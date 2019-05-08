New “exascale” supercomputer can run incorrect climate models even faster

Exascale system expected to be world’s most powerful computer for science and innovation.
OAK RIDGE, TN – The U.S. Department of Energy today announced a contract with Cray Inc. to build the Frontier supercomputer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, which is anticipated to debut in 2021 as the world’s most powerful computer with a performance of greater than 1.5 exaflops.
Scheduled for delivery in 2021, Frontier will accelerate innovation in science and technology and maintain U.S. leadership in high-performance computing and artificial intelligence. The total contract award is valued at more than $600 million for the system and technology development. The system will be based on Cray’s new Shasta architecture and Slingshot interconnect and will feature high-performance AMD EPYC CPU and AMD Radeon Instinct GPU technology.
“Frontier’s record-breaking performance will ensure our country’s ability to lead the world in science that improves the lives and economic prosperity of all Americans and the entire world,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry. “Frontier will accelerate innovation in AI by giving American researchers world-class data and computing resources to ensure the next great inventions are made in the United States.”
By solving calculations up to 50 times faster than today’s top supercomputers —exceeding a quintillion, or 1018, calculations per second—Frontier will enable researchers to deliver breakthroughs in scientific discovery, energy assurance, economic competitiveness, and national security. As a second-generation AI system – following the world-leading Summit system deployed at ORNL in 2018 – Frontier will provide new capabilities for deep learning, machine learning and data analytics for applications ranging from manufacturing to human health.
Since 2005, Oak Ridge National Laboratory has deployed Jaguar, Titan, and Summit, each the world’s fastest computer in its time. The combination of traditional processors with graphics processing units to accelerate the performance of leadership-class scientific supercomputers is an approach pioneered by ORNL and its partners and successfully demonstrated through ORNL’s No.1 ranked Titan and Summit supercomputers.
“ORNL’s vision is to sustain the nation’s preeminence in science and technology by developing and deploying leadership computing for research and innovation at an unprecedented scale,” said ORNL Director Thomas Zacharia. “Frontier follows the well-established computing path charted by ORNL and its partners that will provide the research community with an exascale system ready for science on day one.”
Researchers with DOE’s Exascale Computing Project are developing exascale scientific applications today on ORNL’s 200-petaflop Summit system and will seamlessly transition their scientific applications to Frontier in 2021.
Frontier will offer best-in-class traditional scientific modeling and simulation capabilities while also leading the world in artificial intelligence and data analytics. Closely integrating artificial intelligence with data analytics and modeling and simulation will drastically reduce the time to discovery by automatically recognizing patterns in data and guiding simulations beyond the limits of traditional approaches.
“We are honored to be part of this historic moment as we embark on supporting extreme-scale scientific endeavors to deliver the next U.S. exascale supercomputer to the Department of Energy and ORNL,” said Peter Ungaro, president and CEO of Cray. “Frontier will incorporate foundational new technologies from Cray and AMD that will enable the new exascale era — characterized by data-intensive workloads and the convergence of modeling, simulation, analytics, and AI for scientific discovery, engineering and digital transformation.”
Frontier will incorporate several novel technologies co-designed specifically to deliver a balanced scientific capability for the user community. The system will be composed of more than 100 Cray Shasta cabinets with high density compute blades powered by HPC and AI- optimized AMD EPYC processors and Radeon Instinct GPU accelerators purpose-built for the needs of exascale computing. The new accelerator-centric compute blades will support a 4:1 GPU to CPU ratio with high speed AMD Infinity Fabric links and coherent memory between them within the node. Each node will have one Cray Slingshot interconnect network port for every GPU with streamlined communication between the GPUs and network to enable optimal performance for high-performance computing and AI workloads at exascale.
To make this performance seamless to consume by developers, Cray and AMD are co-designing and developing enhanced GPU programming tools optimized for performance, productivity and portability. This will include new capabilities in the Cray Programming Environment and AMD’s ROCm open compute platform that will be integrated together into the Cray Shasta software stack for Frontier.
“AMD is proud to be working with Cray, Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the Department of Energy to push the boundaries of high performance computing with Frontier,” said Lisa Su, AMD president and CEO. “Today’s announcement represents the power of collaboration between private industry and public research institutions to deliver groundbreaking innovations that scientists can use to solve some of the world’s biggest problems.”
ORNL’s Center for Accelerated Application Readiness is now accepting proposals from scientists to prepare their codes to run on Frontier. Visit the Frontier website to learn more about what researchers plan to accomplish in these and other scientific fields.
Frontier will be part of the Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility, a DOE Office of Science User Facility. For more information, please visit https://science.energy.gov/.
