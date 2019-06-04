On the Flat Earth Rants of Joe Postma

Reposted from Dr. Roy Spencer’s blog
June 4th, 2019 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.
Willis Eschenbach and I have been defending ourselves on Facebook against Joe Postma’s claims we have “flat Earth” beliefs about the radiative energy budget of the Earth. The guy is obviously passionate, as our discussion ended with expletive-laced insults hurled my way (I suspect Willis decided the discussion wasn’t worth the effort, and withdrew before the fireworks began).
Joe advertises himself as an astrophysicist who works at the University of Calgary. I don’t know his level of education, but his claims have considerable influence on others, which is why I am addressing them here. He has numerous writings and Youtube videos on the subject of Earth’s energy budget and greenhouse effect, and the supposed errors the climate research community has made. I get emails and comments on my blog from others who invoke his claims, and so he is difficult to ignore.
Here I want to address just one of his claims (repeated by others, and the basis of his accusation I am a flat-Earther), recently described here, regarding the value of solar flux at the top of the atmosphere that is found in many simplified diagrams of the Earth’s energy budget. I will use the same two graphics used in that article, one from Harvard and one from Penn State:
Joe’s claim (as far as I can tell) is that that the solar flux value (often quoted to be around 342 W/m2) is unrealistic because it is for a flat Earth. But as an astrophysicist, he should recognize the division by 4 (“Fs(1-A)/4” and “S/4”) in the upper-left portion of both figures, which takes the solar constant at the distance of the Earth from the sun (about 1,370 W/m2) and spreads it over the spherical shape of the Earth. Thus, the 342 W/m2 value represents a spherical (not flat) Earth.
Just because someone then draws a diagram using a flat surface representing the Earth doesn’t mean the calculation is for a “flat Earth”.
Next in that article, Joe’s (mistaken) value for the solar constant is then used to compute the resulting Earth-Sun distance implied by us silly climate scientists who believe the solar constant is 342.5 W/m2 (rather than the true value of 1,370 W/m2). He gets twice the true, known value of the Earth-Sun distance, simply because he used a solar flux that was off by a factor of 4.
Now, I find it hard to believe an actual astrophysicist could make such an elementary error. I can ignore Joe’s profane personal insults, but he ends up influencing many people, and then I have to deal with their questions individually. Sometimes it’s better if I can just point them to a blog post, which is why I wrote this.
58 thoughts on “On the Flat Earth Rants of Joe Postma”
Really?
“.. which takes the solar constant at the distance of the Earth from the sun (about 1,370 W/m2) and spreads it over the spherical shape of the Earth. Thus, the 342 W/m2 value represents a spherical (not flat) Earth ..”
That IS the problem, the sun doesn’t shine at the whole surface of the earth at the same time .. (i.e. flat earth) at 342 W/m2 (-18C.)
That means, it’s not real, as empirical observations obviously demonstrate ..
Roald, it’s an average. And as far as “it’s not real”, consider this: NO ONE has a “REAL” description of the atmosphere’s behavior, because it is far more complex. You can’t just point to the ideal gas laws for a model, because energy transfers and inversions occur, either, so THAT’s not real. And if you don’t consider precipitation, THAT’s not real.
The only “REAL” diagram for the atmosphere’s behavior wouldn’t fit on a one page illustration, because it’s a constantly-changing dynamic system: all the emission and absorption and state change and convection behaviors are NEVER constant. So, let averages speak to the facts that the earth has multiple pathways for energy to enter and leave the system, and it’s nice to have a reasonable way to grasp the basics. Or did you start with calculus in the first grade?
“Roald, it’s an average. And as far as “it’s not real”, consider this: NO ONE has a “REAL” description of the atmosphere’s behavior ..”
Exactly!! And using the average makes it incorrect (i.e. FLAT EARTH!)
Unless it’s 100.000% correct, it’s unreal and shouldn’t be used?
