The new 350.org climate strategy – convince small towns to make “Climate Emergency” declarations

Where I live, Chico California is often referred to as the “Berkeley of the North” in deference to its highly progressive and alternate viewpoints espoused here. We have quite a collection of zealots, spanning topics such as chem trails, anti-vaccination, anti-fracking, GMO mania, and anti-nuclear. We even have a law on the books from the 1980s that provides for a $500 fine for setting off a nuclear weapon within the city limits. I kid you not.
“No person shall produce, test, maintain, or store within the city a nuclear weapon, component of a nuclear weapon, nuclear weapon delivery system, or component of a nuclear weapon delivery system under penalty of Chapter 9.60.030 of the Chico Municipal Code.”
So it’s not really a surprise that after Bill McKibben visited here a couple of years ago, that a local chapter of 350.org sprang up. Of course these people seem to think that we are right near the end of the world due to climate change, mainly because they don’t have the needed faculties to separate fact from fiction.
Such is the case with the latest climate madness to be foisted upon my town: getting the city Council to declare a “climate emergency”.
You can read the whole thing here in the city files:
https://chico-ca.granicus.com/MetaViewer.php?view_id=2&clip_id=828&meta_id=65058
I had prepared a PowerPoint to try to factually refute some of this madness last week and a local city counselor was going to present it. I won’t go into the Council chambers anymore because the last time I was there it was nearly impossible to make my point due to the screeching mob that shouted me down while I was trying to speak. So, it’s much more effective for me to send letters as emails and make presentations to the council-members electronically.
Here’s the PowerPoint I put together:
Some notes and data about climate change (PDF)
Unfortunately that PowerPoint presentation never made it to the council-members during the session. Ironically we had a strong spring thunderstorm occurring right during the time of the meeting, and while the thunderstorm itself was nothing unusual or unprecedented it gave some very strong precipitation to a very narrow area which included downtown Chico. This caused some street flooding and the street flooding spilled into the shop owned by the city Council member who was carrying my presentation to present. She had to leave to deal with the issuse, so, it never saw the light of day.
Of course the fact that a thunderstorm was occurring right then immediately catered to the weak-minded people there who seized on the opportunity to claim that the thunderstorm itself was evidence of climate change due to the flooding it was making. Some of the city Council members are what I would describe as mental midgets, in particular one council-member Ann Schwab, who was the sponsor of this bill. She said during the meeting:
“….the impact we’ve had tonight is a very potent example of what we’re going to have unless we make some very significant changes.”
Then Mayor Randal Stone chimed in:
” I have kids, I’m going to vote for it.”
…what we saw here tonight, the reason for the closure of the meeting—is exactly the type of thing we’re trying to combat.
If there was ever a time when I wanted to reach through the television and bop somebody on the head and say Wake Up! that moment was it. Sheesh, the stupid, it burns.
It probably would not made any difference if my presentation was made or not as the motion passed 5 to 1 to declare a climate emergency. But I wanted to pass it on so others could see the sort of antics Bill McKibben and his merry band of rabble-rousers are pushing now in case it comes to your town.
Fortunately, the resolution is not just pointless and stupid, but also toothless; there’s nothing binding in it. But just watch, they use it as a vehicle for some other absurdity, like a climate tax.
I did though get a few licks in with a letter to the editor today. Well worth a read:
Letter: On Chico’s feel-good ‘climate emergency’ declaration
19 thoughts on “The new 350.org climate strategy – convince small towns to make “Climate Emergency” declarations”
Soon after there will appear contribution requests, and since the declared “Climate Emergency” has official sanction, do not be surprised if tax contributions are sought after to fund 350.org!
Crazy, but true!
I’m pretty sure it’s illegal for an elected body to make a political donation. Support for CAGW is clearly political, not scientific. This is nothing like a grant to a charity like the United Way or Big Sisters.
Nothing like showing your compassion by giving away large amounts of someone else’s money.
So what do you think the City Council would do if someone walked in to council chambers in and offered to pay the $500 Nuke Fine in advance?
The cool thing about no double jeopardy under the constitution is an offender could quickly pay the fine and no longer be prosecutable under a California jurisdiction. The Feds though could still prosecute.
It is a crusade for the weakminded to give their dull, and too easy lives some feeling of meaning.
In Texas at the moment. The drive on I-10 east last week from Arizona with my travel trailer in tow kept me slow at 65 mph most of the way. Many dozens of UHauls/Penskes moving trucks with usually a car trailers with Cal license plates headed east bound also for saner locales went by. They were all Out of Cali as fast as they could make those 75 mph governed trucks move.
The great emptying of Cal’s saner middle class continues.
When nothing happens in 12 years then what are they going to do?
I think the CAGW promoters have made a mistake in scheduling a CAGW disaster so soon in the future. Now the clock is ticking on them.
Claim that all of the compassion and good feelings have given the planet another 12 years.
What is the best kept secret in Climate Science?
========================================
Climate scientists want people to know how much they have warmed by.
But they don’t want people to know what real absolute temperature they live at.
Why would that be?
Real absolute temperatures are more fundamental than temperature anomalies.
Climate scientists have to use real absolute temperatures, to calculate temperature anomalies.
But the real absolute temperatures are never shown to the public.
Why would that be?
Could it be, that real absolute temperatures make global warming look less catastrophic?
