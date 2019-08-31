Edmonton city council declares climate emergency

The City of Edmonton has declared a climate emergency. Vinesh Pratap takes a look at what that means.

  2. A casual cost-benefit analysis would have revealed that anything Edmonton could do, including immediate cessation of all CO2 generation and mass suicide, would accomplish nothing. So, the only reasonable conclusion is: virtue signaling at their constituents’ expense.