No, but when it is empirical, obvious, logical and factual 100% wrong, it should not be used!
Unless you have a nefarious motive for deception ..
The sun illuminates a disc of area pi r^2 24/7. The total surface of a sphere is 4 pi r^4. So the average insolation of the surface of the sphere is one quarter. That is high school maths not rocket science or astrophysics.
Not only is Joe Potsmoka dumb, he is lying about his technical qualifications.
I am not disputing the math, that is well known, that is not the point either.
The point is, by averaging the suns flux to the whole sphere, you are immidiately completely wrong.
For example does that allow for the average temperature of -18C.
Is the average temperature of the surface of the earth – 18C.?
Area of a circle = pi*r^2 Let represent Earth’s cross section in a solar flux of 1370 w/m^2
Area of sphere = 4*pi*r^2 Let represent surface area of Earth.
Earth’s cross section relative to Sun divided by Earth’s surface area = pi*r^2 / 4*pi*r^2 = 1/4
Thus Earth’s surface receives 1370 w/cm^2 / 4 = 242.5 w/cm^2
Postma fails basic geometry, as well as astrophysics.
You are missing the point!
There is a simple way to look at it.
At any given moment half the sphere is unlit so that reduces by half the power of the solar beam when averaged across the entire spherical surface.
Then we must address the lit half on its own.
Due to three dimensional geometry the surface of the lit half is double the surface area of a flat section across the centre of the sphere so the solar beam is spread across that doubled surface area which means that averaged across that larger surface area the power of the solar beam must be halved again.
For the purpose of heating a surface, the area of that surface affects the maximum average surface temperature that can be achieved from a given power input so for a spinning sphere it is necessary to calculate that average power input across the entire surface area in order to arrive at the correct temperature to be expected.
The simple solution is the divide by 4 rule so Roy and Willis are correct in this instance.
Stephen,
So with Zeller-Nikolov and the recent WUWT posting backing up that surface temperature/greenhouse effect is due to atmospheric pressure, do you think that we have reached a tipping point in the discussion of greenhouse gas theory? Perhaps the tide has turned toward science and away from belief that CO2 atmospheric concentrations have any impact on temperatures. Just hoping.
The atmospheric pressure alone does not cause the so called greenhouse effect, it is the raising the altitude in the atmosphere (above the surface) where the average location of where radiation to space occurs (due to absorption and then re-radiation), and then using the lapse rate (pressure effect combined with condensation of water vapor) that then determines the raise in surface temperature over what would be observed were there no optically absorbing gases or aerosols. The lapse rate exists even for atmospheres with no green house gases, but those atmospheres would not raise the surface temperature.
I think the better way to say it is the “average temperature” of the planet is due to the mass of the volatile fraction of that planet – aka the mass of the atmosphere – as well as the average solar irradiance. The mass of the atmosphere can change via degassing/dissolving/condensing.
I’m a little confused at the blithe use of averaging when dealing with anything other than the most conceptual principles of radiative transfer. When you start using T^4 terms, the actual fluxes start to matter a lot. The fact that the whole mess is rotating doesn’t help things either. That portion of the earth rotating from the day side across the terminator to the night side has a whole different circus going on than the surface that’s in full sunlight, or the surface rotating into the day side from the night. Taking the integral over the whole surface may get you the same place in the end, but if you want to understand the difference between ±5° of the equator and what’s going on at 50°N or 50°S, you want real numbers, not averages.
As I have discussed on my blog, for the slow rotation rate and lack of water on the moon, this matters a lot… you cant just take the solar constant to compute the average temperature of the moon because the temperature range is huge and the non linearity of the S-B relationship has a large effect. For Earth, however, the approximation is quite good.
I agree, as well as any atmospheric reflectivity due to incidence angle.
Agreed, you can average the incoming flux which is uniform. You can not average T^4.
However, if you consider that daily temperature swings are typically 10 K , maybe 20K in arid zones how far off is the error?
