@JCU tries patience of judge at Peter Ridd firing penalty hearing – doesn’t go well

This update came today from Dr. Peter Ridd:
The “penalties” hearing went well, and Barrister Ben Kidston did a brilliant job in the pilot’s seat.
I should let you all know that we are no longer seeking reinstatement because JCU’s response since the decision indicates that if I went back, I would have a very troubled existence that would also threaten all my colleagues in the Physics Department.
But the big news is that JCU stated firmly that they will appeal. This is a frightening prospect that will be horribly expensive both financially and emotionally, but at least we know for sure. I have little doubt that we will win. JCU has just not faced reality.
JCU have three weeks after the Judge hands down his “penalty” decision to file the appeal documents. We will hold off reopening the funding appeal until then. I expect it will be late August. You have already done your bit and I have no doubt that many others will step up to the plate and join us. This matter is now very well known.
On a more amusing note, the Vice Chancellor and the Provost (Chris Cocklin) might be in big trouble for an email and public statement they made within hours of the decision being made public in April. To quote The Australian newspaper
“Justice Vasta said the statement attributed to Chris Cocklin was “almost contemptuous” and could be referred to the Federal Circuit Court ¬Marshal”
Charlie Peel,writing in The Australian says:
James Cook University risks contempt rap for response to verdict
Contempt? Well, that fits. They haven’t a clue how contemptuous they appear.
In other news, the IPA did some digging, here are some excerpts from the press release, bold mine:
Gideon Rozner: The details of a freedom of information request lodged by the Institute of Public Affairs with James Cook University and released today reveal the University has already spent at least $630,000 on legal fees in the Dr Peter Ridd case.
“The very fact that an Australian university is willing to force the weight of an entire administration backed by taxpayer funds to stifle an academic’s freedom of speech sends a massive chilling effect to any academic engaging in public debate in Australia,” said IPA Director of Policy, Gideon Rozner.
“James Cook University’s shameful actions prove without doubt there is a crisis of free speech at Australian Universities.
“It is staggering to think that after the Federal Circuit Court ruled on every point in Dr Ridd’s favour, JCU is contemplating an appeal.
“Australian universities receive billions of dollars in taxpayer funding for the purpose of free intellectual inquiry. Now JCU wants to go to a higher court to prove it can shut down the freedom of speech on academic issue by one of its professors. It is outrageous. Taxpayers fund JCU to do education and research, not engage in vexatious litigation against its own staff.
16 thoughts on “@JCU tries patience of judge at Peter Ridd firing penalty hearing – doesn’t go well”
Stay strong Professor Ridd.
JCU should have to post a bond equal to the entire legal costs that Dr. Peter Ridd will have to pay for both court cases, as well as what the settlement should potentially be if the appeal is upheld. (perhaps $10-$15 Mil)
This is clearly an abuse of the judicial process, given how the Court has already ruled. JCU should be hung out to dry after this is over given how much disgrace they have brought down upon the university.
Perhaps when they realise they won’t be asked to reinstate you they might reconsider the appeal, cut their losses, and accept they must pay you a substantial amount for unfair dismissal, which would probably be no more than the next round they are also bound to lose.
But then, these people are gambling with other people’s money. However, there must be a ‘consensus’ amongst their legal team that the whole thing is a lost cause and that to continue would violate their duty of care to their client.
Indeed, they are not facing reality.
They are anti-intellectual, the opposite of a real University, etc. all that.
But what about the waste of half a million taxpayer funds?
Contempt of court means someone could go to jail. And that, I think, is what it will take to make them face reality.
I don’t think they have the moral right to waste so much taxpayer money nor conduct such abuse of power.
Therefore, there SHOULD be an effort to jail one or more of them.
Peter,
Thank you for the news.
This is an important issue, as you realise.
Please persevere as you are willing and able. Geoff S
What a pity “The Australian” is paywalled.
I would suggest that the same attitude exists in many universities in North America with respect to students.
If the U Geography or Environmental Science area is controlled by CAGW types what freedom does a student have?
Perhaps the time has come to force JCU to shutter it’s doors and cease to be a viable entity
A reinstatement under the current administration would be a suicide. Would it be possible to de-instate the administration?
I’ve always liked the idea of something like “we’re seeking either $10 million in damages, or $5 million in damages and the immediate and irrevocable firing of everyone involved.”
Time for Morrison Government to question how taxpayers’ money is being spent.
Where are you ScoMo?
They live in an alternate universe – one not burdened by ethnics, morality, or truth. They have a money purse provided to them by a government who is taking people’s money and allowing it to be spent this way, so there is no financial consequence for them. At the worst, students will be affected by raising tuition or cutting programs and classes to pay for this – the elite in administration won’t be affected.
I wish this were just a problem in your great nation, but it’s a wide spread problem in our U.S. elite universities and just keeps on getting worse. In business if you see a resume with something like a degree from Princeton on it, you laugh, toss it, and go to the next resume. Who wants to hire a silly child who was never taught anything about reality?
There is no freedom of speech within our universities – the liberal fascist groups just shut everyone down they don’t agree with.
Thankfully, the courts have not gone full-blown postmodern in their reasoning. At least not yet…
Outrageous? Yes. But after watching the circus at UEA, Penn State, U of Arizona and etc. Hardly surprising.
So …. JCU lost on all counts.
So they will just keep digging !
Good !
😉
It’s just stunning to me that this kind of tyranny against academic freedom is being practiced not only at JCU but in other major universities around the world. This sounds more like the way drug cartels operate, not institutions of higher learning.
Dr. Ridd, you will have my support in August or whenever needed.