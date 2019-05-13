HT/Michael Mann (and Willie Soon)
Bill Nye goes off the rails with F-bombs in a short video on the “crisis” of global warming.
With this video, he’s completed his credibility transition from “science guy” to foul-mouthed comedian.
Advertisements
HT/Michael Mann (and Willie Soon)
Bill Nye goes off the rails with F-bombs in a short video on the “crisis” of global warming.
With this video, he’s completed his credibility transition from “science guy” to foul-mouthed comedian.
13 thoughts on “Bill Nye …the Foul Mouthed Science Guy”
Bill Nye is to science what witch doctors are to medicine.
Well that was a waste of 11 minutes waiting for the Nye portion and a waste of 19 minutes for HBO
OMG … who is John Oliver? A late night comedian? I haven’t listened to one of them since David Letterman stopped being funny in about 1981. Who is this twit who attempts to make “comedy” out of an hour-long propaganda piece on “incentivizing” (read: taxing the shit out of essential energy) “green” behaviour. Hint: Smart people use the correct term … dis-incentivizing.
However, I have to admit that Bill NYE is a far better comedian than “science guy”. He’s already got the comedic “look”. The sort of scary clown look that would scare small children watching a kids “science” program.
They even spread disinformation about their hero, Joseph Stalin … just to throw all the refugees of communism off their trail. Ha ha ha … Stalin or the Hamburgler … ha ha ha … soooo funny. Sadly, only those with a proper education would understand the ghoulish irony in that comparison, since Stalin’s communist policies caused 20M people to starve to death. People who truly would have welcomed Capitalism’s iconic Hamburgler cartoon figure delivering MacDonalds hamburgers to the starving masses of the Soviet Union. These ghouls would eliminate the fossil fuels that FEED the entire world and have freed nearly every soul on the planet from starvation. Yeah, the “comedy writers” for this twit of a comedian don’t even understand the depravity of their “joke”.
And these are the people who would take control of energy policy? Agriculture policy? Fiscal policy? God save our children.
David Letterman stopped being funny in 1981???
I thought David Letterman stopped being funny on April 12, 1947
Don’t you have to actually be funny at some point in order to stop being funny?
Mentally disturbed people have a right to express themselves. Others have a right not to listen to them.
Mmmm, “Video unavailable” for me.
Try https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DPDwrwCtVss
My dad had a term for pill-pushing homeopaths who preyed on unwary hapless cure seekers: “quack”. Bill Nye is a quack scientist.
I wouldn’t call him a comedian. He’s an actor, and not anyone who has anything to do with science or humor.
Apologies again for threadjacking, folks, but the water level in Lake Oroville just passed 889 feet.
This is less than 12 feet from topping the emergency spillway.
The repaired spillway is apparently not being used.
Starting tomorrow night (Tuesday), forecast calls for rain 3 out of 4 coming days.
It appears the emergency spillway will be breached.
Absent word otherwise, one would hope that this is to test integrity of emergency spillway?
I grew up reading Carl Sagan books and watching “Cosmos”. Carl Sagan must be spinning in his grave the way science has gone down hill, and to have this “science guy” taking his place at the Planetary Society.
Bill Nye is a paid clown in a clown suit…. always has been.
Poor Bill, his ‘green’ investments obviously aren’t paying off.
Nice release of CO2 with Mentos… What a loser. Really crop failures, fires, really? Putting Carbon in the air? really? He doesn’t begin to understand science.