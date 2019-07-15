Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Genius cartoonist Scott Adams published a Sunday cartoon panel offensive to the climate religion.
From “Climate Change ” is the new universal boogeyman department.
Just in case you think this cartoon is too ridiculous to be true, there are plenty of real world examples of people trying to blame climate change for their own failures.
Climate change has been blamed for everything from the flooding of the Nile, to wildfires in California, which were actually made worse by incompetent forestry management, and caused by a clear lack of electrical line maintenance.
And of course, climate change is top of the list when any flooding or levy failure occurs. If climate change is accepted as the cause of the problem, nobody thinks to investigate shoddy substandard work and sudden cash windfalls.
Climate change – the go to excuse for the incompetent and corrupt.
Note from Anthony: This cartoon is fully licensed to reproduced at WUWT, other places, not so much. And, in what is probably the worst example of blaming climate change, Bill McKibben’s flying monkeys at 350.org blamed the Oroville dam spillway disaster on climate change AND blamed the November 2018 Paradise wildfire disaster on climate change too. They even got our local city council to declare a “climate emergency”.
The stupid, it burns like white phosphorous!
– Anthony
12 thoughts on “BOOM! Scott Adams uses Dilbert to Diss the ‘Climate Crisis’ Again”
Too true. Other than racism, climate change is the go-to claim of why any bad thing happened.
Climate Change: The gift that keeps on giving
That’s a good one. When I was a boy, our local innkeeper had a dog. OK, it was his wife’s dog. Young boys that we were at the time we often messed up. Whenever something blew in our faces we blamed it on the dog. It was our running gag and we laughed it off. Everyone knew that it was BS but if the mess-up was not too bad, it somehow flew. The dog is Climate Change now. We all know its stupid to blame your messed up conjugal life on Climate Change – but it’s a handy excuse and everyone will move on.
Nice one Gilbert. My toast got burnt. Obviously insufficient renewables coming from the plug.
Who is Gilbert?
On FaceBook, I am running a post that is: “______ because of Global Warming.
One of mine is “I forgot our date, and didn’t call because of Global Warming.”
Another: “I had to help fold the clean laundry because of Global Warming.
The post thread is to Laugh Out Loud.
The problem is much of the public have fallen for it. The sceptics are not doing a good job challenging the lies publicly; even the donald appears to be backtracking and has certainly wasted the best opportunity sceptics may ever have (short of a glaring global cooling) of enlightening the brainwashed and ignorant.
“And, in what is probably the worst example of blaming climate change, Bill McKibben’s flying monkeys at 350.org blamed the Oroville dam spillway disaster on climate change ….”
Sorry, McKibben, you dunce, but the Oroville dam spillway disaster happened because the spillway was not correctly built in the first place, and it was because ecohippies wouldn’t allow it to be done correctly. The ground underneath the spillway eroded from the very beginning, shortening the life of that construction.
McKibben, you are a complete idiot. Now go find something useful to do with yourself before YOUR world ends.
Oh, wait – what if it doesn’t end??? The horror!!!
Challenge the lies…. how? In what medium? The difference in behaviour and rhteoric says all you need to know about who is being “scientific” and who isn’t. But they pro-side know they have the advantage so they exploit it with no critical scrutiny. Nice (taxpayer funded) work if you can get it.
AKA: Willie Pete!
Scott Adams is another victim of the SJW Mafia. They tried to get newspapers to drop his strip. They succeeded in drying up his speaking engagements. His income dropped by a third. link
Adams continues to prosper and continues to snipe at the alarmists. I admire his resilience.
That’s a good ironic laugh! Love Dilbert. Truer words were never spoken….