Does it “matter” if you use the forth power of the mean temperature instead of mean of the forth powers ?
( (273+20)**4 – 273**4 ) /2.0 = 907739480.0
(273+10)**4 = 6414247921.0
6414247921.0 / 907739480.0 = 7.06617709411515 ooh,err.
“For the purpose of heating a surface, the area of that surface affects the maximum average surface temperature that can be achieved from a given power input so for a spinning sphere it is necessary to calculate that average power input across the entire surface area in order to arrive at the correct temperature to be expected.”
If temperature expected is the amount watts the Earth radiates, ok. Roughly.
But I would without the details one could only get a guess of how much a planet radiates.
You could not know what ocean temperature is. Ocean surface or entire ocean average temperature.
You could not know surface air temperature. Before begin to guess, you would first define what elevation the air is at, that you counting as surface air temperature.
Earth has feature of being covered mostly with water and we have definable term called sea level.
What do count as sea level one other worlds? You could have seas of different levels. You have most of surface covered with land. You have to have argument about what level is important relative to global climate temperatures. And also numerous factors that humans can’t even imagine.
Joe Postma does have a MS/Astrophysics from Univ/Calgary, and now is a staff member — not a teaching position, thankfully: http://contacts.ucalgary.ca/info/phas/profiles/486-146153
His thesis was observational, “The observation and analysis of the Cepheid SZ Tauri”, finding and recording a new phenomenon. That was a 1-year extension from his degree in Astronomy. Probably not much radiative Physics in his education. He is part of the “Slayers” group, thus also “Principia Scientific Intl.”, and their focus is on “anything except radiative return to the surface” — violation of 2nd Law (as if photons actually cared), or photons going “back down” to the surface “know not to carry any energy”, or “it’s all atmospheric pressure (abuse of ideal gas law)”, etc. That group is infamous for hating the creation of diagrams showing the static, average, behavior of the surface and the atmosphere, and then proceeding to produce their OWN diagrams of static, average behavior, instead. Hence the “flat earth” silliness, when simple math makes it clear that the surface area being illuminated accounts for a sphere, not a flat disk.
Joe gets around to berating, then banning, anyone who disagrees. He’s tossed me off his “Climate of Sophistry” group more than once.
His misunderstanding of the 2nd Law is profound, sometimes arguing that the surface cannot absorb photons — thus adding energy to the surface — if their origin was the atmosphere instead of the sun..
I will only focus on two of your misunderstandings.
It’s not that radiation doesn’t also radiate downwards: “.. and their focus is on “anything except radiative return to the surface” — violation of 2nd Law (as if photons actually cared), or photons going “back down” to the surface “know not to carry any energy” ..
But 1. It’s the result of temperature (originating from the sun), and 2. At what altitude does the “heat” suddenly turn its focus on the surface? What is the temperature difference?
Woila! What does the 2nd Law of Thermodynamic say?
Does the cold atmosphere add heat to an already warmer surface?
Radiation never “focuses” on the surface. At all attitudes the direction of radiation is random, which means some fraction will be radiated down.
MarkW
Not actually true.
Total Solar radiation at sea level on the earth is defined as Global Horiztal Irradiation (GHI), which is composed of two parts: The direct beam horizontal irradiation (DBHI) and the diffuse horizontal irradiation (DHI). You have (correctly) identified only the diffuse horizontal radiation component.
Direct Beam Horizontal Irradiation = Direct Beam Normal Irradiation x sin (Solar Elevation Angle) in a clear sky.
(DBNI is also known as Direct Radiation, Beam Radiation, Normal Irradiation, etc.)
GHI = DBHI + DHI
You are correct though. Under cloudy skies, the Direct Beam Normal Irradiation is absorbed and re-reflected inside and between the clouds and vapor and dust particles, and so only diffuse radiation reaches sea level.
