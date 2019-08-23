Amazon Fires Update

News Brief by Kip Hansen
The news channels, newspapers, news sites and the Twit-o-verse are full of “the Amazon is burning!” some of this was covered in here as “Amazon Fire History Since 2003” by Les Johnson on August 23.
Years ago, I asked the question “What Are They Really Counting?”. Always an important question when figures are being thrown about and talk is of scary numbers or records set or the numbers being scandalous. Nice numbers . . . but what are they really counting?
Here’s the number of fires:
This year, 2019, as of 21 August, is running a hair below 2016. There are two years since 2003 higher.
But for current Amazon fires, we want to know: not just the number of fires (for which the NY Times has quite a different number than Global Fire Data, which is shown above). . . .but instead:
What is burning?
It is natural to think that because the news is all full of stories stating that “The Amazon Rain Forest is burning” — well, one might think that the Amazon Rain Forest is burning.
However, that is not true, according to a brave journalist — Alexandria Symonds — at the NY Times (kudos kudos & kudos to her…) . She reports:
“Natural fires in the Amazon are rare, and the majority of these fires were set by farmers preparing Amazon-adjacent farmland for next year’s crops and pasture.
Much of the land that is burning was not old-growth rain forest, but land that had already been cleared of trees and set for agricultural use.”
Our brave journalists skates close to the dangerous edge of violating Editorial Mandates by telling readers:
“Did climate change cause these fires, and how will they affect climate change?
These fires were not caused by climate change. They were, by and large, set by humans. However, climate change can make fires worse. Fires can burn hotter and spread more quickly under warmer and drier conditions.”
[Note: there is no mention of actual conditions of temperature or rainfall concurrent with these fires in the article, as usual for when climate is being blamed — just the implication that “climate change will makes things worse” without any data. — kh]
Bottom Line:
What is Burning? Mostly land previously cleared for agriculture. Some of these fires have gotten out of control along the edges of still-forested land.
How many fires? About as many at this time of year in 2016.
Deforestation? Deforestation of the Amazon has been ongoing, but it has been down trending since 1985, according to the graph above from the Times.
I am glad to be able to commend a NY Times journalist — a rare opportunity. Unfortunately, her “by…” page is currently down but I know that “Alexandria Symonds is a senior staff editor at The Times.” I guess she has some slack from Editorial Narratives.
I just thought that readers should know the basic facts about the Amazon fires.
Note that the NY Times is also calling out “fake news” photos of the Amazon Fires.
It is refreshing to see something factual coming out from the New York Times thanks to Alexandria Symonds, instead of something fatuous, it takes you right back to the good old days.
Kip,
“Here’s the number of fires:”
Well, we’ve just had that one in an article a few hours ago. It is the number of fires somewhere. But if you look at the region specified, it includes far more than just the Brazilian Amazon rainforest. It includes Peru, right through to the Pacific. It includes Mato Grosso, a very large, much drier and fire prone area. If you look at Amazonas, the region where the fires actually are, you see a much different picture.
Nick ==> The graph is for the whole Amazon Region –which is what people are concern about — the Amazon Rain Forest.
This isn’t a fight about the numbers — it is about what is being counted.
The NY Times explains — you can listen or not — your choice.
Kip,
“The graph is for the whole Amazon Region –which is what people are concern about — the Amazon Rain Forest”
The “Amazon region” is an arbitrary classification used by GFED for about half of S America. It includes far more than just the Brazilian rain forest, which is what people are concerned about. It includes Mato Grosso, for example, a hot scrub and grass area which in a typical year GFED reports over 100,000 fires. Amazonas, a larger area which includes most of the rain forest in question, reports under 20,000. You are lumping all those different things into one total and saying that it says something about the Brazilian rain forest fires.
Nick ==> The facts are apparently that it is not the Rain Forest that is burning but mostly previously cleared land. You need to pay more attention to what other people are talking about — and quite whining about the numbers you don’t like.
Nick, give it up. The Amazon region includes Peru. As has been pointed out to you, MOST of the Amazon vegetation is in Peru and Columbia.
Amazonas is about 1/5 of the entire region.
If you disagree, contact GFED.
GFED is just collecting statistics globally, not making claims about the rain forest. I notice the lede of the NYT article Kip quotes
“The hashtag #PrayForAmazonas was the top trending topic in the world on Twitter”
Amazonas is very much the region of concern.
Kip
It’s being reported that 97% of the front page pics of the Amazon’s “raging fires” shown by the MSM are 10 years old AND some not even from Brazil ! The liberal “media” wouldn’t lie to us, would they ? lol
Thanks, Guardian are pushing this today and it seems to be on the agenda for G7.
The photo chosen to promote this is in agreement with the point that this is farmed land being burnt , not virgin rainforest.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/aug/23/amazon-fires-what-is-happening-anything-we-can-do
Kip, thanks for the mention.
