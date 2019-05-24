Climate change was supposed to have won the party the Australian election. But yesterday, routed in the polls, panicking Labor Party leaders backed the opening of a coal field bigger than the UK to mining.
Fearing a wipeout in state elections next year amid a rising tide of pro-coal workers and a rebellion against its plans to halve Australia’s carbon emissions, the Labor state government in Queensland accelerated its decision on 105,000 square miles of coal-rich outback land known as the Galilee Basin.
It came days after the party lost what was dubbed as the “climate election” to the incumbent centre-right, pro-coal government of Scott Morrison, suffering the most damage with swings of up to 20 per cent in the coal country of central Queensland and the Hunter Valley of New South Wales.
Queensland’s premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, announced she was overturning all attempts to block mining and all outstanding approvals would be resolved within three weeks. She said she was “fed up” with her own government’s processes, and that the election had been a “wake-up call” on mining the basin. The move was welcomed by the federal resources minister, Matt Canavan, who told The Times yesterday that the Galilee Basin represented a victory for the “hi-vis workers’ revolution” — a reference to the armies of mine workers, dressed in high-visibility shirts, who make Australia the world’s biggest coal exporter, and seemingly a reference to the “yellow vest” movement in France which battled President Macron on his climate policies.
The international climate action movement argues that if the Galilee Basin’s estimated 27 billion tons of coal was extracted, exported and burned, the extra carbon dioxide released each year would be far more than Australia’s total emissions, and would set back the world’s chances of keeping the increase in global warming under 2C.
Read the full GWPF article here.
19 thoughts on “Aussie Leaders Bow To Change In Political Climate And Back Coal”
Interesting development. So Australian Labor Party members in a state government are abandoning some of the green policies of the Federal candidates that just lost running on that issue? Truly astounding!
Amazing – some politicians even have a sense of self preservation! When they are slapped in the face with reality.
The long walk back is through a self planted political minefield.
Vote the greenies out of existence in the government. Watch your economy grow and thrive. Watch your power grid actually work…
Now they need to add some coal fired plants for electricity production to lower the cost and improve the energy reliability for the people. Like the US this will be a huge boost to their economy and it will be hard to reverse. The scam is falling apart. People are willing to save the world but not on flimsy evidence and the requirement and regress their standard of living back a 100 years.
Shameful environmentally for the landscape, the water to be used to wash the coal, depleting aquifers, etc.
Adani was granted a 60 year lease in 2017 on unlimited volumes of water from the Great Artesian Basin,
a vast underground reservoir which spans most of Queensland and parts of the NT, South Australia and northern NSW. Now Clive Palmer and G. Rinehardt will want and get approval for their mines in the same area as Adani.
The leftists have always adhered to the principle of Semper Gumby (always flexible). It’s the only one they know as long as it leads, to or keeps them in, power.
Australian politicians clearly have to sever ties with climate alarmist propagandists and learn to read the pulses of the real people,such as the main creators of national wealth.
How much does Greenpeace contribute? Only ignorance of science and economics, I suggest.
Australian politicians clearly have to sever ties with climate alarmist propagandists and learn to read the pulses of the real people,such as the main creators of national wealth.
How much does Greenpeace contribute? Only ignorance of science and economics, I suggest.
And again, why is 2 degrees of warming always a bad thing. Why is there never a scenario where it is actually a benefit….
The backdown by The Australian Labor Party in Queensland has been truly astonishing.
After nearly a decade of persistent opposition to the Adani Coal mine proposal from the Queensland government accompanied by about 8 vexatious environmental and judicial claims by greens, the mine should receive the final OK on 13 June next.
A last ditch attempt to require the applicant company to count the number of black-throated finches ( a « rare » bird) in the environs of the mine before approval was the final straw.
This has now collapsed and the company will count them during the progress of the mining.
I am not making this up.
The only endangered species at the moment are some red-faced politicians!
Slowly reality returns to planet Earth, ahhhhhhh 🙂
Time to release some CO2 from a brew and celebrate. We are getting so many wins I could get real blotto!
Best news in quite a while!
I hope Australia gets to use some of that coal!
…argues that somebody should take them seriously and give in to all their outrageous demands, as usual?
There’s nothing quite like a grandiose title to make a pitifully small bunch of self-aggrandising ignorant politicized envirotards feel important, is there? They only ever achieve their political ends by making sure that nobody actually gets to vote on the question. When voters do see the question, they vote against. Tsk, tsk, pesky voters. How they would love to do away with all of us.
Hurrah for Queensland’s premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk! More Winning!
Clearly, she is not afflicted by Climate Change psychosis!
“The international climate action movement” doyens don’t know what they’re talking about.
The whole AGW movement has been a perfect storm of lies, partisanship, incompetence, political thuggery, and moral cowardice.
Actually encouraging.
Bummer dudes.
Sorry, bummer unicorns!
The media here in Queensland have failed to explain what is actually going on. This article was far more enlightening. Guess who controls the media of Australia? the same goons who want wars in the Middle East and a war against Russia and China. Total psychopaths who never serve in the military.