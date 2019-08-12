From the “we have grant money we need to spend” department and the website “Ethical Jobs” comes this new-age lamebrained job posting.
JOB VACANCY: ‘CLIMATE EMERGENCY OFFICER’ $100K + p.a
Craig Kelly writes on Facebook:
It’s not a joke. The City of Yarra Council in Victoria are going to spend over $100,000 p.a to fund a ‘Climate Emergency Officer’ who will ‘’promote climate emergency information’’.
It is not the job of Local Councils to peddle lies to try and indoctrinate the ignorant, gullible & naive in the Doomsday Cult of Climatism.
Rather than peddle lies about ‘global warming’, the City of Yarra should be currently concentrating on using their resources to shovel all the snow that has recently fallen off their roads.
And if this local council wants to fund a propaganda officer – we can just deduct all the cost from the Federal Government grants the City of Yarra receive.
Hard working Australians should not be forced to fund this rubbish.
Here is the listing: https://www.ethicaljobs.com.au/Members/CityofYarra/climate-emergency-officer
32 thoughts on “Monday Mirthiness: job posting ‘CLIMATE EMERGENCY OFFICER’”
Sounds as reasonable as a diversity and inclusion position at a university…
Part of the real AGW agenda: A high-paying jobs program for people the free market economy has absolutely no use for.
Not only that, but their job is essentially to destroy private sector free market.
Did you hear about the flasher who was thinking of retiring? He decided to stick it out a little longer.
I didn’t realise it was 1st April down under.
It is always April 1st in Victoria and South Australia.
When is Father’s day? About 9 months before Mother’s day.
Maybe a Kangaroo will get the job.
Propaganda Officer … there, I fixed it
I remember seeing a similar ad way back when in the classified section of Pravda.
Right, that’s it!
I have learned enough from WUWT and notalotofpeopleknowthat to apply for this job and have myself a nice little earner until I decide to retire.
Griff and Loydo are my guiding lights.
I can walk into Yarra City offices and give them every single possible reason we should embrace wind turbines, welcome solar panels, enjoy Electric Vehicles and abandon air conditioning in the home.
I can get pretty alarmist you know….No really, I can!
As they say, if you can’t beat the elitist’s, you might as well join them. And for $100k my moral fibre is pretty flexible.
You know, I think this calls for a new acronym: MFEQ – Moral Fiber Elasticity Quotient.
Remember that’s Australian dollars.. you’ll be selling your principles pretty cheap..
Beat me to it HS … I was just going to suggest that Griff apply for the position!!
Damn, you beat me to it. How about a job share? My moral fibre is about as flexible as a NOAA temperature adjustment so we should be a shoe in.
“Rather than peddle lies about ‘global warming’, the City of Yarra should be currently concentrating on using their resources to shovel all the snow that has recently fallen off their roads.”
Wow, the snow just falls off the roads in Yarra?
“Behavior change” is one of the job responsibilities. Will this become a matter of “our gulag is greener than your gulag”?
Requires an IQ below 80.
Got an IQ that’s about room temperature.
“The City of Yarra should be currently concentrating on using their resources to shovel all the snow that has recently fallen off their roads.”
What ?
City of Yarra is entirely inner Melbourne trendy belt. No snowfall. Thats outlying areas that are much higher altitudes.
Ironically, the job comes with a petrol powered SUV for its dependability.
Good wine in Yarra, go for it!
I’ll pretend I’m an Aussie alarmist for that! Let’s see, hmmm, “calm down everyone, you’re being lied to and there’s no climate emergency, there is however more taxation revenue desperately needed so please fork it over”. How’s that work?
Adapted from The Russians Are Coming! The Russians Are Coming!
man I would love that job.
would speak the lingo to get the job then totally wreck the departments involved.
Looks like Greenpeace may have had some influence https://www.greenpeace.org.au/blog/melbourne-city-has-declared-a-climate-emergency-whos-next/
Or maybe these nuts https://www.theclimatemobilization.org/climate-emergency-campaign
No beef for the London millennials
from ‘mirror’
” Goldmsiths University in London bans beef burgers to help save the planet from climate change”
from express:
“It’s 25 years since John Gummer, who was then agriculture minister, took part in this publicity stunt involving his unwitting four-year-old daughter Cordelia. The very public feeding of the burger to the child was supposed to convince the nation that British beef was perfectly safe.”
I notice the weather forecast for Melbourne is a maximum of 13 degrees C and a few showers. How to deal with such an emergency ?
Here’s a link to the snow problem in southeast Australia. Apparently, they got up to ten inches of the white stuff. It must confuse the roos, because they’ve been out, bouncing around in it.
https://www.news.com.au/technology/environment/commuters-warned-not-to-drive-as-snow-and-90km-winds-continue-lash-south-east-australia/news-story/93c5a414eb8f7d224f8ea83b13333951
Classification: Advocacy and campaigns.
Yep, that’ll be right.
It sounds like the mayor’s brother-in-law needs a job????……….. and soon he’ll need an assistant and a few secretaries. And I’m sure there is not one homeless person in Yarra. Sooooooo sad.