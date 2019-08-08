Germany Considers a 19% Meat Tax to Combat Global Warming

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Anyone here believe that global warming zealots want to stop at 19%?

Germany may introduce ‘meat tax’ to protect the environment

Currently meat has reduced tax rate of 7 per cent but politicians say it should increase to 19



Phoebe Weston

Germany could introduce a “meat tax” to protect the climate and improve animal welfare.

Currently meat in the country has a reduced tax rate of seven per cent but the Social Democrat party and the Greens are arguing that this should increase to the standard 19 per cent, with additional revenue spent on improving animal welfare.

“I am in favour of abolishing the VAT reduction for meat and earmarking it for more animal welfare,” Friedrich Ostendorf, agricultural policy spokesperson for the Greens told The Local website.

He said it mad “no sense” that meat was taxed at seven per cent while oat milk is taxed at 19 per cent.

