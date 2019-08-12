Oil is doomed by another fake energy acronym: EROCI

Guest Aeuhhh???? by David Middleton
Economics
Oil Needs to Fall Below $20 to Compete With Green Alternatives
By Mathew Carr
August 5, 2019, 4:40 AM CDT Updated on August 5, 2019, 9:18 AM CDT
Wind and solar power can produce seven times more useful energy for cars, dollar for dollar, than gasoline with oil prices near current levels, according to BNP Paribas SA.
Oil will have fall to $9-$10 a barrel in the long-term in order for gasoline cars to remain competitive with clean-powered electric vehicles, and to $17-$19 a barrel for diesel, Mark Lewis, global head of sustainability research at BNP’s asset management unit, said in a research report. U.S. benchmark crude was trading at about $55 in New York on Monday.
“Our analysis leads to a very stark conclusion for the oil industry: for the same capital outlay today, wind and solar energy will already produce much more useful energy for EVs than will oil purchased on the spot market,” Lewis said. “These are stunning numbers, and they suggest that the economics of renewables in tandem with EVs are set to become irresistible over the next decade.”
Lewis coined the term “energy return on capital invested” to explain the economics of road transport. It’s a measure of the money spent on oil and renewables and the differential in their net energy produced when used to provide mobility, he said.
Renewables must be so feeble, they now need two fake energy acronyms to make them viable.
First we had Energy Returned on Energy Invested (EROEI) and now we have Energy Returned on Capital Invested (EROCI)…
Stark raving mad numbers
The EROCI chart is comparing the capital costs of building offshore wind and solar PV power plants to the sales price of crude oil. It doesn’t get much more apples and oranges than this. Based on this bass-ackwards math, $9/bbl oil is worth more than $60/bbl oil. I only minored in math and spent most of the last 40 years involved in economic geology… But that is just fracking mental.
“Our analysis leads to a very stark conclusion for the oil industry: for the same capital outlay today, wind and solar energy will already produce much more useful energy for EVs than will oil purchased on the spot market.”Mark Lewis, BNP Paribas, global head of sustainability research, BA in Spanish & German, MPhil in Latin American Studies, MA in German – LinkedIn
No business makes an investment decision based on “energy return.” Returns are denominated in $$$ or some other form of currency.
If his point is that oil would have to drop to $9/bbl for gasoline prices to be low enough to make ICE vehicles less expensive to drive than EV’s… We already have a metric for this concept: Miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe). EV’s are less expensive to drive, at least on paper… Yet the Ford F-Series pickup truck outsells all makes and models of EV’s combined in these occasionally United States… by a wide margin.
To be fair, the article does go on to acknowledge that oil has a YUGE scale factor advantage over unicorn dust… But the unicorn dust is actually a lot more expensive than indicated in Señor (or is it Herr?) Lewis’ EROCI graph.
Why is there such an incessant need for these people to make up fake metrics, fake numbers and declare an end to reality? I think this explains the problem: BNP Paribas, “The bank for a changing world.”
In the meantime, reality marches on…
20 thoughts on “Oil is doomed by another fake energy acronym: EROCI”
The economics of wind is even worse, as it does not price the required spinning backup as a cost of wind.
Another great guest reality check – thank you Mr., Middleton, your posts are a pleasure to read!!
A recent analysis of wind turbine costs indicated that he lifespan of large turbines is barely half that promised. Since the build/erection costs dominate the cost of a turbine’s power output. this means the real costs are essentially twice as expensive as promised (and reported) costs. There is also the cost of backup power required. In terms of gas powered fuel costs versus electric fuel costs, at 15 cents per kWhr, a 4000 pound electric car can travel realistically 2 1/2 miles per kWhr or 6 cents per mile. But electric rate can also be as high as 35 cents per kWhr (San Diego, Hawaii, etc) or 14 cents per mile. But that doesn’t include road taxes, which at present most EV drivers do not pay, while gas powered cars do pay. At $2 per gallon and 20 MPG, a gas powered car pays less that 7 cents per mile for the fuel only.
Solar – maximally gives about 27% of a 24 hour day worth of equivalent full-rate generation. Period.
It lasts for from 20 to 25 years. Period.
If one uses … 20 years, 5% interest, 2700 power-hours per year, $1.50 per installed watt, then it works out to 5.4¢/kWh for the electric power. By direct comparison, California gasoline at $3.25 a gallon, 10 kWh of motive power per gallon, comes in at 32.5¢/kWh. Some 5.8× more expensive.
BUT… again, “apples for apples”, in California without subsidies, power costs between 24¢/kWh and well over 28¢/kWh. Well … that makes gasoline only 1.3× more expensive than wall-plug power. The apples-to-apples bit is because both kinds of power are “fully distributed”, from “raw materials” to in-car use.
