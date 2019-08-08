Germany Considers a 19% Meat Tax to Combat Global Warming

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Anyone here believe that global warming zealots want to stop at 19%?
Germany may introduce ‘meat tax’ to protect the environment
Currently meat has reduced tax rate of 7 per cent but politicians say it should increase to 19
Germany could introduce a “meat tax” to protect the climate and improve animal welfare.
Currently meat in the country has a reduced tax rate of seven per cent but the Social Democrat party and the Greens are arguing that this should increase to the standard 19 per cent, with additional revenue spent on improving animal welfare.
“I am in favour of abolishing the VAT reduction for meat and earmarking it for more animal welfare,” Friedrich Ostendorf, agricultural policy spokesperson for the Greens told The Local website.
He said it mad “no sense” that meat was taxed at seven per cent while oat milk is taxed at 19 per cent.
…Read more: https://www.independent.co.uk/environment/german-meat-tax-environment-animal-welfare-a9045271.html
While most people think of Germans as wealthy, there is a lot of poverty in Germany. According to a DW article in 2018, around 20% of Germans are struggling to pay their bills and heat their homes. This new meat tax if passed will simply add to their already intolerable burden.
Brilliant!! It will have ZERO effect on CO2 or anything climate related.
As selling of indulgences ever had an effect ?? 😀 😀
It is a malnutrition tax, as the goal is to have a vegan population that is permanently and disabilitatingly weak. The old adage from India is that “red meat causes war.” A malnourished person has not the energy to resist the oppressor. A nourished person, with the nutritional benefits of (red) meat, is able to resist the oppressor.
This is all about suppression of the general population and a major aspect would be to weaken their health. Simply educating them to be properly subservient, socialist, and poorly-educated servants is not good enough if a few bright bulbs stir up the masses. If they are both weak and stupid, a revolution is very unlikely.
But it WILL reduce grain prices 63%.
War on coal is so 2009.
War on farming
The “progressive” left loves regressive taxes.
Excellent phrase
They are mad – they will ruin the economy of Germany and of Europe. China will love this because it leaves her clear to pursue her competitive capitalism. We think Chinese communism must necessarily fail eventually. But communistic capitalism will probably work better that our democratic capitalism.
People will argue that what we have isn’t real capitalism.
It isn’t.
“Communistic capitalism” is an oxymoron.
China is proving it is not.
The technical term is “fascism”. That leftists love China is natural – they just love totalitarianism.
There is much that should shock us over in China. Just ask Hong Kong.
The most shocking thing, to me, is that President Xi has managed to manipulate things so that there no longer are limits to the term of the President. That is to say, he is President of China for LIFE.
Some democracy. Some freedom.
Of course every time you bring up China as an example of Marxist doctrine in practice, the lefty proponent will say ‘that’s not the way it’s supposed to be’.
We have fake news, fake science and now fake meat. A 19% tax on real meat will just be another tax grab that the politicians get used to that will probably never end, just like the carbon tax. It is the poor and middle class that absorbs the bulk of price increases for basic necessities and a 19% German tax on meat will still include the inefficiencies of carbon taxation, along with exorbitent electricity pricing that is also fostered upon the bulk of the population in the name of ‘carbon’. The tax on meat will be felt by the poor and middle class who spend more of their disposable income on basic survival and just like the carbon tax, it introduces inflation into the economy for basic survival for which the poor pay the ultimate price. After paying more for meat and electricity in the name of ‘carbon’ it just means there will be less money by the poor and middle class to purchase other basic necessities to survive, not to mention less money to spend on non essential items like tourism which also is under direct attack unless you are flying to a climate conference.
They tax food?????????? so they can have windmills ???????
I’d be ok with a meat-head tax but only if I get to decide who gets charged.
I would impose a 50% tax on any meat-head who tells me a VAT is a great idea.
Germany’s cuisine is heavily meat based.
Do these fools learn nothing from Frances attempt to tax diesel to stop AGW?
Germans will breaking out their yellow vests…street protests in short order !
@a_scientist
I hope they will, but as I know “my” Germans, I fear they wont.
They are in general to obedient. They change maybe the party they elect the next time.
More room to grow biomass if we stop greedy people eating meat!
Probably more “Black Shirts “than Yellow Vests! Facisism arises from a bullying guvment, rather than a truly democratic one!
The tax cannot possibly have any effect on climate. The animals involved eat plants and not fossil fuels. For those that believe in greenhouse gas theory there will be no net effect on CO2 levels in the Earth’s atmosphere.
The reality is that, based on the paleoclimate record and the work done with models, the climate change we are experiencing today is caused by the sun and the oceans over which mankind has no control. Despite the hype, there is no real evidence that CO2 has any effect on climate and there is plenty of scientific rationale that the climate sensitivity of CO2 is zero. So decreasing the amount of CO2 in the Earth’s atmosphere will have no effect on the Earth’s surface temperature.