IF the cold atmosphere is warmer than what was there before, then yes, the surface will warm.
Illogical and wrong!!
Does insulation in a cold wall add heat to a heated house? No? How then can the cold insulation in those walls make the interior warmer than without insulation?
That is beside the point of this post, isolation works by preventing convection (something CO2 doesn’t do).
The Climate Denier List is cruel to poor Joe. link Quelle Surprise!
The wavelengths are very different. What’s coming from the Sun is centered in the visible range, what’s coming from the atmosphere is long wave infrared (LWIR).
Some folks insist that LWIR can’t warm the ocean because it can’t penetrate the surface. I don’t know if that’s true but if it were, then the photons coming from the sun and the photons coming from the atmosphere would indeed have a different effect. yes/no?
Don’t be too harsh in condemning “Flat Earthers”.
Remember our motto:
“We are on the level”
Tom in OC,
Joe seems correct to me in his insistence that the Earth surface cannot be further energized by atmospheric radiation, because the Earth surface already has this intensity of energy.
Less-intense energy from the atmosphere cannot add to more-intense energy of the surface that already has this less-intense energy.
You, therefore, characterize him incorrectly.
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rRtaJPmBihc&w=560&h=315%5D
Robert Kernodle June 4, 2019 at 3:18 pm
Sorry, Robert, but that is simply not true. Once a photon leaves an object and starts traveling, it will be absorbed by whatever it hits, no matter the temperature of the object that absorbs it.
Curious fact. If you light a candle outside in the daytime, the sun gets warmer …
w.
If the sum total of photons hitting the earth’s surface is greater than it was before, than the surface of the earth will warm, regardless how “intense” the energy of the surface is.
A sneeze in a hurricane, while trivially insignificant to the wind forces, is still a sneeze.
You are addressing them here because you know he cannot respond to you here, and you get your asz handed back to you when you debate elsewhere.
Your a sham gate-keeper of a radiative greenhouse effect that doesnt exist.
The only greenhouse effect on this planet is the h20 effect of a tub of water in a greenhouse effect.
”Joe advertises himself as an astrophysicist who works at the University of Calgary. I don’t know his level of education, but his claims have considerable influence on others, which is why I am addressing them here.”
And you would similarly get your asz handed to you here if you got into it with Alan Tomalty also.
Have a nice day.
Fact check. Dr. Roy, AS HE SAID, has been disputing this with Postma on Twitter. So OBVIOUSLY, Dr. Roy is not worried about his asz in re Postma …
w.
So if someone debates in two forums, they have defacto admitted to defeat in one of those forums????
As to having his asz handed to him, that’s an opinion, and not a very good one.
The claim that the radiative greenhouse effect doesn’t exist has been shredded every place it has been presented.
wait, joe is on the red team
Here’s my comment reposted from Dr. Roy’s blog …
w.
==========
Dr. Roy, thanks for this. I keep getting the same nonsense. You hit the nail on the head when you said:
People have this bizarre idea that an average of a variable, say sunshine, somehow implies that the variable is constant and equal everywhere. But that’s not the case.
It’s just an average, folks.
Go outside as Dr. Roy describes. Measure the amount of sunlight every five minutes over a 24 hour period. You’ll get a number that goes from hundreds of watts per square meter (W/m2) during the day to zero at night.
Now, average them. I think we can all agree that what you get is the average sunlight that has fallen on that spot over 24 hours. AVERAGE.
But that average does NOT mean that the sun shines at night. It’s just an average, which is very useful for a variety of calculations.
The same is true for a global average. Let’s repeat Dr. Roy’s thought experiment around the planet. Suppose we could get thousands and thousands of people all over the globe to take the measurements just described. Everyone everywhere measures the sunlight every five minutes for 24 hours.
We take all of those measurements and we average them.
I think we can all agree that what you get is the average sunlight that has fallen on the globe over 24 hours. It will be on the order of 170 W/m2 or so at the surface.
