An Ocean Acidification Experiment

Author: Dr. Michael Chase, 16th May 2019
SCOPE
This article describes the method and PRELIMINARY outcome of a relatively low cost “laboratory” (kitchen) experiment on the response of seawater pH to increases in atmospheric CO2.
When additional CO2 is added to the air above seawater the chemistry of the water is expected to change, and there is much focus on the pH measure of acidity. I find that the change in pH when equilibrium is established is readily detectable with a low cost portable pH meter with 0.01 resolution, but the measured size of the effect appears to be significantly smaller than reported in the recent scientific literature. This article deals mostly with the experimental method and results.
EXPERIMENTAL SET-UP
A schematic plan of the experimental apparatus is shown in the following figure. A 2-litre “airtight” food storage jar contains seawater and air, and portable (battery powered) instruments to measure seawater pH and atmospheric CO2 level, with alterations to the latter by injection of pulses of additional CO2. The water is mixed continuously by a magnetic stirrer.
The actual experimental system used is shown in the following photo, the pH meter is white, and the CO2 meter is grey, with its air intake visible just above the water surface. Food storage technology provided the 2-litre airtight container, the plastic “table” that holds the CO2 meter just above the water surface, and “Cling Film” to protect the CO2 meter from getting wet, with a hole cut for the air intake. Details of the meters used, and of the magnetic stirrer, are given at the end of the article.
The original plan was to use a small portable electric fan to mix-up the air, but it was found that the batteries ran-out after about an hour, insufficient time to achieve pH equilibrium, which is found to take around 10 hours.
CO2 GENERATION & INJECTION
CO2 was generated by adding vinegar to bicarbonate of soda in a beaker (with splash guard), injected via an unused ear syringe, a plastic syringe or eye drop dispenser could be substituted:
In a draft-free room the CO2 generated in the beaker can be thought of as a relatively dense fluid which remains there, and which can be drawn into a suitable device and injected into the 2-litre glass container. The aim is to get around 1000 ppm of CO2 in the 2-litre glass container, which is 1 part in a thousand, i.e. 2 ml of CO2 at atmospheric pressure, which can be easily generated and captured.
SEAWATER
Seawater samples of around 450 ml each time were obtained from the shoreline near Weymouth in Dorset, on the South coast of England. The shoreline had some seaweed, which may influence the pH. Each sample was stored in a sealed 500 ml plastic bottle in the “laboratory” overnight to warm it to the laboratory air temperature.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS
Each run of the experiment lasts around 12 hours, which is roughly the observed time required for pH equilibrium to be achieved, with data recording at 15-minute intervals. The runs start mid-morning and run to around 10 pm, a period in which the room temperature remains fairly constant.
The following figure shows early results for 3 runs, one with no injected CO2 (uppermost data), one with injected CO2 such that around 820 ppm was measured (shown in blue with a constant +0.2 shift in all pH values), and one where the final CO2 level was around 1500 ppm:
DISCUSSION
If the recent growth rate of around 2.4 ppm per year of atmospheric CO2 is maintained then the level at the end of the 21st century will be around 600 ppm, with a change in seawater pH of around 0.15, which is considerably lower than figures quoted in the scientific literature. Note that the change of 0.15 in pH applies to seawater of 8.8 pH, which is at the high end of the observed range. Hydrogen ion concentration at a pH of 7.8 is ten times higher than for a pH of 8.8, so the change of pH in 7.8 pH seawater may be even lower than 0.15.
EQUIPMENT DETAILS
· pH meter: Hanna Instruments HI 98108
· CO2 meter: Kane-alert-CO2
· Magnetic Stirrer: Hanna Instruments HI 190M
Note: Water in a sealed container gives 100% humidity, and condensation may eventually damage the electrics of the meters, everything is thoroughly dried at the end of each run.
9 thoughts on “AN OCEAN ACIDIFICATION EXPERIMENT”
Where are the calcium carbonate minerals (a’la crushed sea shells) lying on the bottom of the “ocean”.
I would consider that a usefull “to do” addition to this experiment – repeat and compare results.
More on ocean acidification
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/09/29/ocean-acidification-by-fossil-fuel-emissions/
This experiment is no good!
Don’t you know that only modelling predictions are acceptable nowadays?
Oh, and I’m afraid that Nature will not be able to print details of your interesting experiment.
Our peer review team found a number of fundamental flaws with your equipment, but they felt that there was no point in detailing them, since you might then point out that they were simply being put forward as excuses to drop your paper. The paper does not meet our strict standards, as it is obviously written to point out flaws in the current Climate Change hypothesis, which is settled science. And anyway, we have just discovered that there is no room to publish it in the next, or any future issues….
CO2 content on water is determined by Henry’s law and therefore the water temperature. What was the temperature of water?
In the ocean one would have to correct for surface warming, which would outgas the CO2,thus raising Ph while turnover of the water would revert the Ph to the existing level.
Also the experiment does not allow for buffering from rocks in seawater which would presumably resist Ph change.
Given these caveats the results point to an even less of a Ph change to neutral than found in this excellent empiricle experiment.
Speaking recently on this site
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/04/23/podcast-fired-for-telling-the-truth-about-climate-alarmism-guest-peter-ridd/
Dr Peter Ridd commented that it was unclear what Ph change due to extra dissolved CO2 would do to coral reefs.
One wonders whether the intrinsic metabolism of the coral symbiots would simply use the extra CO2 to build themselves, thus naturally stabilising the Ph for the corals themselves.The extra CO2 would also drive the reaction to build CaCo3.H2O…, building coral skeletons.
Hopefully if he or those who follow him are allowed, such experiments could be planned, run and replicated.
It is even easier to show that the ocean acidification thing is a load of garbage via basic facts:-
There is 48 times more CO2 in the oceans than in the atmosphere.
Doubling the concentration of CO2 in the oceans lowers pH by .4 points
The oceans are around pH of 8- alkaline.
For this argument, I am not even going to use the the huge effect of buffering from rocks on the ocean floor, which are what make the oceans alkaline.
If all the extra CO2 added to the atmosphere by evil humans recycling fossil fuels/plant food dissolves in the oceans, the atmospheric concentration needs to increase 48 fold to double the CO2 concentration in the oceans. To lower pH by .4 to pH 7.6 (still basic) requires the equivalent atmospheric concentration of 408 x 48=19,584ppm !!IE .04% to 2%.
It will need to double again and still not hit acidity. Still no factoring the buffering capacity of rocks.
Anyone still believe the fairy tales?
Sea water contains a lot of living creatures, so I would be concerned with photosynthesis & possible decay.
I think it would be sensible to use a coarse filter on the sea water to avoid anything big getting in (but you may want an active population of smaller creatures).
If possible, would be to maintain the original temperature and exposure to sunlight – that avoids any effects purely related to changes in temperature on the creatures (like mass die off)
I would also do a “control” – by boiling the sea water and then letting it cool – if that were giving much the same results then the effect of living things is probably small (over a short time).
Earth’s oceans hold over 50x the CO2 of our atmosphere. A warming earth also means a warmer ocean. Warmer water can hold less CO2. Ergo: less carbonic acid and higher PH. The slight increase in atmospheric CO2 would balance this effect but I’m not convinced we should get ocean acidfication.