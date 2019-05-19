Mann and Lewandowsky’s Climate Lament: “We Have Lost Australia For Now”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

‘We have lost Australia for now,’ warns climate scientist in wake of election upset

The unexpected victory of conservatives in Australia’s election is bad news for the future of global climate action.

JOE ROMM MAY 18, 2019, 3:27 PM

“Australians elected someone who once brought a lump of coal into Parliament urging us to dismiss the warnings from climate scientists, and to dig up more coal instead,” Professor Stephan Lewandowsky, an Australian cognitive scientist, told ThinkProgress in an email. “There is little doubt that his government will do precisely that.”

“We have lost Australia for now,” warned Penn State climatologist Michael Mann in an email. “A coalition of a small number of bad actors now threaten the survivability of our species,” he said.

