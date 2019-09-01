CNN Vs. What the Science Says

Fact-checking a CNN story
By Dave Burton, reposted from Sea Level Info
CNN announces details for climate crisis town hall
By Mark Preston, CNN
Updated 4:07 PM ET, Tue August 27, 2019
Washington (CNN) CNN on Tuesday announced the candidate lineup for its unprecedented prime-time event focused on the climate crisis.
The science says: “the climate crisis” is a myth. It is a product of politics & superstition, not science.
there is no cause for “alarm.” The “scientists” who “sound the alarm” are acting as activists, not scientists. There is no consensus among scientists that manmade climate change is harmful at all, and the best evidence is that CO2 emissions are beneficial.
Who says so? Over 30,000 American scientists, that’s who!
Read about the “Global Warming Petition” which they signed, here.
“pre-industrial” means the harsh “Little Ice Age” (LIA). Scientists call the current warm period a “climate optimum,” because it is unambiguously improved, compared to the pre-industrial LIA.
Nobody knows just how much colder the Earth’s average temperature was during the LIA, but most estimates are about 1°C, so we’ve already seen about 2/3 of that “1.5 degrees Celsius” of warming — and it has been beneficial, rather than harmful. By 2030 we’re likely to see only another 0.1 to 0.2 °C, not 0.5 °C, but even another 0.5°C would be hardly noticeable.
Climate activists rarely mention how challenging it is to measure the tiny temperature differences which characterize “global warming.” This graph, contrasting different global temperature indices, illustrates the problem. Even for the last sixty years, estimates of “measured” warming vary by a factor of two! Earlier time periods are known with even less certainty, and projections for the future are most uncertain of all:
If you understand graphs, then it should be obvious that rising CO2 levels have not affected sea-level:
That’s one of the highest-quality sea-level measurement records in the world, from a near-ideal central Pacific location, on an old, tectonically-stable island, with little or no vertical land motion, and a very typical sea-level trend.
Here’s what that very slight rise looks like on the ground. These are two photos of the Moana Surfrider Hotel, on Waikiki Beach, in Honolulu, taken nearly a century apart. Does it look like sea-level rise is a problem?
The benefits of extra CO2
for crops have been known to science for over a century. It is so dramatically beneficial that commercial greenhouses use CO2 generators to elevate daytime CO2 levels to 3-4 times outdoor levels. The benefits are so great that way back in 1920 Scientific American called it “the precious air fertilizer.” From this photo, which accompanied the article, you can certainly see why:
The widely repeated claim that July, 2019 was the hottest month ever is based on faulty data. It was warmer than average, but the best data indicates that it was only approximately the 4th warmest of the last 41 years.
For as long as we have measurement data, Greenland has been slowly losing ice. In an average year it loses about 200 billion tonnes (Gt) of ice, which sounds like a lot, but it is actually negligible. It is equivalent to less than three-hundredths of an inch of sea-level. I.e., at the current rate, meltwater from Greenland will contribute to less than three inches of sea-level rise by year 2100.
At the current rate, to melt entirely it would take the Greenland Ice sheet 100 to 150… …you thought I was going to say “years,” didn’t you?
Nope, not years.
Not decades, either.
Centuries. 100-150 centuries.
The rate of ice loss from the Greenland Ice Sheet fluctuates, but there’s no evidence of a sustained acceleration due to manmade climate change. In fact, in both of the last two glaciological years, Greenland had no net loss of ice at all (which is unusual).
14 thoughts on “CNN Vs. What the Science Says”
Thanks for sharing this, Charles!
For what it’s worth, I made repeated attempts to contact the author and his CNN colleagues by email, tweet, and Facebook message, about the inaccuracies in this story, but none of them have responded.
A couple of years ago I reacted to a NASA Climate tweet talking about rising sea levels. They predicted 23 feet of sea-level increase.
The problem was thermodynamic: it would take between 6000 and 13000 years.
Never saw anyone correct that either.
https://pjmedia.com/blog/nasa-nonsense/
I would add the IPCC stated in the Paris statement that there has been no increase the frequency or strength of violent storms or extreme weather between 1918 and 2018.
The ice core samples show unequivocally that so far as there is a co-relation between CO2 and atmospheric temps…that heat always precedes a rise in Co2 concentrations.
