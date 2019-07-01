Guest essay by Eric Worrall
German Green Leader Annalena Baerbock has apologised for suggesting German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s apparent ill health was caused by global warming.
Germany’s Green leader sorry for linking Angela Merkel’s shaking to climate crisis
German Green party leader Annalena Baerbock has tweeted her apologies after suggesting that the chancellor’s trembling may have been caused by climate disruption. Germany is currently in the middle of a heat wave.
Germany’s Green party co-leader Annalena Baerbock has apologized after suggesting that Chancellor Angela Merkel’s trembling episodes were connected to climate change.
During a press conference in Berlin on Friday, at which the German Greens were presenting their climate protection plan, Baerbock said, “regarding the hot temperatures, we can see from the chancellor it is clear that this summer climate has health consequences.”
The Green party leader then mentioned her recent trip to Iraq, where temperatures have reached 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit). If such heat ever hit Germany, she said, “anyone who stands in the sun for an hour would get shaky.” “The heat doesn’t stop for chancellors either,” she added later.
…Read more: https://www.dw.com/en/germanys-green-leader-sorry-for-linking-angela-merkels-shaking-to-climate-crisis/a-49412475
Maybe someone in German can explain; was this a misjudged attempt at humour, or was the German green leader serious?
20 thoughts on “German Green Leader Apologises for Blaming Merkel’s Trembling on Global Warming”
Like AOC, very serious until, like AOC, she gets the ridiculae her comments deserve
+1
the scary part is…..they don’t realize until they are made fun of
Annalena Baerbock has no need to apologise; she was absolutely right. EVERY THING is caused by Global Warming – whoops, I mean Climate Change. (Do I need to write “sarc”?
I swear, if you go back and look at the video of Merkel shaking, it looks to me like something is trying to bust out.
Yes, it would be terrifying if Germany experienced the same temperature as Iraq does in the summer. I remember working for four years in Saudi Arabia when temperatures reached 50ºC and thinking ‘gosh this would a real problem if it reached these temperatures in Iceland’. And here’s another scary thought – think of the chaos if tomorrow all the people in the Middle East woke up speaking Serbo-Croat!
Now rearrange these four words into a well-known phrase or saying: burns stupid it the.
Yoda — “Stupid, burns it does”.
A Green leader can’t be seroius
A Green leader have no attempt at humour, at least for general understanding.
What stays ?
Silliness, dazzlement 😀
Of course she was serious, anything bad happens, anything at all, climate change is to blame. Don’t keep your waterways dredged, blame the resulting floods on climate change. Mismanage your Woodlands, blame the resulting wildfires on climate change. Hurricanes are apparently caused by climate change, they are proof that climate change is a dangerous reality and is happening now. Yes there are millions of people who think that hurricanes are something new.
She was serious – the Germans have no humor…
+10
She was serious. Hence the rapid apology. The matermelons are so keen to jump onto the first catastrophic weather/climate opportunity that they do not think before leaping.
Or as my odl Master’s lecturer used to say. Opening mouth before engageing brain. Mind you, a brain is the essential ingredient missing in most watermelons.
Au contraire mon ami! The watermelons have not lost their minds.
When G.K Chesterton said the above I think he was sniping at Marxists and their disconnect from reality.
I’m not a medical person but I wonder about Parkinson’s. Her shaking in public happened not once but twice. Crossing your arms to stop the shaking is pretty classic.
I guess this qualifies as real time climate scare strategy that now counts twitching, blinking, and itching.
Watch out for REM sleep next.
I wonder what prompted her to apologise?
Here are some facts about climate change which I defy anyone to disprove.
1. Climate change causes sea levels to rise.
2. Climate change causes sea levels to fall.
3. Climate change causes arctic ice to decrease.
4. Climate change causes arctic ice to increase.
5. Climate change causes the atmospheric temperatures to increase.
6. Climate change causes atmospheric temperatures to decrease.
The list is almost endless. With that in mind to claim Climate change causes people to shake, is true, particularly if they get hypothermia.
You have to hand it to the Greens, they know how to cover all bases. That Climate change idea is the ultimate catch all anxiety option.
I didn’t think Green’s could be wrong about anything.
What she really meant to say was;” Merkel Trembles before the Great Green Gods Wrath.”
As the official,elected mouthpiece of German Gang Green,she cannot have a sense of humour.
Humour,that sense of the ridiculous, has to be absent in a personality that accepts the faith of Greendoom.
I mean sheesh,if you actually listened to what pronouncements come the “Wisdom of the Alarmed Ones”,you cannot help but be amused…if you have a sense of humour .
Most of them are beyond satire and would be totally implausible if created as characters in a work of fiction.
Yet I now regard them as as dangerous to civil technological society as gangrene is to an individual.
Madness is contagous?
Weird weather affecting weird woman.
Can we have a list of what is not caused by global warming? It might be easier!