In this short interview clip with Friends of Science director Michelle Stirling, I talk about Polar Bear Facts & Myths (for kids 7 and up) and EATEN, my science-based polar bear attack thriller that’s appropriate for older teens and young adults. Both are available in paperback and ebook formats, while the paperback version of Polar Bear Facts & Myths is also available in French, German, Dutch, and Norwegian.
Polar Bears: Outstanding Survivors of Climate Change is also suitable for teens and young adults and is fully referenced.
Click images below to buy my recent polar bear books
11 thoughts on “Polar bear books for kids and young adults are the perfect antidote for climate anxiety”
“Eaten” was wonderful, Susan. I thoroughly enjoyed it.
Umm… I can’t find the Michelle Stirling interview…
Polar bears cause me great anxiety.
Misery is being afraid to go outside to take a pee after dark, and dark lasts for months (depending on how far north you are).
Susan, really? “Eaten” apparently a story about a polar bear eating a person? I worked on the north slope of the Alaska Range in summer 1967, as an assistant to a geologist, staying at a grizzly bear hunting camp. We had repeated encounters with grizzlies, some of them (if I was a normal person) frightening! It got so bad that to wash my face on the stand at the tent front, I put my loaded 44 mag pistol on the stand, lathered up and washed, rinsed, and grabbed up the pistol while looking around. Nightmares for years. PS, keep up the good work.
About several polar bears (across several Canadian islands) eating severaal people over a period of several weeks, actually.
Not for youngsters.
And, one might ask, “if the climate change activists lied to us about the polar bears, what else have they lied about?”
Actually, more than one might ask that.
Johnwho…. Exactly! The lies need to be exposed on a national level and not just on blogs and websites… The truth of the fake “climate change” need a a group of speakers who have collective knowledge of facts and figures, and are able to speak across the world on a national stage.. If one doesn’t have the answer, then the rest of the group (at least 3-5 people) can back each other up…. I am tried of the lies destroying people lives, the biggest pain is seeing facts being hidden in blogs and websites, that people don’t even know exists..
Sunny, I believe the perfect time for a campaign that constantly exposes the climate myth for what it truly is (an international “anti-capitalist, anti-growth, anti-American” movement) would be during the election year of 2020. I’m working on an open letter to candidates of all offices and I hope to publish it later this year.
For other kid friendly polar bear stories, here is a nice British example from the late 70s.
https://britishcomics.fandom.com/wiki/Shako
(spoiler? Shako, the bear, basically eats everyone. British comics were awesome!)
Interview with Michelle is here
https://youtu.be/q3QHYCBQeM8