Will many people discover that they actually live in cold countries? And that global warming might make their country nicer?
That couldn’t possibly be true, could it?
There is only one way to find out. Read the following article:
https://agree-to-disagree.com/real-absolute-average-temperatures
I have an absolute global average temperature
chart on the home page of my climate science blog
that works much better than your article.
Steal it !
I did .
It makes leftists mad
in about five seconds,
so you know it’s good.
http://www.elOnionBloggle.Blogspot.com
Richard,
your chart doesn’t show how different countries have different temperatures. Mine does.
Also, your chart uses an obsolete temperature unit (Fahrenheit).
Plus, my map comes with popcorn.
Hmmm….
Airplanes are ‘delivery systems’ for nuclear bombs. And yet, the Chico Municipal Airport continues to serve many airplanes. Is each aircraft owner at risk of $500 fines for noncompliance with Chico’s virtue signalling laws?
Trucks are also ‘delivery systems’ for nuclear bombs…….
When I was a kid, everyone was worried about suitcase bombs.
Maybe it will be +0.1 degree C. warmer
in 10 years, based on past experience with CO2
( +0.6 degree C. warming in the 78 years since 1940,
cause unknown ).
Leftists usually have no idea the average
temperature is up only +1 degree C.
since 1880.
Ask leftists why
actual global warming,
for the past 300 years,
was mild and pleasant,
while predictions of
future global warming,
which started in the 1950s
are ALWAYS for “a coming catastrophe” ?
They have no idea computer model output is not data.
They have no idea the computer games have, on average,
predicted triple the warming that actually happened
since the 1970s.
They have no idea scientists started predicting
a coming global warming catastrophe
in the late 1950s — Roger Revelle — and we are
still waiting over 60 years later !
They forget, or never knew,
that Chicago and Detroit
were under thick glaciers 20,000 years ago —
those glaciers melted in about 10,000 years,
certainly not caused by SUVs burning gasoline.
Most of all, leftists can’t even imagine that government
bureaucrat scientists have no idea what they are
talking about, on the subject of climate change —
how many decades must we wait for the coming
climate catastrophe — before we stop taking
their climate predictions seriously — after all, they have
never been right in the past 60+ years !
Simple facts like that are all leftists can handle.
It helps their concentration if you
swat them upside the head
once in a while, with a rolled up
Sunday New York Times.
They still won’t listen — leftists NEVER
change their minds, except to move
further left !
Any presentation that’s even slightly complicated
would be an easy excuse for leftists to not listen.
I published a simple 10 point summary
of conclusions from my climate science
blog today, that could become a slide show for leftists
if simplified even more.
http://elonionbloggle.blogspot.com/2019/04/the-top-ten-climate-science-conclusions.html
I think your PowerPoint document is too complicated
for leftists, and not very easy to read, at least
not on my computer.
.
.
.
Also, the wildfires acres burned chart
is VERY misleading.
The huge numbers of acres burned
in the 1930 were because of
prescribed, deliberate fires
in southeastern US.
No other area had an unusual number of acres burned.
I would never show acres burned data
before World War II without that note,
or better yet, truncate the chart.
I know the chart comes from an “official”
organization … but the people in California,
who are very sensitive about wildfires,
could quickly find out that chart
does NOT represent the experience in California.
I wrote an article about the issue last fall:
http://elonionbloggle.blogspot.com/2018/11/lets-talk-sense-about-wildfires-again.html
We skeptics must present accurate data.
That’s real science.
The leftists don’t need any data — they have
their wild guess computer game predictions
of a coming climate catastrophe … that never
shows up.
They think computer game predictions
ARE data !
My climate science blog:
http://www.elOnionBloggle.Blogspot.com=
http://www.elOnionBloggle.Blogspot.com
no “=” after “com”
“No person shall produce, test, maintain, or store within the city a nuclear weapon, component of a nuclear weapon, nuclear weapon delivery system, or component of a nuclear weapon delivery system under penalty of Chapter 9.60.030 of the Chico Municipal Code.”
Does this mean they have outlawed suitcases?
The old bumper sticker … ”Think Globally, act Locally” … has morphed into “Think Globally Warming, act Locally”Chico’s action is reflective of the new Colorado Law which … empowers … local cities to STOP anything related to fossil fuels.
https://www.bloomberg.com/amp/news/articles/2019-04-03/colorado-passes-sweeping-overhaul-of-oil-and-gas-regulations
Pandora’s Box … reopened.
Watch out, Weepy Bill. I’m forming 600.org in the wild hope that CO2 at 600ppm might hopefully, just maybe might have a snowball’s chance of delaying the next glaciation.
600.org has planned for warming and cooling. For warming, we offer 600.org members 3″ platform shoes to cope with sea level rise and we can provide sunscreen and air conditioners to our members at a significant discount as we buy those in bulk. For cooling, we have mittens. For the next glaciation, we expect to have nuclear-powered ice melters.
I note that 350.org has no plan for the coming (when-not-if) glaciation. Tsk; how short-sighted.
My bold. That bunch of ‘tards inventing such knee-jerk stupid gotta prove it’s actually a “weapon” and not a school science experiment or smoke detector hanging off your ceiling.
On the other topic, I know what your problem is. You live in America. Embarrassing for me to say but even China looks more sensible right now. I won’t go as far as North Korea but it’s on the cards too.