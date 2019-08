As many of you know, I attended and spoke at ICCC13 in Washington DC in July.

While there was a live stream available, not everyone could watch it.

Here is my presentation:

Anthony Watts, senior fellow for environment and climate at The Heartland Institute, speaks on Panel 3: Scientific Observations at The Heartland Institute’s Thirteenth International Conference on Climate Change.

Here is the playlist for the entire conference:

