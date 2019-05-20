Warming Temperature Measurements Polluted by Bad Data, Research Confirms

By H. Sterling Burnett
For years, I have written about the poor quality control exercised by government entities promoting the theory human fossil fuel use is causing dangerous climate change. When federal agencies in the United States, such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), university researchers, and weather agencies abroad, aren’t outright manipulating data (as numerous previous issues of Climate Change Weekly and other Heartland Institute publications show they’ve done) to prove their assertion the Earth is warming rapidly and to a dangerous degree, they are using data from severely compromised sources.
A recent report in the Journal of the American Meteorological Society (JAMS) reconfirms the latter claim, showing NOAA has underestimated the extent to which the heat island effect has compromised its recorded temperatures.
Two features about this work are of particular note: (1) two of the researchers involved in the study actually work for NOAA, the organization whose temperature records their research is bringing into question; and (2) the experiment conducted by the researchers serving as the basis of their conclusions was part of NOAA’s attempt to refute work of Anthony Watts, a meteorologist with more than 40 years of experience who founded the award-winning climate website Watts Up With That. Watt, who recently joined The Heartland Institute as a senior fellow, has for more than a decade produced research showing the National Weather Service’s (NWS) climate monitoring stations, which NOAA uses to compile its temperature records and trend lines, were compromised, failing to meet the agency’s published standards for data quality.
In 2009, The Heartland Institute published a study by Watts exploring problems with NWS’s weather monitoring locations. Watts wrote,
The official record of temperatures in the continental United States comes from a network of 1,221 climate-monitoring stations overseen by the National Weather Service, a department of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
[A examination of] 860 of these temperature stations … found that 89 percent of the stations—nearly 9 of every 10—fail to meet the National Weather Service’s own siting requirements that stations must be 30 meters (about 100 feet) or more away from an artificial heating or radiating/reflecting heat source.
In other words, 9 of every 10 stations are likely reporting higher or rising temperatures because they are badly sited.
It gets worse. We observed that changes in the technology of temperature stations over time also has caused them to report a false warming trend. We found major gaps in the data record that were filled in with data from nearby sites, a practice that propagates and compounds errors. We found that adjustments to the data by both NOAA and another government agency, NASA, cause recent temperatures to look even higher.
The conclusion is inescapable: The U.S. temperature record is unreliable.
Working with others, Watts continued examining potential sources of bias at NWS climate monitoring sites, concluding in a 2015 presentation to a meeting of the American Geophysical Union, “the 30-year trend of temperatures for the Continental United States (CONUS) since 1979 are [sic] about two thirds as strong as official NOAA temperature trends.”
Watts’ research generated wide media coverage. NOAA felt obligated to respond. By 2012, NOAA researchers had begun an experiment to refute Watts’ claims about the integrity of its weather monitoring system.
The results of NOAA’s experiment are now in, and to the extent it tested Watts’ claims, his concerns were verified. The coauthors of the JAMS paper found “small-scale urban encroachment within 50 meters of a station can have important impacts on daily temperature extrema (maximum and minimum)….”
This extends the area for which temperature recordings by NWS stations are compromised by 66 percent beyond what the agency previously admitted was a problem, leading to the question: How many more monitoring stations’ data are compromised above what Watts previously found?
In particular the JAMS study confirmed what Watts and other researchers have consistently maintained: even relatively modest development near temperature recording devices can skew their measurements, particularly by narrowing the diurnal temperature range—the difference between the daily maximum and minimum temperatures. Anthropogenic heat sources such as motors and exhaust from machinery located near measuring stations, as well as built-up concrete and other types of development, accumulate and store heat during each day’s hottest period and release it only slowly overnight, resulting in higher nighttime lows being recorded, and a smaller diurnal range. Because the vast majority of the much-hyped average global warming of the latter part of the twentieth century stems not from higher high temperatures being recorded but from higher low temperatures usually recorded at night, much of NOAA’s reported temperature rise is likely an artifact of compromised data from poorly sited NWS monitors.
Ground-based temperature measurements, although below those projected by climate models, are still the closest of the three sources of temperature data (ground monitors, satellites, and weather balloons) to matching the models’ projections and trends. Skeptics have long used more accurate satellite and weather balloon data to justify their position that the models’ temperature estimates and projections don’t match real-world measurements. If, as seems to be the case, even the ground-based temperature measurements and trends are lower than NOAA and others have previously claimed, there is little if any reason to trust model projections of temperature. And if this is so, there is even less reason to trust other projections of climate doom spun out by models that are purported to flow from their temperature projections.
