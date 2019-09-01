Reposted from Dr. Susan Crockford’s Polar Bear Science
Posted on August 29, 2019
Sea ice melt in the Arctic Basin leaves an area for polar bears larger than Greenland
Most polar bears that spend the spring feeding in the peripheral seas of the Arctic Basin (such as the Beaufort, Chukchi, Kara, and Barents Seas) remain on the persistent pack ice of the central Arctic during the summer and this August, that refugium is still larger than Greenland. Most of these bears do not use this July-September Arctic Basin ice as a hunting platform unless they are very lucky: the few seals available are hard to catch. For the most part, polar bears fast or eat very little during the summer whether they are on land or on ice (see references in this post).
Since early June, sea ice experts have been wringing their hands over the melting of Arctic sea ice and offering breathless speculation that this year’s September minimum could be – gasp! – as low as or less than 2012 or even less. But now, as the graph of ice cover at 28 August shows below, that outcome is looking not just unlikely but virtually impossible (the blue line is 2019 extent, red dashed line is 2012, and the brown line is 2016):
As expected, the failure of the ice to remain on track to set a new record September low due to global warming is shrugged off with a reminder that summer ice extent “is sensitive to changes in daily weather conditions.”
Arctic Basin
According to NSIDC Masie ice charts shown below, there is exactly the same amount of ice in the Arctic Basin this year at the end of August – 3.0 mkm2 – as there was in 2012: it was just distributed a little differently. This makes the usual summer refugium for many polar bears larger in area than all of Greenland, which is only about 2.17 mkm2. That’s plenty of space for thousands of bears to hang out for a few months.
Sea ice in the Arctic Basin at 26 August 2019 (3.0 mkm2):
Sea ice in the Arctic Basin at 26 August 2012 (3.0 mkm2):
At 26 August 2019, sea ice was still present in the peripheral seas: packed into the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, off northeast Greenland and the northern Barents Sea as well as the northern Laptev Sea. This is lots of ice for summering polar bears:
Barents Sea and Svalbard
In 2012, the Barents Sea was totally ice-free by late July yet when the Svalbard polar bear population survey was completed in August 2015, the population had grown by 42% – this was apparently a non-statistically significant increase but definitely not a decline. Ongoing research shows Svalbard bears are still thriving.
The low sea ice coverage in the western Arctic since early summer this year has been more than balanced out by the abundance of ice in the eastern Arctic: ice loss in the Beaufort and Chukchi Seas early in the season was the Barents Sea’s gain.
Barents Sea polar bears now have ice close to shore this summer but it remains to be seen if this will garner any advantage to their health and survival compared to previous years.
Last year at the beginning of August (above), there was no ice anywhere near Svalbard but this year just days from the end of August (below) the northeast portion of Svalbard is surrounded by ice that’s 2 metres thick! However, polar bears don’t need thick ice: half a metre of ice (i.e. 50 cm) is more than enough to support a full grown bear. We know this because in the fall, bears on land head out on ice when it’s about 30 cm thick.
Svalbard ice extent this year is much higher than average:
Sea ice at Svalbard, 26 August 2019:
Compare above to 27 August 2012 (below):
Polar bear specialist Andrew Derocher claims that lots of ice this year around Svalbard is good news for polar bears but the evidence from previous years shows that no ice around Svalbard at the height of summer has not been detrimental to their health and survival (Aars 2018; Aars et al. 2017; Andersen et al. 2012; Crockford 2019a, b).
Canadian Arctic Archipelago
Even more than a week earlier in 2012 (below, the only image I have is 19 Aug) the ice was mostly clear through the eastern approach to the northern route of the Northwest Passage. By the end of August, one small boat had made it through that tricky northern passage, which looks highly unlikely to be possible this year for vessels other than icebreakers.
Here is a satellite image of the route published by NASA on 2 August 2012, but note this caveat:
“According to reports from the Canadian Ice Service, ice appeared to retreat quickly from Parry Channel in late July and early August 2012, but the channel was probably not entirely open. In some cases, sea ice can be thin enough to escape detection by a satellite sensor, but still be thick enough to hamper navigation.”
Northwest Passage routes:
The fact that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police schooner St. Roch was able to transit the northern passage in the summer of 1944 from east to west, encountering little ice for much of the middle portion of the journey, is evidence that ice-free conditions in Parry Channel occurred naturally even before global warming. A detailed account of the St. Roch voyages (a fascinating read with a map and lots of pictures, from Canadian Geographic 1945) is available here in pdf format.
5 thoughts on “Sea ice melt in the Arctic Basin leaves an area for polar bears larger than Greenland”
If all this weather is normal and just a part of the earths (suns influence?) natural system, then what is the end goal of stopping all fossil fuels? Rain, sun, winds, snow are things that have happened and will happen constantly, but now it seems that if it rains for more the 2m 34secs, its “climate change…. humans have only got stronger through all types of weather.
“For the most part, polar bears fast or eat very little during the summer whether they are on land or on ice (see references in this post).”
This is often a neglected area, where too many people don’t realize that Polar Bears eat the majority of their calories for year in just a few months. The rest of the year they eat far less.
Thanks for bringing it up.
On the very day last month in which NASA breathlessly predicted the second lowest Arctic sea ice minimum for this year, the melt rate slowed. Uncanny!
What the desperately hopeful “scientists” failed to realize is that most years since 2007 have rougghly tracked 2012 during early August, so there was no reason to think that in 2019, as in most previous years, the melt rate would slow in the second half of the month and September. In the low years of 2007, 2016 and 2012, late season cyclones broke and piled up the floes, reducing the area with ice cover.
Even should 2019 end up the second lowest, its minimu area is likely to be much higher than NASA’s low, low, wishful-thinking forecast, so close to 2012. Will be fun to see how they spin their big mistake in their report on the second half of August.
“Is a new record minimum possible?”
“The ASINA team conducted a revised analysis of the likely course of the 2019 Arctic summer sea ice minimum, using rates of loss from several recent years. While sea ice extent is now above extent for the same date in 2012, overall our projection for the minimum is lower than estimated in our previous post. Using the average decline rate of the past 12 years, from 2007 to 2018, the 2019 minimum is estimated to be 3.75 million square kilometers (1.45 million square miles). If the 2012 decline pattern is applied from August 14 forward, sea ice reaches 3.44 million square kilometers (1.33 million square miles). This is still above the 2012 summer minimum extent of 3.39 million square kilometers (1.31 million square miles). However, nearly all of the recent rates of sea ice loss lead to 2019 being second lowest in ice extent, surpassing 2007 and 2016.”
At the moment, Arctic sea ice looks on track to finish fourth, fifth or sixth lowest, ie above 2012, 2016 and 2007, challenging 2011 and 2015. But I don’t want to commit the NASA’s extrapolation error. Weather could still take the ice higher or lower than this guess before the September minimum.
Oh but I thought arctic sea ice was in a fee fall this year, just ask captain BS Griff. I have been listen to the same garbage since god knows when, at least 2007. The Arctic is not melting any faster if anything it has pasted the bottom and has begone a slow growth phase.