And that we are at near record low CO2 levels in the geological CO2 records and that we have had vastly higher levels over the last 600,000.,000 years…and no run away holocaustic global warming disaster then. So if there is no disaster when the CO2 PPM is 10 or 20 times what it is now, then how the bloody hell do they think there will be a disaster now when CO2 levels are a fraction od what they have been for almost the entire timeframe since life on Earth began?
I could go on but only an idiot would need me to.
This “climate town hall” reminds me of the 19th Century Revival Meetings. There, the Faithful were expected to travel some distance to sit on hard wooden benches and be harangued by Preachers for 8 – 10 hours at a stretch. Being able to sit through the entire thing was a true sign that You were One of the Chosen, Worthy of Salvation.
Because you can’t show others your True Faith unless you’re willing to Suffer for it.
(and of course once it’s established that YOU are willing to suffer for your Faith, then it’s only natural to ask that everyone else suffer for it, too)
Gee, and I hope it will snow rather heavily on their access to exit that building while they are all sitting safely inside, toasty and warm, dressed for summer weather instead of autumn snows.
CNN as usual. Also see the history of Germany in 1930s.
From the article: “Nobody knows just how much colder the Earth’s average temperature was during the LIA, but most estimates are about 1°C, so we’ve already seen about 2/3 of that “1.5 degrees Celsius” of warming — and it has been beneficial, rather than harmful. By 2030 we’re likely to see only another 0.1 to 0.2 °C, not 0.5 °C, but even another 0.5°C would be hardly noticeable.”
The global temperature has cooled 0.5C over the last three years. Can anyone tell the difference between now and 2016? It does seem slightly cooler but there is not much difference in the two periods.
So how does this current 0.5C cooling figure into the calculation above? The article states that we have seen 2/3 of the 1.5C temperature rise, but if we subtract the 0.5C of current cooling then I guess that means we have only seen 1/3 of the 1.5C warming the alarmist are worried about.
http://www.drroyspencer.com/wp-content/uploads/UAH_LT_1979_thru_July_2019_v6.jpg
I noted the downturn of atmospheric CO2 at 1940 on the CO2 graph. It appears to coincide with the global cooling spell begun at that time. I wonder if cooling seas out gassing less CO2 swamped increased fossil fuel burning during WWII?
SR
Not entirely surprising. If anyone is tuning into CNN, they’re already lost. Remember, science now is a belief system/religion and has nothing to do with the scientific method.
The Warmunists feel that their precious climate change boogeyman is fading, that the world is ignoring them, so they ramp it up higher and higher, cry “WOLF!” louder. Great to see it a dying cause.
Tom Steyer apparently won’t be at the next DNC Presidential debate. I suspect he’s probably okay with that. He really doesn’t want to be the President, he simply wants to own the (Democrat) President by providing huge cash contributions to various campaign committees.
But is it a “waste?” Why would an intelligent, self-made Billionaire, a rich man who has a deep history of buying Democrat politicians with millions of dollar contributions to various political PACS, suddenly want to run for office, and race he surely cannot win?
Something else is going on here.
Tom Steyer has a long history of throwing money at Democrats, from Sacramento the DC. Most the Democrats in Sacramento belong to Steyer. He has also spent millions on getting involved in State AG races (where many of those newly elected Democrat party AGs jumped on-board the #ExxonKnew lawfare band-wagon amazingly enough).
The big problem standing in Steyer’s way in the past for his individual contributions and his NextGen PAC to the Democratic Party local, state and nation campaign committees are the Federal Election Commission (FEC) rules and limits (based on Campaign Finance Law) that severely limit direct contributions from individuals and PACs. Tom Steyer’s generously self-funded NextGen personal issues PAC can of course run their own ads (and they do), but coordination between such PACs and actual candidate campaign committees during election cycles is strictly forbidden. Violating the No-coordination Rule can get the offenders in deep trouble with civil and even possibly criminal penalties.
But now as declared candidate for the DNC’s US Presidential nomination, Tom Steyer can infuse his own campaign in an unlimited amount. On the surface, that makes sense and seems fair. After all, it is his own money. He’s throwing it away on a Presidential campaign that can have no hope of winning even one primary.