Exascale computing refers to computing systems capable of at least one exaFLOPS, or a billion billion (i.e. a quintillion) calculations per second. Such capacity represents a thousandfold increase over the first petascale computer that came into operation in 2008.
8 thoughts on “New “exascale” supercomputer can run incorrect climate models even faster”
The GIGO law is unchanged, then?
Lets be realistic unless the democrats get in power the cost for time on it will be beyond anyone to run climate models on it. Besides they are 97% certain and it would be a waste of cash 🙂
“New “exascale” supercomputer can run incorrect climate models even faster”
Ain’t that the truth. The GFS and CPC are also absolute garbage.. especially the CPC. Not only is the CPC wrong a month out, it is generally the absolute opposite of what actually happens. It is so bad, why do they even generate the forecasts?
Gotta love high speed garbage in – garbage out… GIGO
It’s the moon shot for bad science process or the fast-breeder predictions reactor.
First of all, they MUST BE MANDATED to run this entire facility of computers, coolers, power conditioners, interconnects, etc. on Green Energy by making the enclosures out of flexible solar panels, ant then adding thousands of little beanie caps to the tops for capturing wind and heat thermals, and then placing them out in the outdoors in a desert area (on top of sand dunes!) to soak up maximum energy.
But seriously, these kind of computers are general enough that they can be used for all sorts of useful analysis and modeling – not just wasted on inherently wrong climate models. I am all for pushing the limits on computers as this is/was my field for 45 years.
As for quantum computers, they will be selling the first useful ones in tandem with the construction of the first economical Fusion Reactors…i.e. never. Oh they will CLAIM they have made major breakthroughs in quantum computers – about every 5 years just like they claim major breakthroughs in Fusion Power.
When a theory does not agree with observations, has been disproved by observations, a different model run on a faster computer cannot fix the theory in question.
The observations never supported CAGW.
The warming in the last 30 years has been high latitude warming with more warming occurring in the Northern hemisphere high latitude rather than the climate model predicted tropical warming.
The high latitude warming is the same as past cyclic high latitude warming that is found in paleo record.
The high latitude warming was called polar amplification by the cult of CAGW, rather than an observation that disproves the warming was caused by the increase in atmospheric CO2.
The cult of CAGW assumed the high latitude warming would continue hence the predictions of an ice free arctic in the summer. The cult ignored the fact that Antarctic sea increased so the total sea ice was roughly the same. The Arctic warming has abruptly stopped.
For unexplained reasons the high latitude warming stopped which is called by the cult of CAGW the pause in warming rather than the observation that disproves CAGW
The IPCC’s predicted general circulation (GCM) predicted tropospheric hot spot at 5km is not observed. This hot spot was predicted to occur due to increased water vapour in the atmosphere at 5 km which would then cause warming due to the greenhouse effect of the water vapour. The increased water vapour also is not observed.
http://arxiv.org/ftp/arxiv/papers/0809/0809.0581.pdf
Limits on CO2 Climate Forcing from Recent Temperature Data of Earth
The global atmospheric temperature anomalies of Earth reached a maximum in 1998 which has not been exceeded during the subsequent 10 years (William: 18 years and counting).
The global anomalies are calculated from the average of climate effects occurring in the tropical and the extratropical latitude bands. El Niño/La Niña effects in the tropical band are shown to explain the 1998 maximum while variations in the background of the global anomalies largely come from climate effects in the northern extratropics.
These effects do not have the signature associated with CO2 climate forcing.
However, the data show a small underlying positive trend that is consistent with CO2 climate forcing with no-feedback. (William: The warming is not consistent with CO2 forcing as it is high latitude rather than tropical.)
The recent atmospheric global temperature anomalies of the Earth have been shown to consist of independent effects in different latitude bands.
The tropical latitude band variations are strongly correlated with ENSO effects. The maximum seen in 1998 is due to the El Niño of that year.
The effects in the northern extratropics are not consistent with CO2 forcing alone.
http://icecap.us/images/uploads/DOUGLASPAPER.pdf
A comparison of tropical temperature trends with model predictions
We examine tropospheric temperature trends of 67 runs from 22 ‘Climate of the 20th Century’ model simulations and try to reconcile them with the best available updated observations (in the tropics during the satellite era). Model results and observed temperature trends are in disagreement in most of the tropical troposphere, being separated by more than twice the uncertainty of the model mean. In layers near 5 km, the modelled trend is 100 to 300% higher than observed, and, above 8 km, modelled and observed trends have opposite signs. These conclusions contrast strongly with those of recent publications based on essentially the same data.
How many megawatts of coal fired electricity will this consume? 😉