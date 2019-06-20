Source: Xinhua| 2019-06-18 22:11:17|Editor: xuxin
BERLIN, June 18 (Xinhua) — A large majority of Germans said that the current climate debate has no influence on this year’s holiday plans, a survey conducted by the opinion research institute Civey on behalf of Spiegel Online on Tuesday showed.
More than 70 percent of the 5,000 Germans that were part of the sample group for the representative survey stated that the current climate debate had no impact on their holiday plans for 2019.
11.8 percent of Germans surveyed said that they would refrain from travel by air in view of the climate debate this year. About three percent of the respondents said they had abandoned plans for travelling on a cruise ship.
Green party supporters showed the strongest willingness to make concessions when planning their holidays. With 45.5 percent, almost every second supporter of the German green party stated that they would change their holiday plans in view of the climate debate.
Among supporters of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and Left Party (Die Linke), people were less inclined to make sacrifices for the environment. About one in three said they would change their holiday plans.
The lowest willingness to change holiday plans was found among supporters of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), 17 percent, and the Alternative for Germany (Afd) at only 7 percent.
When asked to describe their most important personal contribution to the topic of “sustainable consumption”, almost one in three Germans (29.3 percent) mentioned the avoidance of packaging waste.
5 thoughts on “Most Germans do not compromise on holidays for climate:survey”
What people say they will do in polls!
Yeah right. Psstt, wanna buy a bridge?
The poll is liberal virtue signalling at its finest. Just look at the vacation activities of prominent climate action proponents: Justin Trudeau, David Suzuki, Al Gore, Barack Obama, Leo DiCaprio, etc.
“…almost every second supporter of the German green party stated that they would change their holiday plans in view of the climate debate.”
Yes… they “said” they would change their plans. Nobody’s checking on what really happens though, are they?
Virtue signaling is alive and well in Germany.
And next year when the concentration is on ‘xxxxx’ even fewer will worry about air travel and that 29.3% will be doing whatever the media and the econuts are pushing at the time. We’re being played!
The most depressing is the 45% of greenies prepared to do something for what they supposedly all believe in. Headline: More than half of all ‘environmentalists’ are hypocrites!
Well, who would have thought?
Few people buck the CAGW orthodoxy. If you ask them they will tell you it’s a problem. On the other hand, if you watch what they do, it’s not enough of a problem to make them change their behavior.
There is a federal election coming in Canada this fall. All of the political parties have a plan to reduce CO2 emissions. Of course, the Conservative plan tries not to affect the voters directly. The point is that they think they have to have a plan and fear that not doing so would cost them votes.
The Germans started a lot of this green nonsense. In the Australian mining industry in the mid 1970s we were compiling addresses of hundreds of green NGO officers and noting the global dominance of Germany.
Now it is just desserts time.
A seemingly intelligent country like Germany could hardly have made a worse job of destroying its energy and manufacturing base. So many good engineers must have been shut up.
Worse is yet to come as renewables phase one reach the end of their working life and decisions have to be made about replacement.
What a mess. And all so able to be seen from the start. Geoff