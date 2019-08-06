Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The ABC reports a member of the public intervened at a protest in Brisbane to prevent an Extinction Rebellion protester from escaping arrest.
Extinction Rebellion protesters charged after blocking roads and creating chaos in Brisbane
More than 70 people have been charged over climate change protests that caused major traffic disruptions in Brisbane’s CBD.
Superintendent Chris Stream said some protesters were arrested for offences including public nuisance, disobeying lawful direction and also disrupting police.
“It is some time in the Brisbane city area since we’ve seen this amount of arrests,” he said.
‘We will do everything we possibly can to clear intersections and to enable at least limited traffic flow.”
He said police had been “generally happy” with the behaviour of protesters.
“What we are pleased to see is that the larger amount of police interactions today have not involved violence,” he said.
“The only information I have in relation to a person being tackled to the ground was where a police officer was attempting to affect an arrest at the intersection of George and Elizabeth Street.
“A member of the public intervened as one of the protesters fled that area and tackled the protester to the ground.“
…Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-08-06/extinction-rebellion-protest-brisbane-cbd/11384442
I guess we can safely conclude at least one member of the public is less than enthused about having their commute ruined by a bunch of trouble makers illegally blocking the streets.
Let us hope the diversion of police resources to rounding up law breaking hippies did not cause harm to someone who really needed police assistance.
If anyone has a video of the Extinction Rebellion protestor being arrested please post the link.
10 thoughts on “Bystander Tackles Extinction Rebellion Climate Protestor Fleeing Arrest”
This isn’t it but it’s a pretty good tackle. http://digg.com/video/aussie-cop-tackles-guy
In the end, will it be ordinary citizens who bring the ‘Climate Change/Global Warming’ nonsense to an end as they see the damage that these lunatics are doing to civilisation and the citizens’ lives, and take matters into their own hands?
Look for who is funding XR. Hedge fund billionaire Sir Chris Hohn has given them $200,000 this year through his charity CIFF – check out the website
I hope the brave bystander has his immunizations up to date. There’s no telling what varieties of germs or multi-legged creatures inhabit these XR folks.