No, petrol isn’t particularly inefficient.
Now, coal, power stations, all that? Much depends on regulatory overhead. Much depends on pölïtical will. Its a different ballgame, for sure.
Just saying,
GoatGuy ✓
I pay 12¢/kWh for electricity and gasoline in Texas is around $2.40/gal. One gallon of regular gasoline is equivalent to about 33 kWh. That works out to $3.96 per gallon-equivalent of electricity.
“Wind and solar power can produce seven times more useful energy for cars, dollar for dollar, than gasoline …”
I am not even sure what this sentence means. How do they define “useful”? Are they considering the costs (and loses) of transforming and moving the electricity from a wind turbine all the way into a car battery? Being able to drive more than 200 miles without recharging is pretty darn USEFUL to me.
“Oil will have fall to $9-$10 a barrel…in order for gasoline cars to remain competitive…and to $17-$19 a barrel for diesel…”
Last I checked, both gasoline and diesel vehicles were more competitive than electric cars. So…they are predicting electric cars will advance so quickly as to make gas powered cars obsolete? Not until someone solves the energy storage problem – or they regulate it into a distorted market.
“These are stunning numbers, and they suggest that the economics of renewables in tandem with EVs are set to become irresistible over the next decade.”
These numbers are completely made up…When the economics makes electric vehicles less expensive and more practical, then people will buy them. Meanwhile, people are going to drive and purchase that which makes economic sense to them. It’s amazing how economics works…they should go take a course in it sometime.
Besides, we are all going to die of global warming in 11 years and 6 months, so why does this matter?
If oil really was that uncompetitive, and renewables really were that cheap, there would be no need for governments to promote or subsidize them, the private sector would be stampeding to get in on the action and oil stocks would be nosediving.
What color is the sky on the planet where these deluded thinkers live?
Here is another new coined term ERTI, which stands for Energy Return on Tax Investment. Trying to subsidize energy on a massive scale is comparable to using public funds to support air and water consumption. And as a side reminder, you can’t tax the rich for vote-buying programs when you have already rewarded them with a king’s ransom in tax credits. But you can put on the appearance of trying with enough donations and paid media fawning.
See, and there was me thinking they actually meant it when they said it would cost >$100 trillion to get to where we’re at NOW with hydrocarbons. Turns out it’ll really be just like money growing on trees, or unicorns farting Energy Rainbows!
The full report is here …
WELLS, WIRES, AND WHEELS…EROCI AND THE TOUGH ROAD AHEAD FOR OIL
https://docfinder.bnpparibas-am.com/api/files/1094E5B9-2FAA-47A3-805D-EF65EAD09A7F
He shoots himself in the foot in the introduction…
“Why is there such an incessant need for these people to make up fake metrics, fake numbers and declare an end to reality?”
Because the actual science not only fails to support their position, it unconditionally falsifies it.
Because the environmental impact and the economics of green are so harmful, the only way to make it look good is to lie.
Because the political left embraced the wrong side of purposefully deceptive science, while many on the left are so emotionally committed to ideology they can’t perceive how they’re being deceived, much less admit error.
If renewable energy provides a better return than fossil fuels why are our energy prices soaring and renewables subsidized? People aren’t stupid enough to believe this crap.
Based on this bass-ackwards math, $9/bbl oil is worth more than $60/bbl oil.
That’s not what is displayed in the graph. How did you arrive at it?
What I find so distasteful is that progressive wordsmiths are constantly re-defining words (as in “making more acidic”) and engaging in cherry picking facts to try to make it appear that 2 + 2 = 5, without any sense of shame. They behave as though they believe that any means justifies the end. But, they can’t even make a compelling case that their desired end is necessary, let alone achievable.
Wow. Someone give these tools their own state and have at it. Maybe Oregon.
When all their fantasies have the bugs worked out, check back with the rest of us and please do a progress report while you’re at it.
Good luck and Godspeed.
They can quote that kind of cr@p because they know Politicians are too dumb to know any different.
I know some leftists, they are SUPER IDEALISTIC and do not like parts of reality, and they think if they just chant long enough it will change the universe.
A vehicle buying decision has a number of pricing components.
Mileage is one, but anyone who has purchased a vehicle knows the actual price and financing costs are the largest cost components components, not the quantity and cost of energy used.
A vehicle running $20 to $30,000 more than an equivalent gasoline vehicle, such as current electric products without government subsidies, fuel cost is the not the primary factor driving a purchase decision.
When electric vehicles provided similar space, power, operating distance and speed of refueling to current gasoline and diesel vehicles, then buyers will have a clear financial choice by which to make a decision.
GM believes it has found the secret sauce as it appears to be moving to an all electric fleet. This will be an interesting exercise if the company stays this course.