From UN News
UN chief calls for ‘enlightened self-interest’ from world leaders to save ‘the whole planet’ from climate change
18 May 2019
Concluding a week-long visit to the South Pacific, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called on the world’s decision-makers to make “enlightened” choices on climate action because “the whole planet” is at stake.
“Over the past week, I have witnessed first-hand the impacts of climate change in the Pacific Island States”, the UN chief said in a statement concluding his visit to the region. “They contribute very little to the global climate emergency and yet, they are the ones that are being most affected”. He did not mince words in saying that for some of them, “climate change is now an existential threat”.
Pointing out that entire villages are being relocated, livelihoods destroyed and people becoming sick from climate-related diseases, Mr. Guterres lamented: “The risks are all too real”.
He drew attention to his time in Tuvalu, where he saw “an entire country fighting to preserve its very existence”.
And yet, the UN chief found “remarkable” that the countries facing these enormous challenges, have decided that “they are not giving up” but are instead “determined to find solutions”.
Not only have they developed ways to increase their resilience and adaptation, but according to Mr. Guterres, “they are leading the way in reducing emissions and are an example that the rest of the world should follow”.
In Vanuatu, his final stop in the Pacific, the Secretary-General tweeted that the vulnerable island State was one of “the most disaster-prone countries, made worse by the global climate emergency”. However, he added that he “saw first-hand how the Pacific island nation is facing threats with determined climate action”.
10 thoughts on “United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres Imitates James Comey.”
Gimme a break. Guterres citing Tuvalu as a “victim” of climate change is straight out of “State of Fear”, and fiction and reality coincide that the threat is nonexistent.
I myself lived on a small Island in the middle of the South Pacific for more than 40 years next to the beach and as far as I could determine the ocean level was decreasing not increasing. The sand that was once covering the beach was slowly removed exposing beach rock. Now from my experience with the Polynesian way of doing business, I know that aid in what ever form is always welcome, if we need to say that the ocean level is a problem to get a lot of money to fix it then we are going to say the ocean level is BIG problem. And in fact when a cyclone blows through sea levels can surge to more than a meter higher than normal and thats definitely a problem, but that same problem has been there as long as anyone can remember. If you visit the Tuamotu Islands you can see blocks of coral now high and dry some over two meters higher than sea level, this means that sea levels were higher in the not too distant past, and of course the world must have been warmer to have sea levels 2 meters higher than today.
https://www.tahititravel.com.au/rangiroa-discovery-of-the-reef-island/
Sounds like paradise, I would find it very difficult to leave a beautiful South Pacific island home…
I find it obscene that the CC gang – and the UN in particular – have so brainwashed the Pacific people that they are victims of rising sea level instead of helping find solutions to the real problems of land sinking and erosion.
Given that 15,000 years or so ago, sea levels were much lower than at present, how come all these coral atolls exist. They seem to have adjusted quite well to rising sea levels.
But in our instant gratification society some would have us rush pell mell into virtuous problem solving where the unproven ‘cures’ will be worse than the supposed disease.
We should start a campaign for people to donate Tuvalu a brick, that should see them safe for about 100 years.
Funny that the Pacific island nation’s solution is to take other peoples money and build airports.
Didn’t Willis do a piece on living standards of Islanders while the Westerner World pisses money away on a non-problem of CAGW.
Fantasy socialism would be funny if it wasn’t the Secretary General of the UN.
I suspect UN socialism is an inevitable result of the “rules” of socialism being a ready made excuse for the USA to give money to everyone else.