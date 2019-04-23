Podcast: Fired For Telling The Truth About Climate Alarmism (Guest: Peter Ridd)

From the Heartland.org daily podcast

Professor Peter Ridd, a marine geophysicist at James Cook University in Townsville AU, was terminated after rejecting research linking Great Barrier Reef changes to human action. Peter joins the show to share his side of the story.

Proponents of anthropogenic, catastrophic climate change often point towards the Great Barrier Reef as an example of the human impacts of climate change. Peter Ridd, a marine geophysicist, reviewed this research and found the findings do not support the claim that humans are the driving force behind Great Barrier Reef changes. This conclusion led Ridd into a messy legal battle over wrongful termination.

Ridd joins the show to discuss his findings on the Great Barrier Reef. He also talks about his legal battle over wrongful termination.

Anthony Watts is a senior fellow for environment and climate at The Heartland Institute.

