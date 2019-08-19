Renewable energy is a blackout risk, warns National Grid after chaos during biggest outage in a decade

- Company has downplayed the role of wind energy in the power cut
National Grid had evidence that the shift to renewable energy was putting Britain’s electricity supply at risk months before the biggest blackout in a decade, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.
The company, which is responsible for keeping the lights on, has downplayed the role of wind energy in the power cut that caused widespread chaos earlier this month.
John Pettigrew, chief executive of the FTSE 100 firm, described the outage as a ‘once-in-30-years’ event and said there was ‘nothing to indicate there is anything to do with the fact that we are moving to more wind or more solar’.
Yet in April, National Grid published research warning that using more renewable power sources posed a threat to the network’s ‘stability’.
In a report based on a £6.8 million research project, National Grid admitted that renewables increased the ‘unpredictability and volatility’ of the power supply which ‘could lead to faults on the electricity network’.
The revelations come as energy regulator Ofgem and the Government continue to investigate the causes of the blackout.
A report due out this week is expected to show the outage was caused by a series of failures, including a lightning strike which led to the almost simultaneous shutdown of two power stations.
A gas-fired power station at Little Barford, Bedfordshire, and the Hornsea offshore wind farm in the North Sea both went offline just before 5pm on August 9.
That caused the electricity network’s frequency – the rate at which power is transmitted to users – to drop below 50 Hz. Equipment can be damaged if it is higher or lower than this level.
To maintain frequency, local distribution networks were forced to cut supply in some areas.
Once in thirty year event? So South Australia was thirty years ago?
Just think of all this as the new and improved real time Demand Side Management. A whole lot more to come to a renewable grid near you.
They should have used their computer models to predict this, since we all know how accurate they are.
Texas came very close to rolling blackouts last week as the wind driving wind turbines dropped off along the Gulf Coast during the hottest days of this year.
ERCOT has projected an 8% factor of safety in this summer’s peak electricity demand and during the past week, wind generated power made up 14 to 20% of base load during peak demand days. Thank goodness the wind was blowing most of the time.
It’s doubtful Texas can continue to so lucky in the future.
So the UK has gone from the stupidity of unions and “industrial action” in the 60’s/70’s to the stupidity of “climate action” from 2008?
Got it!
I have no idea what are the specific details of the outage, but let’s just suppose that the lightning strike had something to do with shutting down the gas fired station. The frequency droops anbd the remaining grid tries to ramp-up. But how does one ramp up the wind if wind turbines are running, as they generally do, all out? The wind farm is hopeless for stability in this case–it was supplying a huge proportion of power and could supply no more on any reasonable time scale. As the frequency continues to droop the system eventually resorts to disconnecting load to get back to balance and get the frequency restored to working limits.
Because the gas fired station shut down first, people will shift blame to the gas fired station as the cause of the blackout–it had nothing to do with the wind farm according to them. But the pertinent point is that the wind farm was a worthless asset toward rectifying the problem. If events occurred in the other order things might have taken a very different course.
There is probably more to this than just unreliable power generation sources since there is a lot of expense incurred to design grids to maintain inertia as more of unreliables added. Other sources of power generators may not be willing to step in to provide power unless the prices (margins) are justified.
Who is disrupting the utility frequency?
