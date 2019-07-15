Penalty phase coming for the Peter Ridd vs. @jcu firing fiasco

I just got this message from Dr. Peter Ridd. As you know, he’s won the court case for his unjust termination by James Cook University. Now, the judge is going to determine damages and penalties. From what I’ve seen, JCU doesn’t think they are in the wrong in any way. That may exacerbate the penalties.

Dr. Ridd writes:

Just letting you know that there will be a final court hearing on Thursday and Friday this weed for Judge Vasta to decide the penalty against James Cook University for all their unlawful activity including firing me. Thanks again for your support, we would not be in this position without you all.

I have mentioned before that we think it highly likely that JCU will appeal and they have three weeks after the judge decides on the penalty against JCU to do this.

In the meantime, there is a growing campaign to improve the Quality Assurance of Great Barrier Reef Science and I note that the Liberal National Party in Queensland has just passed a resolution calling for an Office of Science Quality Assurance. This could be a major step forward in the quest to make our science institutions trustworthy again.

So good is coming out of all of this.