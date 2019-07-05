CNN: Climate Change (fly) on Collision Course with US LNG Exports (windshield)

Guest Darth Vader voice by David Middleton

America’s liquefied natural gas boom may be on a collision course with climate change

By Matt Egan, CNN Business



Updated 7:01 PM ET, Mon July 1, 2019



New York (CNN Business)

America’s liquefied natural gas boom has a climate change problem, according to a report released on Monday.

The US energy industry is scrambling to build dozens of expensive export terminals that can be used to ship cheap natural gas to China and other fast-growing economies that want to move away from coal.

While those investments make sense today, they will likely be derailed in the longer run by a combination of plunging renewable energy costs and rising climate change concerns, according to the Global Energy Monitor, a network of researchers tracking fossil fuel projects.

Those dual forces will make many LNG projects “unprofitable in the long term,” putting much of the $1.3 trillion of investments in the sector at risk, the report said.

