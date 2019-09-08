Ship with Climate Change Warriors caught in ice, Warriors evacuated

From Maritime and Crimean Shipping News

Erofey Schkvarkin News September 4, 2019 4:09 am

Arctic tours ship MS MALMO with 16 passengers on board got stuck in ice on Sep 3 off Longyearbyen, Svalbard Archipelago, halfway between Norway and North Pole. The ship is on Arctic tour with Climate Change documentary film team, and tourists, concerned with Climate Change and melting Arctic ice. All 16 Climate Change warriors were evacuated by helicopter in challenging conditions, all are safe. 7 crew remains on board, waiting for Coast Guard ship assistance.

Something is very wrong with Arctic ice, instead of melting as ordered by UN/IPCC, it captured the ship with Climate Change Warriors.

Full original article here.

HT/David G, others keep pouring in, and my Twitter feed.

