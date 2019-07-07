Leaving the EU is ‘more vital than climate change’ says poll as 36 per cent of voters claim Brexit is the most important political issue

From The Daily Mail

By Harry Cole For The Mail On Sunday

Published: 18:48 EDT, 6 July 2019 | Updated: 20:22 EDT, 6 July 2019

Resolving Brexit should be the Government’s number-one priority – and is more important to voters than issues such as climate change, according to the results of a new survey.

Thirty-six per cent of people questioned by pollsters Opinium identified Brexit as the most important issue facing politicians.

MPs have so far been unable to reach a majority in the House of Commons to break the deadlock surrounding our departure from the EU – yet last month, they found enough common ground to declare a ‘climate emergency’.

Climate change came third in the list of priorities voters identified for the Government – 11 per cent mentioned it – while in second place was ‘tackling poverty’ on 12 per cent.

Resolving Brexit should be the Government’s number-one priority – and is more important to voters than issues such as climate change, according to a new survey. Pictured: Pro-Brexit protesters marching around Westminster in April

Climate change came third in the list of priorities voters identified for the Government – 11 per cent mentioned it. Pictured: School students walk out in global climate strike in Trafalgar Square in May

Even though the environment is often seen as a particular concern to younger people, it was only marginally more important to those under the age of 35 who were questioned in the survey.

Nineteen per cent identified it as their main concern while 15 per cent of under-35s said helping the poor should come first. But both issues came behind ‘resolving Brexit’ at 24 per cent.

Asked what the worst thing was about Britain right now, 28 per cent of all voters said our bitterly divided politicians.

Sixteen per cent pointed to the crime rate, with 14 per cent citing wealth inequality and ten per cent the cost of living.

The survey about the state of the nation was commissioned by the modernising Conservative think tank Bright Blue, which warned that Brexit is drowning out other important policy issues, many of which affect younger generations.

When asked what the Government could be doing to help under-35s, the majority of all voters – 56 per cent – said making housing more affordable would provide the most assistance.

