WINNING: Even Millennials Don’t Care President Trump is a Climate Skeptic

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
President Trump’s approval ratings are higher than President Obama’s approval was at this stage of the Obama Presidency.
Trump approval at 51%, winning millennials, trusted more than Democrats on economy
by Paul Bedard | May 14, 2019 10:01 AM
President Trump has crossed the critical 50% approval line needed to win reelection as millennials and independents are moving to embrace him, according to a new survey.
The latest Zogby Poll put Trump’s approval rating at 51%, his highest ever in the trademarked survey.
Zogby Analytics pollster Jonathan Zogby said that the president is riding a booming economyand could be hard to beat should the nation’s economic health continue to improve.
His survey found that several groups that had been leaning against Trump were starting to favor him in large part because they have growing confidence in the economy and Trump’s handling of it. Notably millennials and independents have turned in his direction.
Read more: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/trump-approval-at-51-winning-millennials-trusted-more-than-democrats-on-economy
From the Zogby Analytics site;
Trump’s job approval tops 50%; A majority of Millennials approve of Trump; Nearly half of Generation Z voters approve of Trump; Trump is winning back Hispanic, Independent, college educated and urban voters
President Trump’s job approval rating has seen a post Mueller report boost! We called it a few weeks ago. But that’s not the complete story as to why the president has reached a peak in his job approval rating. Trump is also riding high on positive economic news-a record high stock market, low unemployment, and solid GDP growth at home. At the moment President Trump’s approval rating is higher than Obama’s at the same point in his presidency-Zogby Analytics had President Obama at 48% approve/52% disapprove on 05/09/2011.
Overall, a slim majority (51%–30% strongly and 21% somewhat approve) of likely voters approve of Trump’s job as president, while 48% disapprove-37% strongly and 11% somewhat disapprove; only 2% were not sure.
President Trump scored well with younger Millennial voters aged 18-29 (51% approve/46% disapprove) and Generation Z voters aged 18-24 (49% approve/51% disapprove). The President also received a good approval rating with voters aged 25-54; he received a majority job approval rating from older Millennial voters aged 25-34 (53% approve/43% disapprove) and middle aged voters aged 35-54 (59% approve/38% disapprove). Among the oldest voters surveyed-aged 65+, Trump’s disapproval rating was the strongest (59% disapprove/41% approve). As per usual, the president did well with men (58% approve/40% disapprove) and he improved his support with women (44% approve/54% disapprove).
Read more: https://zogbyanalytics.com/news/888-trump-s-job-approval-tops-50-a-majority-of-millennials-approve-of-trump-nearly-half-of-generation-z-voters-approve-of-trump-trump-is-winning-back-hispanic-independent-college-educated-and-urban-voters
What a surprise – turns out a secure economic future is more important to millennials than saving the planet.
I don’t know if Zogby asked any direct questions about climate change and the environment. But it seems likely that if millennials thought President Trump was leading the nation into imminent climate catastrophe, this would have been reflected in their judgement of President Trump’s economic management.
A majority of 65+ voters also disapprove of President Trump. I don’t know the reason for this disapprove, but I doubt this disapproval has anything to do with climate change. Older people tend to be more climate skeptic.
Climate concerns might explain why President Trump’s approval rating was slightly weaker amongst Generation Z 18-24 yr olds, than amongst 18-29 yr olds.
The harsh reality of having to service mortgages, pay bills and raise a family might explain why older millennials approve more of President Trump than the very youngest Generation Z voters, many of whom still haven’t purchased their first home.
56 thoughts on “WINNING: Even Millennials Don’t Care President Trump is a Climate Skeptic”
”His survey found that several groups that had been leaning against Trump were starting to favor him”
Seems to me that the left is slowly losing steam world-wide. Of course here in Australia we will probably be last to catch on given the polls concerning the election this weekend. Millennials here are mostly still frothing- at-the-mouth ”progressives”
Weird election here. I honestly keep forgetting it is on, possibly because I avoid MSM like the plague and are not getting blanket election adverts, but probably because Shorten comes across as a complete joke and Morrison is largely forgettable.
What I have noticed is the nearly complete lack of poster promotion for both leaders. Normally we seem to get the faces of the leaders plastered almost equally with the pictures of the local candidates, or combo pictures of the candidate and leader standing next to each other smiling warmly.
This year, or at least on the roads I drive down, I cannot remember seeing a single picture of either Shorten or Morrison. Not sure if I am reading too much into it, but it is almost as if both parties lack conviction in the ‘star power’ of their leaders.
