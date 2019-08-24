Climate Claim: Large Scale Evacuation Planning Needs to Start Now

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Their models tell them the end of the world is nigh…
Climate change evacuation planning needs to start now, scientists urge
By environment reporter Nick Kilvert
From Bangladesh to the Philippines and the low-lying islands of the South Pacific, the impacts of climate change for many people around the world are going to get much worse, very soon.
Key points
- Preparing now can prevent last-minute disorderly evacuation from climate impacts
- Building in areas that will be hit by climate disasters in future needs to stop
- Millions are expected to be displaced by the end of the century
Some people will become stateless, and will need to find homes in new countries, while others will need to relocate within their own borders.
Researchers writing in Science today argue that it’s time to begin preparing the retreat of people living in regions that will become uninhabitable due to climate change.
By preparing now we can manage retreat in as equitable a way possible, and minimise paternalism and disruption to culture, according to author AR Siders from the Disaster Research Centre at the University of Delaware.
“People need to think about it right now,” Dr Siders said.
…
Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/science/2019-08-23/climate-retreat-planning-science/11435382
Back in the real world, countries like New Zealand, which generously offers residency to people in allegedly climate afflicted areas, is struggling to fill their quota.
From the Kiribati refugee story in 2015;
…
Mr Kidd sees politics in the mix. There are potentially hundreds of millions of people in low-lying areas that could be affected by sea level rises. He wonders if wealthy countries fear that cases like Mr Teitiota’s could turn climate migration from a trickle to a raging torrent.
But there hasn’t been a dramatic exodus just yet. The New Zealand immigration department sets aside 75 places a year in a lottery for migrants from Kiribati, and at the moment it can’t fill them.
President Anote Tong suggests that is because things aren’t desperate enough yet.
…Read more: http://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-34674374
Its kindof sad when you see otherwise intelligent people in my opinion in the grip of groupthink so impervious to reason or evidence, that they say things which make perfect sense from their perspective, but which reveal their utter disconnect from reality to the rest of us.
7 thoughts on “Climate Claim: Large Scale Evacuation Planning Needs to Start Now”
Chicken Lickenism, the newest “science” in town. Come one, come all; wear your costumes to the Doomsday Ball.
This is great! I am all for it.
First off are all these nutcases then maybe some sanity will return to Mother Earth.
Chicken Little comes to mind…The Sky Is Falling!
I think this kind of story is as old as the hills, and there is nothing new under the Sun. There is always going to be fodder for weather related disaster because it is reality, there is always something wrong with the weather and climate somewhere and now that we have real time connectivity to everywhere at once, we are now on steroids with our global aware omnipresent technology. This week the Amazon, next week it will be something else, and we will never run out of material for this never ending crisis. But yet the world goes on.
Well, I do think that we should encourage these prognosticators to fund development of hyperlight space travel, so that those who are threatened – emotionally, mentally, etc. – by climate change and/or fear of it can migrate to another planet and leave the rest of us alone.
I have, in fact, come up with the perfect place: Bimballa is an Earth-like planet that is facing a volcanic winter because a chain of five volcanoes has come online and is erupting ferociously, casting ash dispersions into the air. Bimballa is awash in megafauna such as deinotherium and giant fishing birds very much like Pelagornis sandersei, and some very oddball monotremes that look like six-legged horses, so there’s plenty of protein available for incoming migrants. Bimballa orbits a Sol-type star, in the Goldilocks zone, about 3,000 LY from Earth. Plenty of trees to build housing, too. They’ll be fine.
All they have to do is build a hyperlight ship that will take them there. Then the rest of us can go back to our peaceful, productive lives. ( Yes, it’s my invention, and I’m happy with it.)
Anthony has a sense of humor.
An article highlighting the crisis of hundreds of millions of people needing to be evacuated, directly follows an article on Exoplanets.
Just a coincidence.
Special evacuation plans should be generated for B. Obama (a retired U.S. government employee) whose family recently (and improvidently) purchased a residence at Martha’s Vineyard, United States which is no more than 200 meters from the Atlantic Ocean and no more than two meters above (current) sea level. This property can be expected to be underwater in less than twenty years.
If the climate is going to change a lot. why not plan to evacuate people to the Steppes of Russia, Siberia and Alaska? These will surely be prime real estate when the weather gets hotter, and they are very sparsely populated at the moment.
Anyone want to join me in buying a few hundred square miles around the Bering Sea? It will be the new Med….