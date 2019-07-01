UN Demands Universal Air Conditioning Powered by Renewable Energy

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to the United Nations, everyone has the right to air conditioned comfort powered by magic.
Keeping cool in the face of climate change
As global temperatures reach record highs, providing cooling systems which are effective, sustainable and which do not harm the environment is increasingly essential for everyday life. That’s according to Rachel Kyte, Chief Executive Officer of Sustainable Energy for All, and Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL).
From the cold chain systems that maintain uninterrupted refrigeration during the delivery of food and vaccines, to protection from extreme heat waves globally – access to cooling is a fundamental issue of equity, and as temperatures hit record levels, for some, it can mean the difference between life and death.
UN News asked Rachel Kyte why she is so passionate about cooling.
What is sustainable cooling?
Cooling is essential to human health and prosperity. As the world rapidly urbanizes, warms and populations grow, cooling is an urgent development challenge that has important ramifications for our climate. It requires fast action to protect the most vulnerable, and is vital for economic productivity by allowing workers, farmers and students to work in comfortable environments.
Yet as cooling needs rise, we must meet these challenges in an energy-efficient way, or the risks to life, health and the planet will be significant. At the same time, they provide equally important business opportunities for companies or entrepreneurs who can design and produce hyper-efficient cooling devices at affordable prices for this rapidly growing market.
A clean energy transition is already underway globally that can provide affordable, safe and sustainable energy for all. We must now incorporate cooling for all needs within this transition, while keeping us on track to reach our global climate and energy goals.
While I applaud the idea of air conditioned comfort for everyone, I suspect the 800 million or so people who don’t get enough to eat probably have other priorities.
The term “sustainable” probably means paying off the wind and solar lobby, then building a real power plant anyway.
I am interested in how the UN proposes to air condition the tents of 130,000 homeless squatters in Los Angeles?
“Sustainable” cooling? Move to Alaska maybe?
There is no “clean energy transition is already underway globally” as fossil fuel use keeps increasing. The only thing ‘transitioning’ is Western industrial economies into the 19th century.
That would require a green blight with renewable unsustainable periods.
Does she actually know the minute percentage of the world’s energy needs that have “transitioned”?
Clearly the extent of her science education is to learn the word “hyper-efficient. (Is that a real word?)
The lady wants to not only meet unattainable renewable energy goals for the world’s current energy needs, but also make sure that farmers around the globe work in air conditioned comfort.
Hey! I have an idea. Give everyone a shovel and they can dig down to where the ambient temperature is around 55°F at around 6′ depth. And if many of the 800 million or so people who don’t have enough to eat……….I guess that solves 2 problems at once.
Why is it that UN bureaucrats remind me of immature adults living off their rich parents?
Then similarly, everyone ought to have the right to heating which they can afford to prevent freezing to death.
Dear Rachel Kyte,
I sincerely hope you read this and consequently publicly and officially renounce to all, inclusive air travel.
You’d hate to know how we keep you fresh on board nor where the cool air you’re so happy to breathe has been just moments before.
Air conditioning is NOT limited to hot environments. Without it, you’ll freeze solid while en-route to your next UN climate junket. It’s cold outside, think -50C even in summer.
In other words, unless high-level ignorance is a primary asset in your trade, just keep it low and concentrate on your duty-free shopping list.
A/C of any kind not cheap, either to install or to run.
Pretending anyone is going to give you “hyper-efficient” “sustainable” a/c at an affordable price is plain, simple deception. A load of political bull that will never happen.
They can have their cake and refrigerate it too if they build state-of-the-art nuclear plants. Should the west be doing that instead of just giving money to dictators?