But again, that does NOT imply that either the sun shines at night, nor that the earth is flat.
As before, it’s just an average. It doesn’t imply anything at all about the flatness of the planet.
There are lots of valid arguments that climate models and global energy balances have problems.
The false claim that climate scientists and climate models deal with the world as if it were flat is not one of those valid arguments …
Regards to all, and Dr. Roy, thanks for your blog. It’s always interesting and worthwhile.
w.
“If I measure 24 hours of solar flux at the surface of the Earth, and do a 24 hour average of that, it is the actual average amount of sunlight that my location received in 24 hours. It does NOT imply that the sun shines at night!”
But that is not what you are doing (why divide it by 4 if it is the actual measurements?)
Then the “average” would be 1,370 W/m2 ..
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NCLbWyn7RNE&w=560&h=315%5D
I know nothing about Potsma who seems to be an abusive egomaniac. Still the convenient math of dividing the solar “constant” 1,370 W/m2 by 4 has always troubled me when thinking about climate dynamics.
Thinking in terms of ocean heat storage, in the tropics where the full force of solar insolation (minus any cloud effects) will most greatly heat the ocean. Due to greater evaporation, tropical surface waters become saltier and denser and sink, storing heat below the surface. In contrast away from the equator precipitation often exceeds evaporation. Any evaporation at the poles is likely negligible so polar insolation is unlikely to contribute to subsurface heat storage. In fact polar regions radiate more heat back to the troposphere than is absorbed. That excess heat is derived from heat transported from the tropics.
Thus small changes in solar insolation will have a greater effect on heat storage in the tropics, so I suspect by dividing insolation by 4, the amount of heat stored in tropical oceans due to solar insolation will be underestimated.
Jim Steele
Ah, but look again at the very title: Potsma is using a simplistic flat earth gray-body one-size-fits-all-latitudes “global average” to try to distinguish between subtle factors affecting the climate of a rotating tilted globe in an elliptical orbit around a star. If I am designing an Indy or NASCAR racing suspension, am I ever going to turn left?
How does the photon emitted from a molecules orbiting atom from a far colder surface thermalise and create work in a molecule of a much warmer surface then Tom.
The Photon is simply deflected by mass thats operrating in a higher resonant state.
No work no heat.
I’ve seen nonsense before, but this takes the cake.
Photons have zero information on the energy state of the emitting atom/molecule. When an electron drops from one energy state to another, a photon is emitted. Period.
Whether a photon is absorbed depends solely on whether an atom/molecule has an absorption band at the same energy level as the photon. That is a fact that is completely independent of the “resonant state” of the atom/molecule. And there are always absorption bands, they can never be completely filled.
“Deflected”? Are you serious? Whence comes the “force field” that causes this deflection? Don’t scramble for an answer, I’ll get it for you. There isn’t any, because your description of events is ludicrous. The photon hits the surface, is absorbed and then another photon, somewhere else, gets emitted.
Maybe someone should point out to Joe that the
‘temperature’ right now (June 4th) at 250 hPa level over:
The Arctic Ocean = Minus 54.5˚C
The Equatorial Pacific = Minus 39.5˚C
The Sahara Desert = Minus 40˚ C
Antarctica = Minus 66˚ C
That’s about 35,000 feet.
So on the day the earth stops tilting, and moist air stops being lighter than dry air…
That’s the day I’ll start worrying.
Profanity is a loss of control.
Profanity starts as soon as the profane one realizes they haven’t got any chance of advancing their claims.
Profanity is also a buttress for cowards who feel stronger when they are louder, more insulting and threatening.
These cowards can be found anywhere.
Especially when they’ve blustered and bluffed their way into their occupations and they are terrified they will be discovered to not have knowledge or understanding necessary.
Publish the discussion that led to the coward’s profanity and insults. Keep it handy under a link.
Shine the light of truth on the claims, assertions and errors.