(Personally I feel the Liberal/Nationals – Big L liberals, in the Australian sense of the word for those playing overseas – will get back in with an increase of a few seats. Deep down Shorten has never been that popular outside the MSM and the unions, mainly because he comes across as both a puppet and an idiot. Morrison by comparison is just bland. What I do believe will happen is the DelCons who protested voted to remove Turnbull supporters will return, especially in the marginal seats that actually matter. I also believe that Labor has grossly over estimated the appeal of ‘Climate Action’ in Mr and Mrs Voter. Let’s face it, if the Australian Voter REALLY cared about positive Climate Action then The Greens would be getting more than 9% of the vote.)
Definitely one of the weirdest Aussie elections ever. No idea what the outcome will be.
It will be a sh!t sandwich either way…
” What I do believe will happen is the DelCons who protested voted to remove Turnbull supporters will return, especially in the marginal seats that actually matter.”
Could be. I have heard similar sentiments. If Shorten does make it, I fear he will not handle the pressure which will come from everywhere – the unions, both sides of the Adani thing, the CC crowd, the Right for spending too much in a ridiculous effort to be seen to doing something, from the bloke in the street when he realizes 50% electric cars by 2030 is a fantasy, retirees, etc.
Here is one switched on genZ , who isn’t likely to be seen pretending to be dead on an XR demo.
A true anti-dote Gretha Iceberg’s silly pig-tails.
https://hooktube.com/watch?v=iqw_Zo49IPY
The PC thought police are closing in on her, this vid just got removed from U-tube. Download a copy while you can here:
https://uploadfiles.io/26s1da9o
Strong language warning. If your parents are still alive, you may need to ask their permission before viewing. 😉
What would they call the next generation, after Z? Generation ZZZ…
After Z, don’t the go to AA?
Alpha seems to be popping up in the conversation in some quarters (followed by Beta, Gamma and the rest of the greek alphabet)
XXX for poison, or, in this case, brain poisoned by climate-alarm.
Speaking of XXX, I was really disappointed by the half time show for super bowl 30.
The dawning of truth….!
The triumph of post-truth.
I am surprised that a majority of over 65s disapprove of Trump. Maybe they have just had more experience with hustlers. Let’s wait and see what impact the Chinese-American trade war has on the US, and world, economy. Will Trump get the blame if things go bottom-up?
PS. How’s the Wall going? Has Kim stopped firing rockets? Both topics seem to have disappeared from the news.
Kim’s rockets and the wall are not exactly relevant to climate issues Tom.
But the poll is a strong indication greens have a long way to go if they want to make a serious impression on US voters.
Not relevant to Climate, but definitely to Trump, which this article is about.
Last I heard, the Wall was being built. That’s going to be a long building project though. Will probably take years. Would be interesting to see the progress on it.
~¿~
If Greens really want to make an impression on US Voters, they’ll dump AOC and the Socialist Dems down the dunnie and flush them away like yesterday’s dinner
Perhaps some of these people have begun to ask themselves if the major accusations against President Trump have proven to be nothing but lies then just how much more of what comes out of the mouths of his opponents are also lies.
Indeed. The Biggest hit to the MSMs credibility hasn’t come from anything Donald Trump has said or did. It comes from what the MSM has said and done (IE lie and lie some more). Each time the MSM lies and is caught out, more people realize just how much they’ve been lied to by the MSM over the years. Time was the MSM could lie and very few ever realized it. But the internet changed all that, and when Dan Rather ran his hit piece on Dubbya it was the internet that revealed his chicanery for what it was – and that was the begin of the end for the MSMs stranglehold on the news that the people could hear.
“I am surprised that a majority of over 65s disapprove of Trump”
I’m not. Over 65s disapprove of Trump’s lewdness and crudeness. That’s all.
Over 65 group tend to use more traditional news sources and be less informed in the general public.
That’s a highly contentious statement about the O65s “tend to be less informed”. I’d say they were the most informed if any age group. So do you suddenly become uninformed when you hit 65?
I believe most of CNN’s remaining viewers are over 65 now. They might as well rename it the Boomer News Network.
And no-one who regularly watches CNN is well-informed.
True. They also tend to rate the MSM highest in dependablity and honesty.
Around here you get a weird effect from it. The older farmers have a tendency to beleive much of the hype about Climate Change and Extreme Weather, especially the predictions, while simultaneously being the ones to point out that the growing season is getting shorter and Temps back before the 60’s where warmer.