A good graphic on that web page is the emissions.It shows where the emissions are from; agriculture, forest or savannah. Lately, much is from the savannah.
As I said in my post, there has been a DECLINE in number of fires, and area of the Amazon burnt, over the record.
I would wager money that this year will not see any records set, over the entire basin. The two areas with record or near record fires are Santa Cruz and Amazonas. The other sub-regions are average or below average.
https://www.globalfiredata.org/forecast.html#totals
Me thinks NYT is attempting a bit of CYA, having been caught out openly lying so much of late. Don’t expect it to last.
It turns out that this is being more hyped than anything. Some of the photo’s of the burning are from fires in 2003 and being conveniently recycled. This is all an overblown hoax, even though world leaders like that Macaroon nut job in France threatening Brazil to upend an important recent trade deal that was just signed unless they put the fires out and quit clearing precious Amazon jungle for agriculture. Even what they are reporting, that it is 80% worse than last year, is fiddling with stats since last year was very low in overall fires. The peak was back in 2010 which this year might be similar to. Looks like this is a straight up hit job on blowing up climate change to rally the troops/media that the world is ending. Everyone’s hair is on fire while the CAGW bandwagon is careening off the cliff.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/amazon-rainforest-fires-threat-social-media-1.5255992
Earthling ==> Yes, see the additional link in the Authors Comment section of the essay.
Kip
I also heard/read in a news report that some of the fires we the logs that were cleared and stacked by the clearing. Did you see any reporting on this?
Mac
Macsun ==> The Times report clearly says most of the fires are on already cleared land being intentionally burned to prepare for next years planting (or to promote pasture growth).
The climate hysteria underway right now is just deafening.
But the same thing happened in my living memory with Vietnam. Seriously, as a 10 year old it occupied my life as an event bigger than anything else other than Cassius Clay.
Nor did we have 24/7/365 news, nor the internet then. It didn’t actually bother me much, I was too interested in playing Rugby and watching F1 with my dad on a grainy black and white TV at 2pm ever second Sunday in the summer.
Then we faced the cold war, we were all going to be consumed by nuclear Armageddon. So in 1976 I joined the police and barely thought about it. If I was going to be bombed by Russia, so be it. What did, genuinely interest me more was that we might be plunged into another ice age. Suits me, I thought. I loved winter sports and watched people in Canada jealously, with their endless skiing and ice hockey. Winters in Scotland are horrible damp affairs. What little snow we had was wet, Yuk! A friend of mine, an experienced European skier, described a week in Aviemore as the coldest he had ever been in his life because of the permeating dampness.
Then AGW or ‘climate change’ trolled up. Judging by experience? It’s not got much longer to go, perhaps another ten years until people are interminably bored with it. The press will get bored (they always do) the politicians will get bored (they always like something new to chatter about) and the alarmists will get bored (what’s the point in flogging a dead horse?)
I reckon we’re just about at ‘peak alarm’ and if not, we are not far off it. The UK is awash with the subject. Politicians are bundling aboard the climate bus, all secure in their collective huddle that they can carve their career from it all. And as usual, the UK tends to be a bit of a bell-weather on these things. The US starts the ball rolling and the UK gets right behind it and there’s fewer people to convince, in a much smaller area.
In this case, the UK has been aided and abetted by the EU of course, I mean, climate central or what. But irrespective of what happens over the next few weeks, people will have a major turn of opinion, one way or the other on October 31st.
It will be almost as big as the Berlin wall falling, just not as dramatic and photogenic. All it will take, when everyone feels at their smuggest, is for some ambitious politician to roll a single grenade under the bus and they will all come spilling out like rats from a ship.
Like it or not, things will change, a new broom and all that. The UK has to make a go of Brexit, and one way or the other, it will happen, and President Trump and our American compatriots are, largely, willing and able to bale the UK out of the mess it’s got itself into with Europe, once again.
I mean, seriously, will we Brits never learn!
And I have to laugh.
Whilst the world is knee jerking over the Amazon being burned, I don’t see the rest of the world making much effort to return Scotland to the rich woodland that covered it before it was all chopped down for ships, buildings and firewood.
Are there many wind turbines in the middle of the Amazonian rain forest, because they are effing sprouting up like toadstools in Scotland.
Perhaps the lack of those pesky trees has a bearing on the matter?
Slash and burn agriculture. Goes back thousands of years.
“As of August 16, 2019, an analysis of NASA satellite data indicated that total fire activity across the Amazon basin this year has been close to the average in comparison to the past 15 years. (The Amazon spreads across Brazil, Peru, Colombia, and parts of other countries.)”
https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/145464/fires-in-brazil
“the NY Times is calling out “fake news” photos of Amazon fires. Is a photo therefore fake news if it has not been approved by The NY Times? Or merely if it does not fit the NY Times peculiar narrative?
Kip- this is a rhetorical question for the Times to answer, not you.