A significant fraction of plant protein comes from nitrogen based fertilizers that were produced using natural gas.
Probably they are concerned about the methane produced, by cows for example. But yes, it is idiotic.
Nobody has said it yet so I will. Wurst idea EVAH!
The Third Reich achieved progressively a very creative tax system. Including a “guillotine (fallbeil) wear and tear tax” for the families of the executed.
Then B-29’s, Mosquitoes and other Yak’s took care of business.
It used to be taboo to tax food when I was young. Soon all people will have to pay a breathing tax for the CO2 we emit. The money will be spent on camps where the enviro fascist enact their final solution.
Remember Hitler was a socialist.
German policy makers really seem intent on going after the least effective and least cost-effective measures to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions first.
One of the big ironies to their “Energiewende” is that if they had spent as long and as much as they have building out wind and solar on nuclear power instead, they’d have decarbonized their entire electric power sector by now and they could be moving on to decarbonizing other sectors of their economy. Instead, their per capita CO2 emissions, for all their effort, have done no better than decline at the same rate as they have in other developed nations.
Seems not to be accepted by all politicians here in Germany.
I do agree that if food is going to be taxed, there’s no good reason to create price distortions by taxing it at different rates.
I don’t see anywhere in the linked article which claims raising the tax on meat will have any effect on global warming (not that others haven’t made that claim elsewhere; I just don’t see it here). The justification is it will improve “animal welfare”.
Where tax policy is concerned, there is never any sanity.
When I lived in Connecticut food at the grocery store was not taxed but prepared meals were, on the premise that lower-income people would eat mostly home-cooked meals and therefore mostly avoid the tax.
Seems reasonable, but one absurd result was a $40 cut of filet cost nothing in tax but a $3 meal at Burger King did.
Connecticut also did not tax any single clothing item costing less that $75, on the same premise. Again, good in theory but it meant there was no tax on a $74 pair of luxury suede gloves, but there was on a pair of $1.99 work gloves (“work gloves” are not “clothing items”).
My preference would be no tax at all on food, but if you are going to tax food, I don’t see anything unfair about taxing all kinds of food at the same rate.
As I said, don’t ever expect sanity in tax policy.
Wie heissen sie! CA taxes it’s recreational marijuana at 15% retail. Achtung Deutschland! isn’t it time you legalized marijuana and taxed all the stoners, instead of the Beefeaters!?
I think that both the Greens and the so called “”Progressives”” have gone too far this time.
The Inner City Greens withy their mostly very high salaries can afford this. I recall the story from the Bible about “”The Widows Mite””.
Oh well lets hear it for no meat, but “”Let them eat Cake”” instead.
MJR VK5ELL
Wurst idea! Nich sehr gut.
More expensive bratwurst, the Germans are really going to like that.
What do yo call a pissed off German? Sauerkraut
What do you call a blind German? A not see
How do Germans tie their shoes? With little knotsies
What did the German kid say when he pushed his brother off a cliff? “Look ,mother,no Hans!”
When the income tax was first established in the U.S. in 1913 the top rate was ONLY 7% and it ONLY applied to the richest people. But by 1944 the top rate was 94% and even the lowest bracket was 23%.
source; https://taxfoundation.org/us-federal-individual-income-tax-rates-history-1913-2013-nominal-and-inflation-adjusted-brackets
So once the government crooks get their foot in the door the sky is the limit.
In the US study was recently published in the Washington Post calling for a tax on food based on calories, ostensibly to fight obesity
Face it, there are groups who do not want you to have money, and the freedom to choose what to do with it. They are the ones who cannot function in a free society, and the only way they can have the same lifestyle as everyone else is for the government to provide an identical standard of living to all. They do not have the intellect to understand how that would impact a person’s willingness to work, accomplish, and excel.
So to be clear, with the current tax system the meat industry is essentially being subsidized via a far lower tax rate than the standard 19%. All they want to do is take away that subsidy. Sounds fair to me. I don’t know why it was even there to begin with.
A 19% meat tax to combat Global Warming?
I guess their agenda is safe.
No meat
Just another money grab under the guise of “Climate Change”
I think it’s a good thing something called “oat milk” is taxed at 19%. Heck, tax it at 50%, I’m not going anywhere near the stuff. 😉
Let’s see, what can we tax next.. carbonated drinks, obviously, and beer! don’t forget beer. Then there’s bread of course, lot’s of CO2 in bread, and so many types! Bagels, baps, buns, ciabatta, focaccia, the list is endless.. and cakes! mustn’t forget cakes. But is 19% enough?.. Let’s make it 25%.. or 30%..