Most Farmers know that Politicians lie. Many are still trusting of Reporters and Scientists.
~¿~
Schitzree: “while simultaneously being the ones to point out that the growing season is getting shorter”
Where is the growing season getting shorter?
The word farmers helps explains your and David’s different points of view.
Rural Americans seldom have access to high speed internet. They’re lucky to have any internet at all, often being limited to what passes for dial- up, or expensive and spotty satellite.
I have immediate family members with satellite telephones for emergency use, because even in the year 2019, the phone company has not yet been able to supply anything close to reliable phone service to their remote ranches.
They also know just where and how far they need to drive, to get a signal to their cell phones.
Older folks with useful internet services are more likely to have time to pursue alternatives to traditional news sources. Their lifetime of experience gives them the tools to see through the MSM nonsense fed to them.
Witness the young urban dufus hordes taking up the most ridiculous of causes. They haven’t yet developed the ability to think for themselves.
Remember that the ’68 generation are now 65+
And yes old people are conservative, and their conservatism is liberal.
“What a surprise – turns out a secure economic future is more important to millennials than saving the planet.”
If millennials as a whole actually thought their futures were threatened by “Climate Change”, they would not support Trump working to improve the economy instead of “saving the planet”.
The proportion of millennials who have realized GW/CC is a big con must have just passed 50%.
Unless they have simply come to the conclusion increasing wealth is the best way to overcome ill effects of GW/CC. I argue against this possibility because realizing that allowing third world economies to obtain low cost electrification is the best way to help them requires realizing that GW/CC activists have been disseminating a tremendous deception . With that realization one would advance directly to my original thought: millennials are realizing GW/CC is a big con!
SR
This side of the pond there is increasing desperation and hysteria on the green side as deep down they are beginning to realise that outside of their lack of knowledge of Earth history and innumerate failure to understand the gross falsification and corruption of climate “science”, the vast majority of the public simply do not believe there is any problem with the slight warming we have seen. Most people either know or believe it to be natural.
Symptomatic of the rising fears of the green lobby that the game will soon be up is the call today that all TV and radio broadcast programme makers should include climate change in every script – including history programmes, Shakespeare given as an example. Meanwhile even in Germany we hear that no serious politician in government, viewing the eye-watering cost of the greatest failed energy debacle in history, believes in the green hogwash any more.
This belief the greens have that just shouting louder and shutting down all dissent and intimidating the growing numbers of “unbelievers” is simply not working anymore. Eventually they will go the way of The Guardian and Extinction Rebellion and be held in contempt as a precious and over-privileged cult group unworthy of serious attention, especially when they do stupid things that disrupt the lives of people trying to do work that is useful to society.
It seems to have reached ‘peak hysteria’ in the UK right now.
For my sins, I listen to BBC Radio 2 every day, all day (no adverts, but it is dreadful now) and almost every half hour the news relates something to climate change and almost every weekday on the Jeremy Vine show (now utterly dire) there is usually some discussion involving climate change.
I don’t watch TV but the radio and TV News are historically similar.
Frankly, I think the British public are reaching ‘peak boredom’ with it. But of course, the BBC has history with this type of saturation, and it does die off quite quickly.
Personally I’d give it a year or two before they realise that a million or so people failing to renew their TV licence every year won’t be stopped by fairy tale scare stories.
HotScot,
I envy your courage. I just cannot bear the degree of suffering required to listen to BBC propaganda nowadays.
Back in the 80’s I used to tune in my shortwave to the BBC almost daily. The tone then was pro-Western/anti-Communist.
Those days are gone.
Why should they be concerned about the climate. Nothing unusual, outside the parameters of natural variability is or has occurred!
Concerning the POTUS and the economy. The trade war, and it is a war now because we have a POTUS that is actually fighting the Chinese that have been conducting an economic war on the US and other countries for decades now; This 38 video lays out the high stakes of this war in a relatively short presentation better than any of the many others I have seen. So if you have the time and interest listen to Curtis Ellis, a real expert in this field, explain it in concise and easily understandable terms: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/05/14/video-overview-of-the-u-s-vs-china-trade-confrontation/
Why should they be concerned about the climate. Nothing unusual, outside the parameters of natural variability is or has occurred!
Not only that, they spent most (or even all for the younger ones among them) of their lives on this Earth during “the pause”, and thus haven’t experienced a changing climate.
