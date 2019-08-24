Climate Claim: Large Scale Evacuation Planning Needs to Start Now

Golgafrincham Ark B ship, from the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Their models tell them the end of the world is nigh…

Climate change evacuation planning needs to start now, scientists urge By environment reporter Nick Kilvert From Bangladesh to the Philippines and the low-lying islands of the South Pacific, the impacts of climate change for many people around the world are going to get much worse, very soon.

Key points Preparing now can prevent last-minute disorderly evacuation from climate impacts

Building in areas that will be hit by climate disasters in future needs to stop

Millions are expected to be displaced by the end of the century Some people will become stateless, and will need to find homes in new countries, while others will need to relocate within their own borders.

Researchers writing in Science today argue that it’s time to begin preparing the retreat of people living in regions that will become uninhabitable due to climate change. By preparing now we can manage retreat in as equitable a way possible, and minimise paternalism and disruption to culture, according to author AR Siders from the Disaster Research Centre at the University of Delaware. “People need to think about it right now,” Dr Siders said. … Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/science/2019-08-23/climate-retreat-planning-science/11435382

Back in the real world, countries like New Zealand, which generously offers residency to people in allegedly climate afflicted areas, is struggling to fill their quota.

From the Kiribati refugee story in 2015;

… Mr Kidd sees politics in the mix. There are potentially hundreds of millions of people in low-lying areas that could be affected by sea level rises. He wonders if wealthy countries fear that cases like Mr Teitiota’s could turn climate migration from a trickle to a raging torrent.

But there hasn’t been a dramatic exodus just yet. The New Zealand immigration department sets aside 75 places a year in a lottery for migrants from Kiribati, and at the moment it can’t fill them. President Anote Tong suggests that is because things aren’t desperate enough yet. … Read more: http://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-34674374

Its kindof sad when you see otherwise intelligent people in my opinion in the grip of groupthink so impervious to reason or evidence, that they say things which make perfect sense from their perspective, but which reveal their utter disconnect from reality to the rest of us.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

