Pennsylvania Man thinks roundabouts are causing tornadoes… charles the moderator / 1 hour ago June 9, 2019 Pennsylvania Man thinks roundabouts are causing tornadoes…what a time to be alive pic.twitter.com/SYdgBOIQuB— Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) June 5, 2019 HT/Bruce Advertisements Share this:PrintEmailTwitterFacebookPinterestLinkedInRedditLike this:Like Loading...
8 thoughts on “Pennsylvania Man thinks roundabouts are causing tornadoes…”
Makes more sense than Climate Scientology!
Well, that would explain why they have so few tornadoes in the UK: the roundabouts go in the wrong direction, and they counter, rather than reinforce, the coriolis effect. 🤔
Does the Pennsylvania man also think that ‘stop signs’ make them stop?
seems reasonable.
Got to be kidding me. This isn’t the 21st century BC is it?
Co2, roundabouts???, Co2, roundabouts???
Hmmm, it’s a tossup
Should submit to IPCC
Some people would believe anything. England would be one giant tornado. 🤣
“Pennsylvania Man thinks roundabouts are causing tornadoes…”
Good one! I thought it was because all the cars drive on the right hand side of the road, and when they meet another car coming the opposite direction, that sets up a vortex just like the Butterfly 🦋 Effect. We need to switch to driving on the left side of the highway. 🤣