“30% strongly approve, 37% strongly disapprove.”
“he stands at 51% with a margin of sampling error of +/-3.4 percentage points”
Spawns the headline: “WINNING: Even Millennials Don’t Care President Trump is a Climate Skeptic”
Uh huh. That there is your classic long bow.
More accurate than a climate model.
Agreed, Eric. If climastrologists refuse to use error margins why the hell should the rest of us?
Polls in the USA should probably be called something else ? I still remember that Hillary had a 98% chance of winning according to polls, all the polls were so certain, we even had a bookmaker here in the UK paying out early on Hillary bets.
The internet will be our saviour.
The best efforts of the propagandist MSM to peddle false claims of climate Armageddon are failing thanks in large part to the internet’s ability to carry real facts.
Even doing something as simple as checking the current electrical generating status here in the UK reveals the bitter truth the alarmists and wind energy industry would like to hide.
Wind energy does not generate reliable power.
If you go to gridwatch.co.uk there you will see real time activity of electricity generation in the UK.
We have just under 10,000 actual wind turbines as at the end of April 2019 sometimes powered by the wind, amounting to roughly 21 gigawatts of capacity.
So far this month, there have been days when virtually zero wind energy made it to the grid. Currently it is just 1 GW a quick look at the running totals graphs reveal the uncomfortable truth about wind energy.
It’s a con.
Perhaps the millenials, who spend a lot of time on the net have now finally spotted the truth.
You don’t have to go on the internet to see that hundreds of wind turbines are standing completely stationary at the moment. It doesn’t take a genius to work out that if we were relying on them for our electricity we wouldn’t have any.
But, but, Loydo assures us that meteorologists are able to create minute by minute wind forecasts up to three days out.
There is only one poll with any significance. An election.
Even Millennials say: ‘its the economy, stupid.’
The Dems are in self-destruct mode over climate. The ghost of the economy-killing, anti-democracy GND still haunts them, and will continue to do so. Here is AOC, attacking Biden’s “middle-ground” approach to climate, and all “conservatives on both sides of the aisle”. Sanders, currently one of the front-runners is fully onboard with the GND. Trump is pretty much a shoo-in.
https://nowthisnews.com/videos/politics/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-on-bidens-middle-of-the-road-climate-plan
I think the Gnomes of Davos have ordered the Dems to throw the election. Nothing else could explain the degree of idiocy and irrationality they display daily. The Onion couldn’t do a better parody of them than the self-parody they’ve become.
Because . . . what’s not to like under Trump? He’s keeping a relative peace in the world, everyone’s making money, even the proletariat are too busy at their new jobs to pick up the torches and pitchforks. The Elites are BAILING IT with both hands in the market, and the Masters of the Universe have a license to control The Narrative. Who’s unhappy? The mouthing you see is mere performances for elite “points.”
Millennials are human too. I bet they are more worried about their love life, social standing among peers, jobs and education.
Sensible millennials know that climate panic is a scam. They talk about these things among themselves. Much like we talked about nuclear war when I a teen.
I doubt they are too worried about the economy one way or the other. The last big recession, GFC, was 10 years ago before any of them had a job.
Unemployment is almost non-existent. “… in the United States, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) gives an estimate of the “full-employment unemployment rate” of 4 to 6.4%.”
Currently : “The number of unemployed persons decreased by 24 thousand to 6.2 million while employment dropped by 201 thousand to 156.7 million. The US unemployment rate fell to 3.8 percent in February 2019 from 4 percent in the previous month and below market expectations of 3.9 percent.”
More broadly, we see official statements like “Economic growth accelerated sharply in the first quarter thanks to strong net exports and a buildup of inventories, which more than offset slowing consumer spending and fixed investment growth.”
In our form of government, the President is not really responsible for the economy directly — but confidence in the economy depends heavily on confidence in the President.
Kip: “In our form of government, the President is not really responsible for the economy directly”
I beg to differ, at least when it comes to Trump. It was Trump that jawboned the tax cut through Congress. That was a direct impact on the economy. It was also Trump that set the tone for the bureaucracy to cut regulations that were hampering the ability of small business to grow and expand. In some measure the deregulation also helped large business as well. Again, this was a direct impact on the economy.
There *is* a difference between Obama and Trump and their direct impact on the economy. There is a reason why Obama and the Democrats said we would never see 3% GDP growth again. That reason is their tax and regulation policies. It’s the same policies you are hearing today from the Democrat presidential candidates – tax increases, regulation increases, and increased government spending.