The conclusion media pundits, the general public, and politicians alike should draw from this new research is that there is little justification for imposing costly restrictions on fossil fuel use to fight a warming that is, in fact, not severe at all.
I fear, however, their response will be much more akin to the closing lines of Don McLean’s classic song “Vincent”:
“They would not listen, they’re not listening still.
Perhaps they never will.”
It is a good thing that satellites are located a long distance from urban areas.
As Carl Mears recent manipulations of his latest RSS version have shown, the satellite tropospheric temperature data can be easily compromised to bring in in line with altered surface records… if one is so inclined to do so.
Just ask Spencer and Christy about V6.0 at UAH.
Remember when RSS was the satellite data of choice for those dismissive of AGW?
BTW – I use both RSS and UAH.
“…Remember when RSS was the satellite data of choice for those dismissive of AGW?…”
No. And Mears and Wenz never got the heat and scrutiny of Spencer and Christy, either.
But it makes you wonder how far above the land surface the urban heat island effect takes place and if the satellite LT data might be influenced as well.
It is. Partly because we use in situ measurements to calibrate the satellite data.
Congratulations, Mr. Watts! Your detailed, logical, and well-documented research FIRST attracted me to your website, and I’ve been here ever since. I like to think of myself as a logical, rational, analytical thinker … and I must say the “skeptic” side of CAGW exhibits far more of those characteristics than the hysterical Wamist Camp. Perhaps the Warmists are finally running for cover? Or will NOAA issue a big … “but” … to this study?
Yes, there is a large-scale sorting hat effort underway with personalities during the Climate Crusades.
Of course there are logical, computer science types on the warmunist side also, but only because they have as much conviction for it as they do for late night comedy skits and AOC jokes. I guess it comes down to the level of time investment and seriousness involved. AOC demonstrated the joking side quite well.
Didn’t Congress order a study into the location of these stations some years ago?
From memory (and it was a long time ago) I thought it was done by Auditors under the Government Accountability Office and they found a LOT of stations that did not meet criteria. They were placed into various categories depending on how they met the criteria.
If the data was re-worked using only stations fully matching criteria laid down in the specs, then the resulting figures would have been more defendable.
Teddz, Back in the Reagan days when he was trying to cut budgets there was an assessment of NWS Weather Stations. Afterwards NOAA testified in Congress over the cost and proposed cost cutting to the program, which included turning some sites over to universities and others to operate by NOAA “standards.” One of their arguments at the time was that NWS didn’t really need them as much as before since they had satellites. They claimed that by now they would could everything necessary in weather forecasting using satellite data.
Thanks for that Edwin
They need to redo the whole lot. Nothing less than a complete audit carried out by independent engineers and statisticians.
Congratulations Anthony Watts, your concerns, and those of many of us who, like you, bother to study this issue in depth, are being recognised and vindicated.
Keep up the good work.
When the main focus at all levels of government is a quest for a large, new revenue source bad data is an ally. Naysayers must be held up for ridicule and auditors must be deflected to other assignments.
Excellent! Slow burn to the governmental activists!
Beer time for Anthony!
Well of course this means that some at NOAA will conclude that the past was even cooler than our dumb previous generations – that couldn’t even read a thermometer – measured it as being, thus is should be adjusted downward again. /s
And doesn’t the CRN (Climate Reference Network), over 100 “pristine” sites created by NOAA also show no warming in the CONUS? or perhaps even some slight cooling? Short record, yes, only about 15 years, but the results are confirming that NOAA’s data is largely not fit for purpose.
So what is an honest estimation of the error range?
The increase in “record High Temperatures”.
Produced by sensors with near instantaneous response, digital readout and electronic reporting .These are then compared to historic highs,from slow reacting Mercury in Glass,recorded with the Mark1 eyeball and great “trends” are pronounced.
I sense the wheels have come off the charade, the profiteers have collected their money and only the gullible fools now face exposure..
Policy based evidence manufacturing has a very short life span, being one of the many reasons that every thing government touches turns to garbage.
The genius of the Cult of Calamitous Climate;”To save you we must enslave you”.
Gee I cannot understand those difficult people who say ;”No Thanks” to such sincere helpers.
This really isn’t rocket surgery. I figured this out decades ago, with zero funding and a full time career in another field. Why can’t so-called climate experts, who receive billions in grants and who have access to massive supercomputers, figure this out? Is it because it pays so very well to play dumb?
“Where ignorance is bliss, ’tis folly to be wise.” Thomas Gray
However, ignorance provides no protection from reality.
