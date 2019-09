CNN Vs. What the Science Says

The United Nations — which projects that temperatures will rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by as early as 2030 — has warned that governments must take “rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society.”

The science says:

“pre-industrial” means the harsh “Little Ice Age” (LIA). Scientists call the current warm period a “climate optimum,” because it is unambiguously improved, compared to the pre-industrial LIA.

Nobody knows just how much colder the Earth’s average temperature was during the LIA, but most estimates are about 1°C, so we’ve already seen about 2/3 of that “1.5 degrees Celsius” of warming — and it has been beneficial, rather than harmful. By 2030 we’re likely to see only another 0.1 to 0.2 °C, not 0.5 °C, but even a nother 0.5 °C would be hardly noticeable.

Climate activists rarely mention how challenging it is to measure the tiny temperature differences which characterize “global warming.” This graph, contrasting different global temperature indices, illustrates the problem. Even for the last sixty years, estimates of “measured” warming vary by a factor of two! Earlier time periods are known with even less certainty, and projections for the future are most uncertain of all: