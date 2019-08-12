Greenland’s ‘Record Temperature’ denied – the data was wrong

From the “But, but, wait! Our algorithms can adjust for that!” department comes this tale of alarmist woe. Greenland’s all-time record temperature wasn’t a record at all, and it never got above freezing there.

First, the wailing from news media:



NYT: https://www.nytimes.com/2019/08/02/climate/european-heatwave-climate-change.html

WAPO: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/capital-weather-gang/wp/2016/06/10/greenland-witnessed-its-highest-june-temperature-ever-recorded-on-thursday/

Climate Progress: https://thinkprogress.org/greenland-hits-record-75-f-sets-melt-record-as-globe-aims-at-hottest-year-e34e534e533e/

Polar Portal: http://polarportal.dk/en/news/news/record-high-temperature-for-june-in-greenland/

Now from the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI), via the news website The Local, the cooler reality:

Danish climate body wrongly reported Greenland heat record The Danish Meteorological Institute, which has a key role in monitoring Greenland’s climate, last week reported a shocking August temperature of between 2.7C and 4.7C at the Summit weather station, which is located 3,202m above sea level at the the centre of the Greenland ice sheet, generating a spate of global headlines. But on Wednesday it posted a tweet saying that a closer look had shown that monitoring equipment had been giving erroneous results. “Was there record-level warmth on the inland ice on Friday?” it said. “No! A quality check has confirmed out suspicion that the measurement was too high.”

🌡️Var der rekordvarmt på indlandsisen i fredags? Nej! Kvalitetstjek har bekræftet vores formodning om, at målingen var for høj🧐

Temperaturen på Summit var ikke over 0 grader hverken torsdag 1. aug. eller fredag 2. aug. — DMI (@dmidk) August 8, 2019

…

By combining measurements with observations from other weather stations, the DMI has now estimated that the temperature was closer to -2C. The record temperature ever recorded at Summit is 2.2C, which was reached in both 2012 and 2017. But -2C is still unusual at the station.



Shoot out the headlines first, ask questions later.

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

