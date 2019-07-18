Reposted from the Cliff Mass Weather and Climate Blog
Thursday, July 18, 2019
The Strongest Summer Jet Stream to Hit the Pacific Northwest EVER!
An extraordinary weather event has been occurring above our heads during the past 24-hour. A record that was not only broken, but shattered to little pieces.
The strongest summer jet stream ever observed over the Pacific Northwest.
The jet stream is a narrow current of strong winds in the upper troposphere (roughly 25,000 ft to 35,000 ft above sea level). It is often the conduit for storms and is associated with a large temperature gradient (change in temperature with horizontal distance) in the middle and lower troposphere. Winds in the jet stream are westerly (from the west) and aircraft like to fly in the jet stream going east, while avoiding it going west. You are now Jet Steam certified!
The ECMWF 12-h forecast for 5 AM this morning for the wind speed at the 250 hPa pressure level (about 35,000 ft) clearly shows the jet stream, with the orange/red colors being the strongest winds.
This is a HUGE and very zonal (east-west oriented) jet stream…as shown by the next map at the same time. This looks like January, not July.
But now I will really impress you.
The wind this morning at the radiosonde site at Quillayute (UIL) was 140 knots (161 mph) at the 250 hPa level (again around 35,000 ft). This is amazingly fast for this time of the year.
The plot below shows the climatology of the winds at this level throughout the year at this location, with the red lines being the all-time record for each date (the black lines are average winds for the date, blue lines, the record low winds). Vertical soundings at Quillayute go back to the late 1960s…so we are talking about a half-century of observations. The previous record was around 110 knots…so the 140 knots observed today absolutely shattered the record. In fact, the wind over us right now is greater then the records for any date from April 1 to mid-October.
Record, but lesser winds, are being observed at the next upper air station to the south: Salem, Oregon (see below)
A truly unusual event. And one that should not be pinned on global warming. In fact, several of the global warming jet stream papers (e.g., by Jennifer Francis and others) suggest that global warming will bring a weak and wavy jet stream. This is just the opposite.
Speculation? Low solar sunspot cycle increasing galactic cosmic rays in turn increasing cloud cover effecting ocean currents sounds ridiculous. I’m totally clueless simply parroting some of what I’ve read but excited about the enlightenment soon to appear on these pages!
That piece is pretty straight. What about the rest of the world?
http://www.stormsurfing.com/cgi/display_alt.cgi?a=glob_250
Turbulence is cool.
It was cold too, north of the jet stream, only getting to a high of +9 (48F) in Central British Columbia, and almost freezing overnight at the higher altitudes in the mountains. Probably the coldest July so far I have seen in over 60+ years. No one has cut hay around here yet…I guess the global warming is over now and this is the start of the cooling trend. It was sort of like this 60 years ago the old timers are saying including the hot dry summers preceding with bad forest fires in back to back years as well. Wouldn’t really surprise me.
https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/wind/isobaric/250hPa/orthographic=-100.58,48.99,325/loc=-122.140,52.071
So THAT’s why I had to stand my corn plants back up this morning!
Fantastic – watch this space – what will the outcome be?? What a great time to live in – when we can observe such weather happening in all its details. After a couple of hundred years of further observations we may even be able to speak with some confidence about future climate.
https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/wind/isobaric/250hPa/orthographic=-106.66,37.53,651/loc=-117.078,47.177
What’s causing the jet to go so fast?
Hi All – just been looking at Toto’s link above.
Spare a thought for the jet stream that’s above Cape Town right at this moment. Makes it’s northern hemisphere brothers look puny by comparison.
Thirty years ago, every weekend over a 14 year period, I would make a pest of myself at the Met guys at the airport – getting the met balloon readings while the ink was still wet! I would then throw the bones for out gliding club and do my best to tell them what we could expect for the day’s gliding.
Then one afternoon there was this stream of alto-cumulus clouds sprinting across from west to east at an incredible 420 km/hr.
A most memorable and wonderful sight.
cheer edi
This is surely merely the strongest jet stream in the very short history of monitoring jet streams? I understand we didn’t even know about them until 1945.
I wonder what it was like in the 1920’s and 30’s?