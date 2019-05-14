WINNING: Even Millennials Don’t Care President Trump is a Climate Skeptic

Zogby Analytics Poll – Approval of President Trump’s Economic Management

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

President Trump’s approval ratings are higher than President Obama’s approval was at this stage of the Obama Presidency.

Trump approval at 51%, winning millennials, trusted more than Democrats on economy by Paul Bedard | May 14, 2019 10:01 AM



President Trump has crossed the critical 50% approval line needed to win reelection as millennials and independents are moving to embrace him, according to a new survey.



The latest Zogby Poll put Trump’s approval rating at 51%, his highest ever in the trademarked survey. Zogby Analytics pollster Jonathan Zogby said that the president is riding a booming economyand could be hard to beat should the nation’s economic health continue to improve. His survey found that several groups that had been leaning against Trump were starting to favor him in large part because they have growing confidence in the economy and Trump’s handling of it. Notably millennials and independents have turned in his direction. … Read more: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/trump-approval-at-51-winning-millennials-trusted-more-than-democrats-on-economy

From the Zogby Analytics site;

Trump’s job approval tops 50%; A majority of Millennials approve of Trump; Nearly half of Generation Z voters approve of Trump; Trump is winning back Hispanic, Independent, college educated and urban voters President Trump’s job approval rating has seen a post Mueller report boost! We called it a few weeks ago. But that’s not the complete story as to why the president has reached a peak in his job approval rating. Trump is also riding high on positive economic news-a record high stock market, low unemployment, and solid GDP growth at home. At the moment President Trump’s approval rating is higher than Obama’s at the same point in his presidency-Zogby Analytics had President Obama at 48% approve/52% disapprove on 05/09/2011. Overall, a slim majority (51%–30% strongly and 21% somewhat approve) of likely voters approve of Trump’s job as president, while 48% disapprove-37% strongly and 11% somewhat disapprove; only 2% were not sure. President Trump scored well with younger Millennial voters aged 18-29 (51% approve/46% disapprove) and Generation Z voters aged 18-24 (49% approve/51% disapprove). The President also received a good approval rating with voters aged 25-54; he received a majority job approval rating from older Millennial voters aged 25-34 (53% approve/43% disapprove) and middle aged voters aged 35-54 (59% approve/38% disapprove). Among the oldest voters surveyed-aged 65+, Trump’s disapproval rating was the strongest (59% disapprove/41% approve). As per usual, the president did well with men (58% approve/40% disapprove) and he improved his support with women (44% approve/54% disapprove). … Read more: https://zogbyanalytics.com/news/888-trump-s-job-approval-tops-50-a-majority-of-millennials-approve-of-trump-nearly-half-of-generation-z-voters-approve-of-trump-trump-is-winning-back-hispanic-independent-college-educated-and-urban-voters

What a surprise – turns out a secure economic future is more important to millennials than saving the planet.



I don’t know if Zogby asked any direct questions about climate change and the environment. But it seems likely that if millennials thought President Trump was leading the nation into imminent climate catastrophe, this would have been reflected in their judgement of President Trump’s economic management.

A majority of 65+ voters also disapprove of President Trump. I don’t know the reason for this disapprove, but I doubt this disapproval has anything to do with climate change. Older people tend to be more climate skeptic.

Climate concerns might explain why President Trump’s approval rating was slightly weaker amongst Generation Z 18-24 yr olds, than amongst 18-29 yr olds.

The harsh reality of having to service mortgages, pay bills and raise a family might explain why older millennials approve more of President Trump than the very youngest Generation Z voters, many of whom still haven’t purchased their first home.

