by NYU Tandon School of Engineering
Electric cars are an essential component of a lower-carbon future, but a new report from researchers at the New York University Tandon School of Engineering raises the specter that plug-in electric vehicles—and the charging stations that supply them—could be prime vectors for cyberattacks on urban power grids.
“In simulations using publicly available information about charging station usage in Manhattan and the structure of the island’s power grid, our research team found that a fleet of just roughly 1,000 simultaneously charging electric vehicles would be adequate for mounting an attack whose effects could rival the blackout that affected the city’s West Side last month,” said Yury Dvorkin, assistant professor in NYU Tandon’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering.
NYU Tandon doctoral candidate Samrat Acharya led the research in collaboration with Dvorkin and Professor Ramesh Karri, also from the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering.
“This simulation is a wake-up call to the public and policymakers, and an encouragement to take steps to protect the data generated between electric cars and charging stations—most of which could be co-opted by a hacker with college-level skills,” Dvorkin said.
Electric vehicle charging stations represent a link between plug-in electric vehicles and the power grid—a high-wattage access point that hackers can potentially exploit to manipulate the grid. Each vehicle that uses a public charging station generates data on its location and charging time, along with information on the average hourly power draw at each station. Information on power usage is critical for a malicious actor who wishes to manipulate demand at a particular charging station. This information is easily accessible, as it is transmitted wirelessly by third-party apps that cater to electric vehicle owners.
re: “Electric car charging stations may be portals for power grid cyberattacks”
How? Gimme an idea what you’re talking about? Cite some vendors and the comms protocols, for instance.
re: “In simulations using publicly available information about charging station usage in Manhattan and the structure of the island’s power grid, our research team found that a fleet of just roughly 1,000 simultaneously charging electric vehicles would be adequate for mounting an attack whose effects could rival the blackout that affected the city’s West Side last month,”
Bet not.
Your ‘simulation’ was a static simulation, assuming no manned intervention, NOR do you know what the substation protective relays are set for (there are a TON of setup parameters, AND, adjacent switchyards can communicate back and forth) to protect transmission and/or distribution lines.
Anyone can download one of those power simulators, set the network up and make a few dozen assumptions and then ‘run’ the simulation. But you don’t know a whole host of parameters.
So much of this ‘doom and gloom’ assumes static system operation, NO programmed supervisory equipment (AKA “protective relaying” as the term goes in the industry) and NO intervention by grid supervisory personnel (transmission and/or distribution operator).
“…our research team found that a fleet of just roughly 1,000 simultaneously charging electric vehicles would be adequate for mounting an attack whose effects could rival the blackout that affected the city’s West Side last month”
Guys, get your head out of your a$$ and join the real world. 1000 people with EVs simultaneously attacking the grid. Good gawd you people are stupid.
So, I am ‘woke’ up, now what should I do?