Aussie Election Blamestorm Continues: “Voters feared climate policy more than climate change”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The Australian Government ABC confirming my view that climate activism is a virtue signalling hobby for comfortable urban elitists.

Election 2019: What happened to the climate change vote we heard about?

By Matt Mcdonald



It was supposed to be the big issue of the 2019 Australian federal election: climate change.

…

In the survey more than 60 per cent of Australians agreed with the sentiment that “Global warming is a serious and pressing problem. We should begin taking steps now even if this involves significant cost”.

And while a self-selecting sample, those filling out the ABC’s Vote Compass survey consistently emphasised climate change as a crucial issue for them at the election.



Crucially, those identifying it as the most important issue had risen from 9 per cent in 2016 to 29 per cent in 2019.

…

Here the emphasis on quality of life over immediate economic and physical needs encourages a focus on issues like climate change. But this is a sensibility that speaks to those in higher socio-economic brackets, and principally with higher levels of education.

It isn’t particularly applicable to regional Queensland, for example, especially when constituents in the latter view large scale mining operations as a crucial potential source of income and employment.

…

Voters feared climate policy more than climate change

…

In this election, Australians were suddenly faced with a prospective Labor Government ready with a suite of measures to tackle climate change.

And they were presented with an account of these measures as a devastating economic blow to Australian prosperity and growth.

However discredited much of this modelling ultimately was, and the broader fear campaign about everything from electricity prices to the end of petrol-based cars, it raised the spectre of immediate economic sacrifice for Australians.

…