It’s worse than that. The temperature station south of Canton NY at the Cornell Cooperative Experimental Farm was moved to that location on the north slope of a hill 20′ from an asphalt parking lot and 30′ from a house from a location near the top of a hill in the middle of a field. There is no record of that move in the database.
Global Warming is correlated with obesity since they are unwilling to walk more than 30 feet to a station.
From a systems standpoint the temperature database is a mess because of all the siting errors and adjustments to recorded temperatures. Making adjustments to one station based upon stations of unknown accuracy that are 10’s, 100’s, or 1000’s miles away is madness.
If you were in a commercial environment with three assembly lines each cutting rods to 0.01 inch accuracy would you let your quality folks “infill” data for a broken measuring device from an average of the other two lines? I would hope not!
I won’t even start on the data processing of measurement errors and trying to identify an error budget that applies to the temperature database so that scientists can make accurate assessments of their results.
Recent study from United Kingdom:
How much has urbanisation affected United Kingdom temperatures?
This paper finds through the method of observation minus reanalysis that urbanisation has significantly increased the daily minimum 2‐m temperature in the United Kingdom by up to 1.70 K.
https://rmets.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/asl.896
Ha ha, you climate deniers are at it again.
try using logic, climate buffoons
If nine out of ten stations are badly sited, but the product is world class, the other sites must be so excellent that they can be used to adjust the bad sites which were first used to adjust the excellent sites
whats so hard to understand ?
This article recalls the Chico Marx quote: “Who you gonna believe, me or your own eyes?”
But I suppose we can wait another 50 years to see what the real numbers are before taking action (should say “different action”; doing nothing is an action). What could go wrong?
Why don’t they conduct a study using all of the stations that are properly sited…especially those in the rural areas totally away from the urban heat islands? I’d be real interested in the minimum, maximum, and mean temperature trends from those areas. If global warming was real, those stations should be lighting up as well.
Or we could use tree ring proxies. Why use instruments when there are perfectly good tree rings from a continent that isn’t so far away ?
Question: was this issue not part of one of the ‘climategate’ email scandals? Specifically, didn’t one series of the FOIAed federal agency emails provide evidence that data from higher elevation and higher latitude stations were being excluded and/or replaced with data from stations that are more likely to reflect UHI? Another way to ask – didn’t certain emails show that systematic bias was being introduced deliberately into the dataset?
Any info would be much appreciated.
Congratulations Anthony. This is exactly what got me to be a sceptical about20 years ago.
BTW, has anyone built any new, spec conforming and well-sited monitoring stations in the past 20 years? With the huge implications of climate change on our wallets, why aren’t new stations popping up everywhere (on a nice regular grid of course)? It’s been done with ARGO floaters. So why not on land. And not just North America.
Matt Dzialak commented:
… data from higher elevation and higher latitude stations were being excluded and/or replaced with data from stations that are more likely to reflect UHI?
You mean like this?
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=58mDaK9bH5o&feature=player_embedded&lang=en
How about we (as in e humans) adapt to the slowly changing environment like we always have, and like all life on this planet always has? Then we are just adjusting to actual issues instead of frightening everyone about anything that could ever go wrong.
Or is that just too straight-forward?
In Australia, there was a new version of the official BOM national record ACORN-SAT released quietly last Christmas.
Those wishing to study the art of surrealistic adjustment of historic temperatures should read yesterday’s study of it by Ken Stewart on his modest but perceptive Kenskingdom blog. There are daily T adjustments exceeding 10deg C. Plausible science and BOM have parted ways. Geoff
I wonder if NOAA’s climate change hucksters can enlist NASA/GISS to use their MIB “flashy-light thingy” to erase the people of Denver’s memory of snow happening today, May 20, 2019?
https://i.postimg.cc/ZRcrYNhc/Screen-Shot-2019-05-20-at-9-13-02-PM.png
This is one of the most important and useful sites on the web. A story like this one confirming what we have have all suspected about bad temperature measurements ought to be front page news. There ought to be serious discussion about it But don’t expect the main stream news media to report on it. If it wasn’t for sites like this one we would never hear of this study.
Side note. I’m as much for a free press as anyone. But something has to be done to reform the free press. I don’t know what. They only report news that fits their political agenda, they make up news, and they twist and spin the news. Why will the news media report on the most ridiculous global warming claims while ignoring legitimate and important work that calls into question the temperature measurements?
Warming caused by coming out of the Little ice Age, warming caused by reduction of SO2 because of the Clean Air Acts of the 50’s/60’s/70’s and 80’s, warming caused by ENSO in the past 20 years and now UHI accepted as affecting the temperature record and being recorded as warming. CO2 has a lot of contending causes as the driver of Global Warming.