Let visitors to your excellent blog read the discussion and make their own mind sup.
Those that prefer profanity laced nonsense are not likely to learn reality.
Stay well!
What difference does it make? If global warming is the problem, incoming radiation isn’t the issue.
We know the temperature of the earth and oceans, we know that they emit LWIR between 13 and 18 microns. We know that CO2 will thermalize those wavelengths. CO2 is transparent to incoming radiation, that is why it reaches the earth’s surface.
Being a graduate of the U of C, and having taken post grad level courses in heat transfer there, I would say that Joe has not attended either heat transfer nor environmental engineering classes at that fine institution, or he would recognize that Dr. Spencer’s simple radiative model and rotating planet spreadsheets are what is intended, excellent instructive tools.
The Earth’s energy budget diagram is NOT for a flat Earth. It is for a perpetual twilight Earth.
The real Earth has day and night. And the energy budget varies, depending on the time of day.
To average the day and night energy budgets together, makes as much sense as averaging winter and summer temperatures together, and claiming that the temperature was nice.
The Earth warms up, and cools down, every day. From 06:00 till 18:00, the energy budget is totally different to from 18:00 till 06:00. What meaningful result is obtained by averaging the hours with sunlight, with the hours without sunlight?
Could we please have a more realistic energy budget. I have a sophisticated spreadsheet model, which calculates the daily temperature cycle for every latitude. It is based on 5 or 6 simple calculations, repeated 86,400 times (once for each second of the day). It uses a simple energy in and energy out model, combined with the Stefan–Boltzmann law.
I have a lot of respect for Spencer, Anthony, tallbloke and willis
but…
there are far too many thought experiments
not enough real experiments
The crimatologists’ simplifications and modelling of the atmosphere, I am reminded of the spherical horse.
The Radiative Greenhouse Effect Theory
1. The atmosphere warms the earth, to wit: 288 K – 255 K = +33 C. (Wrong! It cools the earth) Just how does that work?
2. There are magical GHGs constituting a pitiful .04% of the atmosphere that trap/absorb/re-emit/”back” radiate some kind of 100% perpetual looping “extra” energy thereby warming the atmosphere, to wit: 333 W/m^2. (Wrong! Thermodynamic nonsense.) Well, just where does this magical “extra” energy come from?
3. The surface radiates LWIR as an ideal 1.0 emissivity BB, to wit: 289 K = 396 W/m^2 (Not Possible!)
1 + 2 + 3 are absolute horse manure.
0 RGHE = 0 CO2 warming = 0 man-caused climate change.
Joe claims that any atmospheric emitted LWIR photos cannot be absorbed and thermalised in any molecule beneath the emitting layer operating in a higher resonant state i.e. a warmer environ.
And he is right otherwise it would be cold making warm even warmer.
The energy is simply redundant energy in that environ and is simply deflected.
The same as all the energy ever emitted and still to be emitted in the universe will eventually become redundan, at 0.3 kelvin,
A black super cold universe with no visible light, just all the energy that ever existed and will exist redundant and incapable of thermalisation in mass.
A dead universe that still has all the energy it was created with, all redundant in that environ, all energy at an equilibrium state of 0.3 kelvin.
Gary Ashe June 4, 2019 at 4:39 pm
I’m sorry, Gary, but this is simply not true. See below for details.
w.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/11/24/can-a-cold-object-warm-a-hot-object/
Joe Postma’s misunderstandings and errors just muddy the waters and provide a silly target for the cult of CAGW. There are much better theoretical challenges to AGW/CAGW.
CAGW however seems to be a special theory that is still promoted as ‘science’ even though observations and basic analysis does not support it.
There are dozens of peer reviewed observations and analysis results that show there is no CAGW and almost no measurable AGW, in addition to the pause/end of warming that we have recently observed.
The deep paleo and recent observations do not support CAGW or AGW.
For example.
