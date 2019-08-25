Epic planet-saving hubris from @LuxuryLondon

From the “let them eat cake, but we’re saving the planet” department comes a new level of hubris unmatched in modern times.
Superyatch owner Leonardo DeCaprio has nothing on this, and he probably wishes he’s said it. There’s an article in this glossy magazine testament to snobbery called Luxury London that cries out for a smackdown.
Turning The Tide: The Sustainable Future of Superyachts
Our vast oceans, their marine life and the shores surrounding them are in peril. Among those preparing a rescue mission is the superyacht industry, which is navigating an innovative journey towards sustainability
Feadship’s 83m Savannah (pictured below) is the first superyacht to use an eco-friendly hybrid propulsion platform encompassing propellers and azimuthing thrusters for power, electric motors and diesel engines for drive, and gensets and batteries for energy storage. The shipyard’s new facility in Amsterdam is also designed with eco-friendly features, including more than 2,000 solar panels, LED lighting, a three-tier ventilation system and the innovative use of district heating, which harnesses excess energy from nearby factories.
And you think to yourself, gee, with all the caterwauling from the left about “carbon footprints” how could they possibly merge “sustainability” with a fuel consumption rate of more than 500 liters of diesel an hour?
Well, if you think that’s absurd, get a load of this quote from the article:
“Today’s superyacht owners are younger and more in tune with the climate change around us”
That’s comforting, and a totally off-the-rails disconnect from reality to be sipping your Dom Perignon from a beast that uses hundreds of times more energy and more emissions than 99% of every other single person on the planet.
But when you’re the 1%, you don’t need to worry about what those people think.
Total hypocracy, Virtue Signalling at it’s best.
Hmmm, what happened the last time one of the “elite” said “let them eat cake” ? lol
A-MA-ZING
I agree that these poeple would be more in tune with the ‘stated’ climate crisis. Not only do they see the need to deflect critism of their excess emitting lifestyles, many of these people are probably also receiving huge sums of money from the subsidies, carbon credit trading and RE infrastructure sales, to fund this lifestyle.
Watching a, “climate-crisis-tuned” young rich boy go and buy one of these is like watching a camel eat all that he can and more in order to be fat enough to pass through the hole in the needle xDDD
I wonder if they’re vegan? I have my doubts.
And I am sure that the owner can arrange for a few hundred trees to be planted somewhere.
wow the ad man//group,that wrote this steming pile of spin…are so far from the realworld its hilarious how delusional they are.
wonder what the boat company paid to be made to look so up itself and foolish?
sure hope the EXReb mob read this and give them the praise they deserve…lol
hmm maybe glue themselves to the eco friendly luxury toy for added greenie points???
The boat looks like the ideal choice for Harry & Meghan. It’ll provide them and their A list friends with the privacy they deserve during their rare periods of spare time. In fact, they could have one each – his and hers virtue-signalling yachts.
We see these things all around the Caribbean. The typical owner rarely sees the boar. They are too busy engaged in the lifestyle required to pay for it. Most yachts are in charter service with clients and crew flying to and from. The operation entails weekly air travel for ten to twenty people and the conspicuous consumption of fuel to operate the vessel, water toys and tenders. The green eco-virtue here is laughable. These things are a business operated for tax deduction and depreciation. Frankly, they provide jobs for a lot of regular people through their total life cycle while the 1% look for ways to distribute their chump change.
Meanwhile, we cruise the Caribbean on our 1984 blow-boat. We fed it around 200 gallons of diesel and gas last year. We get street food in our Tupperware and carry reusable bags and containers in our back packs.
I would say that it is merely a few lines of advertising blurb written by some lowly company employee, not the owner of the yacht. Everyone else in the world seems to be saying such stuff even though it is clearly impossible for them to believe it. Car manufacturers and manufacturers of fast food wrappings all recite the green mantra, so why not super yacht manufacturers too?
DeCaprio remains a bigger offender in my eyes because he talks the talk while actually doing the offending at the same time.