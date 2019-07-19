Crenshaw Introduces Bipartisan Carbon Capture Legislation

U.S. Congressman Dan Crenshaw Proudly Serving Texas’s 2nd Congressional District
Press Releases
Washington, July 18, 2019
Tags: Energy
WASHINGTON, DC – Representative Dan Crenshaw, joined by Representatives Cuellar (TX-28), Flores (TX-17), Gonzalez (TX-15), Lamb (PA-17), Lucas (OK-3) and Walberg (MI-7), introduced the Launching Energy Advancement and Development through Innovations for Natural Gas (LEADING) Act of 2019. The legislation prioritizes research and development funding for technology that captures carbon emissions by instructing the Department of Energy to utilize up to $50 million each year of existing funds. Ultimately, the bill seeks to develop more carbon capture technology to make it more accessible, resulting in widespread use and lower carbon emissions from power plants across the country. Yesterday, the Senate companion bill advanced out the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources with unanimous support.
“Carbon capture technology has huge potential to dramatically reduce our emissions,” said Crenshaw. “Our very own Net Power Plant, in La Porte, Texas employs this technology and has achieved zero emissions while burning enough natural gas to power 5,000 homes in the Houston area. This is an important step forward for green energy solutions that work towards our goal of lowering global emissions through clean, cheap, and exportable energy.”
“Clean, efficient, and affordable natural gas is a critical component of America’s energy portfolio,” said Science, Space and Technology Committee Ranking Member Lucas. “Modernizing energy production and reducing greenhouse gas emissions requires realistic solutions that don’t prohibit effective fuel sources and inhibit economic growth. This bill will expand early-stage research and development of carbon capture technologies to make natural gas an even cleaner energy source. I’m proud to cosponsor this bipartisan legislation that will help make carbon capture commercially viable and help strengthen and modernize America’s natural gas production.”
“We need an economically sensible solution to reducing greenhouse emissions and fighting climate change in the United States,” said Cuellar. “Carbon capture has been shown to be the best way to properly mitigate the effects of climate change, create more reliable, affordable energy, and increase economic growth. To obtain the full benefits of carbon capture, this legislation will encourage more investment and research so we can accelerate the development and commercialization of the cost-effective carbon capture technologies. I want to thank Representatives Crenshaw, Lucas, Flores, Lamb, Gonzalez and Walberg for working to tackle climate change in the United States.”
“Thanks to the dramatic increase in the use of cleaner burning natural gas and new innovations, the U.S. has the lowest emissions of any industrialized country while remaining the world’s largest economy and significant creator of jobs and economic opportunities,” said Flores. “The LEADING Act incentivizes research and development of carbon capture technologies, which will allow us to fully harness the environmental benefits of America’s vast natural gas resources and keep energy costs low for hardworking families.”
“Here in Michigan, we are leading the way on making a responsible transition to clean natural gas. This bipartisan bill would help get new innovative technologies out of the lab and into the market, providing more affordable energy options for consumers,” said Walberg.
The full text of the bill can be found here.
###
7 thoughts on “Crenshaw Introduces Bipartisan Carbon Capture Legislation”
Carbon capture IMO is one of the most terrifyingly dangerous green technologies.
In 1986 Lake Nyos belched somewhere between 100,000 and 300,000 tons of CO2, killing people up to 15 miles from the site of the belch.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lake_Nyos_disaster
100,000 tons is a few weeks output from a large power plant.
Thankfully Lake Nyos was and is sparsely inhabited, probably because ever few centuries everyone near the lake dies.
If a similar disaster happened near a major city the casualties could be comparable to the death toll from the detonation of an atomic bomb.
Let the CO2 fly free, so it can do its job of being plant food, instead of creating hideously dangerous concentrations.
I don’t think he understands the issues. Undoing the Carter era rules on nuclear would have a much more positive effect, even if one is ignorant enough to buy into the “CO2 is the temperature knob” theme.
Net Power Plant, in La Porte, Texas…
https://www.houstonchronicle.com/business/energy/article/Experimental-Texas-power-plant-aims-to-make-13654087.php#photo-17003111
The phrase is “win-win”.
Can we send Crenshaw a couple of books to read? Do Congressmen or their staff read books sent to their offices?
The money would be far better spent in support of Modular Molten Salt Nuclear Reactor technology. Zero emissions, intrinsically safe, economic, reliable and, I believe, potentially capable of being partially fuelled by existing nuclear waste.
Meanwhile carbon capture and storage is technically a bit of a dead duck.
“Here in Michigan, we are leading the way on making a responsible transition to clean natural gas. This bipartisan bill would help get new innovative technologies out of the lab and into the market, providing more affordable energy options for consumers,” said Walberg.
LOL
Yeah…right…
The spoon and fork made me fat.
Taking guns away from legal owners will reduce crime.
The dog ate my homework.
The government does things more efficiently and economically that the private sector.
Humans 1% contributions of Carbon Dioxide increases temperature where 99% of natural contributions don’t.