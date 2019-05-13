Bill Nye …the Foul Mouthed Science Guy



Watch the video at around the 18:30 minute mark. Use slider if needed.

HT/Michael Mann (and Willie Soon)

Bill Nye goes off the rails with F-bombs in a short video on the “crisis” of global warming.

With this video, he’s completed his credibility transition from “science guy” to foul-mouthed comedian.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

