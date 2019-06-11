Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Guardian author Kate Aronoff acknowledges the help to the climate cause Michael Bloomberg has provided, but she still wants to strip him of his wealth.
The problem with billionaires fighting climate change? The billionaires
Kate Aronoff
Tue 11 Jun 2019 16.00 AEST
It’s great that philanthropists are pouring money into environmental causes. But it would be better for the planet if billionaires didn’t exist at all
The climate crisis isn’t going to be solved with the benevolence of a couple of billionaires, and their outsized control over our politics and economy stands in contradiction to our hopes for a liveable future. With rightwing populism on the rise around the world, having elites like Bloomberg as the public face of the climate fight is also risky politics. We don’t need their money to fund the Green New Deal – the US has more than enough for that – but we should take it anyway, with a far more progressive tax system than the one we’ve got.
If that sounds radical, it’s worth remembering that the top marginal tax rate during the time hailed as capitalism’s Golden Age floated somewhere north of 90% in the US. After it’d already fallen, Ronald Reagan’s administration collapsed it to 50% when he took office, and it would dip to just 28% by the time he left. The many billions that have been lost as a result are resources that have been captured out of democratic control, emboldening a handful of oligarchs to run roughshod over people and planet alike.
No amount of philanthropic money will satisfy the green movement. Feeding them just encourages them to demand more, and to resent the money they have not already received.
7 thoughts on “The Guardian on Climate Activist Billionaires: “None of them should have as much money as they do.””
Once again, a blinding flash of honesty from the warm mongers. The Progressive billionaires do it because they think they’ll be spared.
The supposition that any real number of people actually paid the 90% tax rates persists on the left, the same sort of mythology as “subsidies” paid for fossil fuels. Once one gets even thinly into the details of either, the mirage goes away.
The type of tax provisions under the tax code at that time resulted in rich people actually paying roughly the same percentage of income as they did under the Reagan tax rates, with different rules as to what could be sheltered, but overall tax collections went up, as some unproductive tax shelters were abandoned.
Better to donate a few million here and there as protection money, it’s just the normal cost of doing business. They must have a good laugh when they see the tax deduction too.
Global warming underpins a multi trillion dollar, Enron created, carbon trading scam supported by carbon billionaires like Tom Steyer and Jeremy Grantham.
So long as rich people do not try to change social mores and laws in the liberal direction, I don’t care how much money they have.
When reptiles fall out…
The lady has left wing thinking. Up to some optimum point, personal income tax reductions cause more tax to be collected because cash in the bank is loaned out 10 times over by the banking system to other people who will end up paying tax. Suggesting tax departments are willfully reducing tax rates to bring in less tax revenue shows how out of touch with reality she is. They usually make these changes to collect more money, of course sometimes miscalculating…,