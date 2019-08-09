More unsettled science-previously unseen ancestors of elliptical galaxies

ALMA finds previously unseen ancestors of elliptical galaxies
News Release from the Atacama Large Millimetre/submillimetre Array
An artist’s impression of remote galaxies seen by ALMA that are not visible to the Hubble Space Telescope. Astronomers suspect the previously unknown galaxies are ancestors of the massive elliptical galaxies visible in the more recent universe. Image: NAOJ
Researchers using the Atacama Large Millimetre/submillimetre Array (ALMA) identified 39 faint galaxies that are not seen with the Hubble Space Telescope’s deepest view of the universe 10 billion light-years away. They are 10 times more numerous than similarly massive but optically bright galaxies detected with Hubble.
The research team assumes that these faint galaxies are the ancestors of massive elliptical galaxies in the present universe, however interestingly, no major theories for the evolution of the universe have predicted such a rich population of star-forming, dark, massive galaxies. The new ALMA results throw into question our understanding of the early universe. These results are published in the latest issue of the journal Nature.
“Previous studies have found extremely active star-forming galaxies in the early universe, but their population is quite limited,” says Tao Wang, the lead author of the paper and a researcher at the University of Tokyo, French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), and the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan. “Star formation in the dark galaxies we identified is less intense, but they are 100 times more abundant than the extreme starbursts. It is important to study such a major component of the history of the universe to comprehend galaxy formation.”
Wang and his team targeted three ALMA windows to the deep universe opened up by the Hubble Space Telescope (HST): the CANDELS fields. The team discovered 63 extremely red objects in the infrared images taken by NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope: they are too red to be detected with HST. However, Spitzer’s limited spatial resolution prevented astronomers from identifying their nature.
ALMA found 39 faint galaxies that went unseen in the Hubble Space Telescope’s deepest view of the universe some 10 billion light years away. In this sample image, the small squares show the locations of faint galaxies found by ALMA. Image: The University of Tokyo/CEA/NAOJImage: The University of Tokyo/CEA/NAOJ
ALMA detected submillimetre-wave emission from 39 out of the 63 extremely red objects. Thanks to its high resolution and sensitivity, ALMA confirmed that they are massive, star-forming galaxies that are producing stars 100 times more efficiently than the Milky Way. These galaxies are representative of the majority of massive galaxies in the universe 10 billion years ago, most of which have so far been missed by previous studies.
“By maintaining this rate of star formation, these ALMA-detected galaxies will likely transform into the first population of massive elliptical galaxies formed in the early universe,” says David Elbaz, an astronomer at CEA, and coauthor on the paper, “But there is a problem. They are unexpectedly abundant.”
The researchers estimated their number density to be equivalent to 530 objects in a square degree in the sky. This number density well exceeds predictions from current theoretical models and computer simulations. In addition, according to the widely accepted model of the universe with a certain type of dark matter, it is difficult to build a large number of massive objects in such an early phase of the universe. Together, the present ALMA results challenge our current understanding of the evolution of the universe.
HT/Alexander F
9 thoughts on “More unsettled science-previously unseen ancestors of elliptical galaxies”
What if the universe did not have a big bang and is much older and much bigger, maybe even close to eternal end infinite?
The two ideas are not exclusive.
I remember in school back in the ’70’s,we were told the universe is between 15 and 20 billion years old.Now today, we’re told it’s 13.5 billion years old.It seems the scientists keep edging it down.Maybe the universe is much younger then we realize.God only knows.
I believe the current theory is that we are one of an infinite number of universes.
I don’t like the word universes myself, but don’t have a better word to describe the observable “universe.”
So beyond our visible “universe” there are other “universes” that have started with their own big bangs, and some have done a big crunch, others have flown apart never forming stars, all the possibilities, after all there are an infinite number of these…
With an infinite number of “universes” some will have expanded into their neighbors, so maybe we are seeing into another “universe” now. Probably not but with infinite possibilities the mind boggles.
It amazes me that it takes 97,000 years travelling at the speed of light just to cross our galaxy alone.And there’s 6 trillion miles in one light year!That’s unbelievable considering that there’s billions of galaxies in the universe and trying to fathom how vast the universe from this calculation is mind blowing!God truly works in mysterious ways.
Big Bang?
Yea right.
But,but,but the science was settled!
It is said that a scientific hypothesis has to have a way to be falsified or tested. The above observations tend to falsify the so-called “big bang” theory.
These observations are just the most recent example in a long list of observations that were not predicted by “big bang” theory.
If the “big bang” is false, what else are astronomers wrong about?
I suggest we (humans) are not privileged to know how the Universe came about or how long ago.
“Something out of nothing” (“the big bang”) is speculative at best and at worst ignores basic principles of causation.
The best we can do is understand how the present Universe is structured and how those structures work and interact.
What is the animating force that drives these processes?
The most dynamic force I know of is electromagnetism not gravity.
There is a theory that seems to explain this and also the nature of dark matter. It is well known but rejected by almost all scientists as being against their beliefs. It is the work of Randall Mills and is described in a self written book available in PDF at his website. Look up brilliant light power. He is also the developer of a new energy source based on his theory. I have read his work, and it makes much more sense than current theories.