But now look at the FEC Contribution limits for 2019-2020 federal elections on their web site:
https://www.fec.gov/help-candidates-and-committees/candidate-taking-receipts/contribution-limits/
Note who can recieve “Unlimited transfers”… a local, state, and National Party Committee. The normal individual and PAC are restricted to maximum donations of $35,500/year. But the “candidate committee” can make those “unlimited transfer.”
What I suspect Tom Steyer is doing here as a Declared Candidate:
Tom Steyer declared his candidacy with the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) on July 9, 2019. He will not have to file his first quarterly campaign expense report to the FEC until 15 October. He can pump as much of his own million$$Ss into his campaign accounts as he wants. Then when he decides to formally withdraw from the race, he can divvy-up and transfer those unlimited amount of millions of dollars to various Democratic Party Committees across the US (local, state) including also the national-level DNC.
This is an effective loophole in the FEC donation rules that candidate Tom Steyer is abusing to be able to send millions of dollars (far beyond any FEC campaign limit) to Democrats to defeat Trump and buy Democrat politicians loyalty with his money.
Part Two of this story is the FEC itself.
Normally the FEC has a quorum of committee members. So normally, the FEC could see this Candidate Steyer campaign contribution abuse coming and they could vote to re-write the rules to stop it before it occurs.
But right now, the FEC committee does not have a quorum, so the FEC can make no rules changes to stop an obvious coming abuse of a loophole. They can’t close the loophole without a quorum.
See this news article discussing the current situation on the FEC:
https://www.govexec.com/management/2019/08/commissioners-resignation-renders-fec-toothless-2020-elections-heat/159483/
The FEC staff will still receive and post the candidate financial disclosures, and the candidates still must abide by all existing rules, but no new rules or changes can be made while there is no quorum on the committee’s political appointees.
The FEC has no quorum because Congressional Democrats are holding up the traditional process of confirming new FEC committee members. Trump has nominated his pick, but the Democrats are currently refusing to named a Democrat to committee, so nothing is happening. Clearly, the Congressional Democrats (Senate Minority Leader Chucky Schumer and Speaker of the House Nanny Pelosi) know the contribution abuse the Steyer is about to unleash, and be the benefactors of that huge donation largess, and the last thing they want is an effectively operating FEC committee to head it off.
And Steyer will abuse that FEC donation loophole and once its done, writing new rules after the fact will be meaningless for 2020 election cycle.
No public tickets, Huh! I was reading about Australian aboriginal people, and how they came to Australia from africa roughly 60-80 thousand years ago, they lived and thrived for all of those tens of thousands of years.. imagine the weather changes, hot, cold, snow, winds, Yet they prospered with no electricity no “modern” medicines, no insulated homes.. But today, the weather changes from the “normal” and the world is going to end in 2025, 2030, or 2050, and its only due to CO2! After reading a few IPCC quotes, it shows how sheep like a large majority of humans are…
Climate activists rarely mention how challenging it is to measure the tiny temperature differences which characterize “global warming.”
This graph, contrasting different global temperature indices, illustrates the problem. Even for the last sixty years, estimates of “measured” warming vary by a factor of two! Earlier time periods are known with even less certainty, and projections for the future are most uncertain of all:
https://sealevel.info/GISS_vs_UAH_and_HadCRUT_1958-2018_woodfortrees_annot2.png
This is nicely done. Gold Star!
I have two minor issues.
1st: the term “fertilizer” usually is used for such things that are applied to soils or to plant leaves. Nitrogen, Phosphate, and Potassium are things that folks are familiar with.
Carbon Dioxide is an essential compound of food or fuel.
This is an essential issue some folks do not understand, such as when they think there ought not be any CO2 in the air.
2nd: The Petition Project has grown old and because there are a few “funny” additions (so I have read), some have discredited it. Still we (John & Nancy) put our names there many years ago.
There may be a better way of including this concept. Perhaps just several well know scientists that have resigned from professional organizations because they object to the consensus.
Finally, noting a few of the predictions – with a graphic or a photo – that shows “a fail” would be helpful.
Consider a list of statements that the Arctic would be ice-free by some year, with a photo of the Arctic ice beside the list.
Pointing out the failures is, I think, a stronger argument than citing a list of people. Recall the claim of Albert Einstein (true or not) that one person, if right, can discredit a theory.
Again, minor issues. This is a great post by Dave Burton. Thanks.