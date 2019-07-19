Crenshaw Introduces Bipartisan Carbon Capture Legislation

Washington, July 18, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC – Representative Dan Crenshaw, joined by Representatives Cuellar (TX-28), Flores (TX-17), Gonzalez (TX-15), Lamb (PA-17), Lucas (OK-3) and Walberg (MI-7), introduced the Launching Energy Advancement and Development through Innovations for Natural Gas (LEADING) Act of 2019. The legislation prioritizes research and development funding for technology that captures carbon emissions by instructing the Department of Energy to utilize up to $50 million each year of existing funds. Ultimately, the bill seeks to develop more carbon capture technology to make it more accessible, resulting in widespread use and lower carbon emissions from power plants across the country. Yesterday, the Senate companion bill advanced out the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources with unanimous support.

“Carbon capture technology has huge potential to dramatically reduce our emissions,” said Crenshaw. “Our very own Net Power Plant, in La Porte, Texas employs this technology and has achieved zero emissions while burning enough natural gas to power 5,000 homes in the Houston area. This is an important step forward for green energy solutions that work towards our goal of lowering global emissions through clean, cheap, and exportable energy.”

“Clean, efficient, and affordable natural gas is a critical component of America’s energy portfolio,” said Science, Space and Technology Committee Ranking Member Lucas. “Modernizing energy production and reducing greenhouse gas emissions requires realistic solutions that don’t prohibit effective fuel sources and inhibit economic growth. This bill will expand early-stage research and development of carbon capture technologies to make natural gas an even cleaner energy source. I’m proud to cosponsor this bipartisan legislation that will help make carbon capture commercially viable and help strengthen and modernize America’s natural gas production.”

“We need an economically sensible solution to reducing greenhouse emissions and fighting climate change in the United States,” said Cuellar. “Carbon capture has been shown to be the best way to properly mitigate the effects of climate change, create more reliable, affordable energy, and increase economic growth. To obtain the full benefits of carbon capture, this legislation will encourage more investment and research so we can accelerate the development and commercialization of the cost-effective carbon capture technologies. I want to thank Representatives Crenshaw, Lucas, Flores, Lamb, Gonzalez and Walberg for working to tackle climate change in the United States.”

“Thanks to the dramatic increase in the use of cleaner burning natural gas and new innovations, the U.S. has the lowest emissions of any industrialized country while remaining the world’s largest economy and significant creator of jobs and economic opportunities,” said Flores. “The LEADING Act incentivizes research and development of carbon capture technologies, which will allow us to fully harness the environmental benefits of America’s vast natural gas resources and keep energy costs low for hardworking families.”

“Here in Michigan, we are leading the way on making a responsible transition to clean natural gas. This bipartisan bill would help get new innovative technologies out of the lab and into the market, providing more affordable energy options for consumers,” said Walberg.

The full text of the bill can be found here.

