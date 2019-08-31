Edmonton city council declares climate emergency charles the moderator / 1 hour ago August 31, 2019 From Global News The City of Edmonton has declared a climate emergency. Vinesh Pratap takes a look at what that means. City of Edmonton declares climate emergency Advertisements Share this:PrintEmailTwitterFacebookPinterestLinkedInRedditLike this:Like Loading...
3 thoughts on “Edmonton city council declares climate emergency”
WHACK-A-DOODLE!
A casual cost-benefit analysis would have revealed that anything Edmonton could do, including immediate cessation of all CO2 generation and mass suicide, would accomplish nothing. So, the only reasonable conclusion is: virtue signaling at their constituents’ expense.
Climate emergency?
Full of sound and fury
Signifying nothing.