Erofey Schkvarkin News September 4, 2019 4:09 am
Arctic tours ship MS MALMO with 16 passengers on board got stuck in ice on Sep 3 off Longyearbyen, Svalbard Archipelago, halfway between Norway and North Pole. The ship is on Arctic tour with Climate Change documentary film team, and tourists, concerned with Climate Change and melting Arctic ice. All 16 Climate Change warriors were evacuated by helicopter in challenging conditions, all are safe. 7 crew remains on board, waiting for Coast Guard ship assistance.
Something is very wrong with Arctic ice, instead of melting as ordered by UN/IPCC, it captured the ship with Climate Change Warriors.
Ship with Climate Change Warriors caught in ice, Warriors evacuated
The death of Arctic sea ice has been greatly exaggerated, for both political and financial reasons benefiting the Climate Change Industry. Follow the money….
Thank goodness for fossil fuels, otherwise how would have a battery operated helicopter rescued this ship of fools? There is just so much hypocrisy being preached to the world by these morons. I feel like I have seen this movie before…
Another Ship of Fools gets the cold shoulder and has to fly home…just too much melting ice about.
Perfect.
Doubtless this will headline news on the Guardian tomorrow.
” Great news: the Arctic has been saved brave science expedition. “
The problem with those activists, warriors and other kinds of alarmists is that most of them believe their own lies. So, they really think there is no ice up there.
And possibly even after being rescued they insist in their state of denial.
Well they wanted to see the reality of global warming for themselves and they did. I’m sure they realise it was money well spent.
Maybe they can get a refund from the Guardian for lying to them.
Maybe they should have checked the error bars on their climate models. It seems that Pat Frank’s thoughts may have a broader reach to the climate activists then they might have ever expected. Wonder if the Helicopters were electric.
I’m sure the ice breaker the freed the ship wasn’t running on batteries or solar panels or wind turbines, or sails.
Loyal, Nick,
Apologies from Svalbard for trapping your climate faithful in a slight scrim of rotten first year ice in September when Ice Free conditions were preordained by the Holy Sepulchre IPCC
Aarrr me hearties, Arctic Ice must verily be a pirate to capture helpless research ships like that! Pieces of Eight! Pieces of Eight! What fun!
Victims of GroupThink.