“A majority of 65+ voters also disapprove of President Trump.”
After staying with a relative and noticing the way they got bombarded nearly constantly by blatant propaganda through the TV … and more worrying just seemed to accept it as true … it’s clear to me that many older people have not progressed beyond the point of trusting the old fake news outlets from which they’ve always got their fake news.
They haven’t got the interest in finding out new and better sources of news and entertainment – they have a lifetime of viewing the fake news channels so are used to constant fake news stories – so find it no problem viewing fake news outlets like the Biased Corp.
So, basically, many in the older generation just regurgitate as “their views” the brainwashing they get from the fake news media about everything from Trump to climate.
I really want to see or hear in the media something like, “If you want your job, keep your job! Trump 2020!”
Not only does it emphasize the improved economy, but it would rub salt in the wound of the last President.
Significantly, the US is currently struggling to fill available high paying jobs…thanks to our God-awful education system. (We do have a surplus of Feminist Dance Majors…who are unable to pay their student loans)
I’d love to import a million or two underappreciated Germans. Kill 2 birds…they flee the developing Islamic fiefdom…we get richer.
The only move the globalists are going to have left is starting a war. In 3..2..1…
I think there is too much stereotyping of generations.
Generations are people. Some of them are smart and some of them are not. We shouldn’t lump everyone in one generation into being of one worldview.
We should also keep in mind that younger generations are subjected to a blizzard of political lies and propaganda today, unprecedented in history.
But, as another poster wrote above, the internet may be the savior. It’s still a place where you can find the truth if you look hard enough. I think there are people of all generations who look hard for the truth regardless of their birthdate.
This poll reporting 51% of millennials in favor of Trump underlines the difference of opinion within that demographic. As always, the consensus within any group applies only to the group as a whole. Such things only matter during group activities, such as elections.
A consensus tells us nothing about the beliefs of the next individual we meet.
SR
Tom Abbott: regarding your comment that ‘ the internet may be the saviour. It’s still a place where you can find the truth if you look hard enough. I think there are people of all generations who look hard for the truth regardless of their birthdate.’
The key words are as you say ‘if you look hard enough.’
From what I’ve seen, there are plenty of aggressive zealots who believe in dangerous man-made global warming and have absolute faith in what they call ‘the science.’ I’ve never seen any of those I’ve encountered come up with their own figures to back up their views and demonstrate evidence of reading around the subject. They certainly don’t look hard for the truth. I suspect the majority have no scientific or technological background at all. They tend to come up with generalisations based on what they’ve read in the media, and denigrate anyone who thinks otherwise. Any mention of figures, graphs and data is ignored. Theirs is a lazy mindset, and antagonism towards anyone who sees things differently.
I found books to be helpful in making up my own mind about all this – I realised straightaway that Al Gore’s book was skilful propaganda, but Dr. Roy Spencer’s publications are genuinely informative, ditto the late Professor Robert Carter’s ‘Climate – The Counter Consensus’ and others. The number of books questioning AGW has certainly increased over the last decade, as a look on Amazon demonstrates.
Just maybe,those over 65 have learnt to hangup on pollsters?
I do not know about the rest of you, but I feel no reason to be polite to such creatures.
I do not pay for my landline for their convenience.
Nor do I respect their “trade”.
65+ would be Boomer As mostly (like Trump himself) and the remaining folk from the “Greatest” generation. Those folk mostly think what they get from newspapers and/or TV news is “true and accurate”, but it isn’t; and that is what Trump *does* know. The oldest of the Boomer Bs are 64 at the oldest, yet the bulk of the Boomer Bs are going to be about 61/62 at the oldest and 58/59 at the youngest (Barry, if born in 1964, is about 55, and the drop off was already starting with the last part of the Boomer Bs after 1961, with Vietnam getting cranked up). Also, the Boomers that get publicity were the Red Diaper Baby types, not the normals that served in ‘Nam or the younger ones that did civilian service. Lots of us, in flyover country, were taught how to think; and we were taught that 1984 was what could happen if we didn’t take it as a cautionary tale. Of course, the “Red Diaper Babies” did take it as an instruction manual.
Well I’m seventy and have rejected the CAGW scam ever since it began and I took an interest it. Mind you, I have a couple of STEM degrees and know how the scientific method is supposed tp work. It does seem the the CAGW movement has reached “peak panic” so it’s days are probably numbered. Keep up the good fight all you sceptics – we shall prevail.