…This study demonstrates that changes in atmospheric CO2 concentration did not cause temperature change in the ancient climate.
http://www.mdpi.com/2225-1154/5/4/76/pdf
The Relationship between Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide Concentration and Global Temperature for the Last 425 Million Years
Atmospheric CO2 concentration is correlated weakly but negatively with linearly-detrended T proxies over the last 425 million years.
Of 68 correlation coefficients (half non-parametric) between CO2 and T proxies encompassing all known major Phanerozoic climate transitions, 77.9% are non-discernible (p > 0.05) and 60.0% of discernible correlations are negative.
Marginal radiative forcing (D RFCO2 ), the change in forcing at the top of the troposphere associated with a unit increase in atmospheric CO2 concentration, was computed using MODTRAN. The correlation between D RFCO2 and linearly-detrended T across the Phanerozoic Eon is positive and discernible, but only 2.6% of variance in T is attributable to variance in D RFCO2 .
Of 68 correlation coefficients (half non-parametric) between D RFCO2 and T proxies encompassing all known major Phanerozoic climate transitions, 75.0% are non-discernible and 41.2% of discernible correlations are negative. Spectral analysis, auto and cross-correlation show that proxies for T, atmospheric CO2 concentration and D RFCO2 oscillate across the Phanerozoic, and cycles of CO2 and D RFCO2 are antiphasic.
Recent observations also do not support CAGW or AGW.
http://wattsupwiththat.com/2012/08/30/important-paper-strongly-suggests-man-made-co2-is-not-the-driver-of-global-warming/
http://www.tech-know-group.com/papers/Carbon_dioxide_Humlum_et_al.pdf
The phase relation between atmospheric carbon dioxide and global temperature
…As cause always must precede effect, this observation demonstrates that modern changes in temperatures are generally not induced by changes in atmospheric CO2. Indeed, the sequence of events is seen to be the opposite: temperature changes are taking place before the corresponding CO2 changes occur.
As the theoretical initial temperature effect of changes in atmospheric CO2 must materialize first in the troposphere, and then subsequently at the planet surface (land and ocean), our diagrams 2–8 reveal that the common notion of globally dominant temperature controls exercised by atmospheric CO2 is in need of reassessment.
Empirical observations indicate that changes in temperature generally are driving changes in atmospheric CO2, and not the other way around….
In general, the “stylized flat earth insulated gray body simplification” average model is actually correct:
The earth does receive an “yearly average” TOA radiation dose twice a year, both times right around the equinox, when all latitude do actually receive their yearly average 12 hours per day of sunlight.
On both days, using more carefully calibrated radiation models for every hour of the day at every every latitude on earth (for latitude-appropriate “average” atmospheric conditions of haze, humidity, and clouds!) it is possible to determine that latitudes at 41 North (spring) and 39 south (fall) do indeed receive their yearly hourly average radiation of 12 x 342 watt-hrs in a single 24 hour period!
So, on the two days of the year receiving an “average” radiation at TOA, the earth does receive a 24 hour average of 342 watts/m^2 at two specific average latitudes – one of them being very near Washington DC.
(Note that this is calculated using the actual measured TSI “average” of 1362.3 watts/m^2, NOT the incorrect 1367, 1370, or 1376 watts/m^2 often quoted for Trenberth’s flat earth average figures.)
A flat Earth would obviously receive the entire 1,370 W/m^2 because, well, it’s a flat surface facing the sun and not spherical.
For the real spherical Earth, the 1370 W/m^2 should be divided by 4 because we want the average energy entering the entire Earth climate system.
The impinging solar irradiance does not just enter the sunlit side and then stay there. The energy gets propagated around and into the entire climate all around the sphere of Earth. Hence division by 4 is the correct approach.
One thing to note is that the terrestrial climate is never in irradiance equilibrium. One side of Earth is always brighter and warmer than the other. The 342 W/m^2 average is therefore a time average as well as a space average.