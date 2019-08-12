Monday Mirthiness: job posting ‘CLIMATE EMERGENCY OFFICER’

From the “we have grant money we need to spend” department and the website “Ethical Jobs” comes this new-age lamebrained job posting.

JOB VACANCY: ‘CLIMATE EMERGENCY OFFICER’ $100K + p.a

Source: https://www.ethicaljobs.com.au/Members/CityofYarra/climate-emergency-officer

Craig Kelly writes on Facebook:

It’s not a joke. The City of Yarra Council in Victoria are going to spend over $100,000 p.a to fund a ‘Climate Emergency Officer’ who will ‘’promote climate emergency information’’.

It is not the job of Local Councils to peddle lies to try and indoctrinate the ignorant, gullible & naive in the Doomsday Cult of Climatism.

Rather than peddle lies about ‘global warming’, the City of Yarra should be currently concentrating on using their resources to shovel all the snow that has recently fallen off their roads.

And if this local council wants to fund a propaganda officer – we can just deduct all the cost from the Federal Government grants the City of Yarra receive.

Hard working Australians should not be forced to fund this rubbish.

Here is the listing: https://www.ethicaljobs.com.au/Members/CityofYarra/climate-emergency-officer

32 thoughts on “Monday Mirthiness: job posting ‘CLIMATE EMERGENCY OFFICER’

  2. Part of the real AGW agenda: A high-paying jobs program for people the free market economy has absolutely no use for.

  8. Right, that’s it!

    I have learned enough from WUWT and notalotofpeopleknowthat to apply for this job and have myself a nice little earner until I decide to retire.

    Griff and Loydo are my guiding lights.

    I can walk into Yarra City offices and give them every single possible reason we should embrace wind turbines, welcome solar panels, enjoy Electric Vehicles and abandon air conditioning in the home.

    I can get pretty alarmist you know….No really, I can!

    As they say, if you can’t beat the elitist’s, you might as well join them. And for $100k my moral fibre is pretty flexible.

  9. “Rather than peddle lies about ‘global warming’, the City of Yarra should be currently concentrating on using their resources to shovel all the snow that has recently fallen off their roads.”

    Wow, the snow just falls off the roads in Yarra?

  10. “Behavior change” is one of the job responsibilities. Will this become a matter of “our gulag is greener than your gulag”?

  12. “The City of Yarra should be currently concentrating on using their resources to shovel all the snow that has recently fallen off their roads.”
    What ?
    City of Yarra is entirely inner Melbourne trendy belt. No snowfall. Thats outlying areas that are much higher altitudes.

  15. I’ll pretend I’m an Aussie alarmist for that! Let’s see, hmmm, “calm down everyone, you’re being lied to and there’s no climate emergency, there is however more taxation revenue desperately needed so please fork it over”. How’s that work?

  20. No beef for the London millennials
    from ‘mirror’
    ” Goldmsiths University in London bans beef burgers to help save the planet from climate change”
    from express:
    “It’s 25 years since John Gummer, who was then agriculture minister, took part in this publicity stunt involving his unwitting four-year-old daughter Cordelia. The very public feeding of the burger to the child was supposed to convince the nation that British beef was perfectly safe.”

  21. I notice the weather forecast for Melbourne is a maximum of 13 degrees C and a few showers. How to deal with such an emergency ?

  24. It sounds like the mayor’s brother-in-law needs a job????……….. and soon he’ll need an assistant and a few secretaries. And I’m sure there is not one homeless person in Yarra. Sooooooo sad.

