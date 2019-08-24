Amazon Fires are in…the Amazon

This is a post in reply to Nick Stokes criticism of using the entire Amazon for fire statistics, rather than just using the state of Amazonas.
These are GFED (Global Fire Emissions Database) regions in the Amazon Region (click on region to go to that data). I have added the country of each region, and the numbers of fires, as of Aug 23.
- Acre Brazil, 2427
- Amazonas Brazil, 10494
- El Beni Bolivia, 7410
- Maranhão Brazil, 7301
- Mato Grosso Brazil, 27016
- Pando Bolivia, 2019
- Pará Brazil, 13895
- Peru Peru (duh), 6044
- Rondônia Brazil, 10425
- Santa Cruz Bolivia, 20135
- Totals
Now, of the 10 regions (don’t’ count “Totals”), 4 are outside Brazil; 3 in Bolivia, and 1 in Peru. I have further broken down each sub region, in this spreadsheet.
Care should be used when quoting Emissions, as per the warnings on the GFED Website, and due to the fact that the totals above do not match the Totals bar chart on the GFED web page.
The state of Amazonas has only 9.8% of total fires in the entire region. The fire per 1000 km2 is second lowest. This ratio of area to fires is about 40% of the ratio for the entire Amazon region. The number of fires is only 4th highest.
Mato Grosso state has the highest number of fires, both as % and as an actual number. It has the 5th highest fires/1000 km2. Yet Nick specifically criticized using this state. Even though it borders on Amazonas State.
If there is a fire problem in the Amazon, it’s actually in Bolivia, specifically Santa Cruz state. Why don’t we hear the condemnation of Bolivia?
But, lets take out Peru and Bolivia and Mato Grosso. Amazonas still has only about 23% of the remaining fires, nearly tied with Rondonia.
Here is a visual of the geographical spread of the fires, from CBC News.
That big area in the Northwest, with relatively few fires? That’s Amazonas. See also that most of the fires in Mato Grosso, are very close to the Amazonas border. (see map below for location of states)
A Google Search of the terms ‘Amazon Fires at Record Number’ returns nearly 300,000,000 hits. ‘Amazonas Fires at Record Number” returns 1/200th that many hits. Even the news sources that use the term Amazonas, do so only in passing, or misleading it as the major cause. This is an example:
See how the news article blames Amazonas for the smoke in Sao Paulo, and ignores the much larger number of fires in the states it mentions; Para and Mato Grosso. The Tweet does as well, though it attributes to another source for the smoke.
My point here, is most of the news mentions “Amazon”, not “Amazonas”. Searching for Rondonia gives 190,000 hits. Searching for Mato Grosso gives 2.48 million. Amazonas gives 1.48 million.
While Amazonas is often blamed for the problem, as in the news clip above, it’s obviously not the only source, and actually has a relatively small contribution of about 10%. Yes, it is near a record number of fires, but so is Santa Cruz, Bolivia. It would be interesting to see what drives this.
It has been suggested to me to only use Amazonas as data for the fires in the Amazon. One Twitter suggested I also only use the years after 2011, because there was drought before that.
If I was so selective in choosing cherries, I am sure I could make a sweet, sweet, cherry pie.
Conclusion 1: It’s a big area, with a large demographic spread. Limiting statistics to one single sub-region may help understand that area, but not the larger whole region. Using only 1 sub region to comment on the state of the larger region, is just wrong. It would be just as wrong, to quote Maranhao 2019 numbers as showing that Amazon fires are decreasing. (Even though that is exactly what GFED emissions numbers show.)
Conclusion 2: Two sub regions are near record numbers, but the entire region is very close to average.
Conclusion 3: OK, not a conclusion, a question. How the heck does Bolivia avoid condemnation?
Note: Again, please be specific with criticism, quoting what you disagree with, and why.
11 thoughts on “Amazon Fires are in…the Amazon”
Great summary and explanation. I guess since the number of fires in the western US is way down they have to go elsewhere to get the headlines. There has to be a sophisticated, coordinated group behind this. Never ending.
Once again, Nick Stokes crashes and burns amid a sea of fire date from Les Johnson.
Nick will redefine everything, I am sure he is eyeing the definition of fire and madly googling how many BBQ’s were sold in Brazil last year.
I’ve spent a lot of time in the Bolivian portion of the Amazon basin. The Amazonian departments of Pando, Beni and Santa Cruz rely heavily on agriculture, in which fire plays a big role.
Doesn’t Bolivia have Morales?
“How the heck does Bolivia avoid condemnation?”
Because it’s not Brazil. This is just another lame attack on the Brazilian government, which had the sheer audacity to go right-wing.
No Bolivia is not trying to negotiate a free trade deal with the EU, unlike Brazil.
That is the connection to the criticism never attribute to malice what is a cold calculated plan by the French to weaken the position of Brazil in economic dealings.
Answer to the question: For the media, the issue is never the issue. The only thing that is important to the media is how can the left use events to move their agenda forward. The story of the Brazilian fires has three main themes: the fires are the result of man-made climate change, the fires are the result of greedy capitalists, and the greedy capitalists are being driven to burn by the new conservative president.
If Brazil had a socialist government and peasants and lightning started all of the fires, there would be no story. Since Brazil elected a right-wing conservative President, the country must be demonized. Bolivia has a self-proclaimed socialist president. That is how Bolivia avoids condamnation.
I do not say this flippantly. I worked in the media for 28 years, and I denied that this was happening for a very long time. Now, the evidence is overwhelming. The mainstream media, whether they are aware of it or not, has been molded into the Ministry of Truth for a new One World Order that is seeking control.
It is time for me to reread Michael Crichton’s State of Fear.
“The mainstream media, whether they are aware of it or not, has been molded into the Ministry of Truth for a new One World Order that is seeking control.” J Clarke
The media should be careful what they wish for. They might get it… and they won’t like it.
I fail to understand why the slash-and-burn agricultural method of local native tribes in the Amazon rain forest goes ignored. That was documented long ago by National Geographic. It was their way of farming. They moved around constantly, so that one space was not in perpetual use. Has that ended, or is it still going on?
I’m curious James, since you worked in the media – how is it orchestrated? Secret meetings in back rooms, or fear of not fitting in or both, or something else. Comprehending having such a huge number of people creating fake news 24/7 is just beyond me. It is great not to have those genes though – way the better option.
Good research and good subsequent comments.