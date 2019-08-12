Monday Mirthiness: job posting ‘CLIMATE EMERGENCY OFFICER’

From the “we have grant money we need to spend” department and the website “Ethical Jobs” comes this new-age lamebrained job posting.

JOB VACANCY: ‘CLIMATE EMERGENCY OFFICER’ $100K + p.a

Craig Kelly writes on Facebook:

It’s not a joke. The City of Yarra Council in Victoria are going to spend over $100,000 p.a to fund a ‘Climate Emergency Officer’ who will ‘’promote climate emergency information’’.

It is not the job of Local Councils to peddle lies to try and indoctrinate the ignorant, gullible & naive in the Doomsday Cult of Climatism.

Rather than peddle lies about ‘global warming’, the City of Yarra should be currently concentrating on using their resources to shovel all the snow that has recently fallen off their roads.

And if this local council wants to fund a propaganda officer – we can just deduct all the cost from the Federal Government grants the City of Yarra receive.

Hard working Australians should not be forced to fund this rubbish.

Here is the listing: https://www.ethicaljobs.com.au/Members/CityofYarra/climate-emergency-officer

