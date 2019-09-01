CNN Vs. What the Science Says

The science says: that’s nonsense. There will be NO “devastating consequences” to manmade global warming. It has had NO detectable effect on sea-level trends, it has NOT caused plants and animals to go extinct, and it has NOT worsened droughts. Additionally, THOUSANDS of agricultural studies have proven that higher CO2 levels IMPROVE plants’ water efficiency and drought resistance, REDUCE damage to crops from droughts, and greatly INCREASE crop yields .

If you understand graphs, then it should be obvious that rising CO2 levels have not affected sea-level:



That’s one of the highest-quality sea-level measurement records in the world, from a near-ideal central Pacific location, on an old, tectonically-stable island, with little or no vertical land motion, and a very typical sea-level trend.

Here’s what that very slight rise looks like on the ground. These are two photos of the Moana Surfrider Hotel, on Waikiki Beach, in Honolulu, taken nearly a century apart. Does it look like sea-level rise is a problem?



The benefits of extra CO2

for crops have been known to science for over a century. It is so dramatically beneficial that commercial greenhouses use CO2 generators to elevate daytime CO2 levels to 3-4 times outdoor levels. The benefits are so great that way back in 1920 Scientific American called it “the precious air fertilizer.” From this photo, which accompanied the article, you can certainly see why:

