Heartland to anger the environmental left with ICCC13

The “WANTED” poster Heartland Senior Fellow James Taylor is holding here was part of our greeting at the United Nations’ Conference of the Parties (COP21) for climate change in Paris in 2015. Heartland didn’t count on a warm welcome by the environmental left, but the hatred was palpable.

The Heartland Institute is hated by climate alarmists, the Deep State, and central planners the world over for one reason: We have united the world’s best scientists and policy experts that bring the actual data and sensible analysis that undercuts the myth that human activity — our freedom to prosper — represents an existential threat to life on Earth.

Good news! The environmental left has reason again this summer to be mad.

Heartland is hosting its 13th International Conference on Climate Change on July 25 in Washington, DC.

Our theme: “Best Science, Winning Energy Policies”

WILL YOU JOIN US?

The 13th International Conference on Climate Change (ICCC-13) will feature the courageous men and women who spoke the truth about climate change during the height of the global warming scare. Now, many of them are advising the new administration or joining it in senior positions. (Some of them are among the more than 200 speakers at Heartland’s previous 12 conferences.)

Climate realists have established beyond reasonable doubt that the human impact on climate is likely to be very small and beneficial rather than harmful. Realists have proven that most scientists now share this opinion, except those who have made careers out of finding a human impact and exaggerating it.

Speakers at ICCC-13 will summarize the best available climate science and recommend what policy changes are needed for America to lead a post-alarmist world in climate realism. ICCC-13 will also feature timely, in-depth, and expert discussions about the “Green New Deal” and the benefits of ending the Democrats’ war on fossil fuels.

Confirmed speakers:

Dominik Kolorz, chairman of the board of the Śląsko-Dąbrowski Region of Polish Solidarity; Myron Ebell, head of the Cooler Heads Coalition and Trump’s EPA transition team; David Legates, Ph.D., climatologist at the University of Delaware; Roy Spencer, Ph.D., of the University of Alabama at Huntsville; Kevin Dayaratna, Ph.D., of The Heritage Foundation; Craig Idso, Ph.D., of CO2 Science; Benjamin Zycher, Ph.D., of the American Enterprise Institute; Roger Bezdek, Ph.D., of MISI; and Anthony Watts, new Heartland Senior Fellow and founder of Watts Up With That.

More details about speakers and the program for this conference will be released in the coming weeks.

Space is limited, so reserve your conference pass and hotel room today! Admission is $129. To register, or to learn more about ICCC-13, visit the conference website or call 312/377-4000.

