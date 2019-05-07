Climate’s uncertainty principle

Reposted from Dr. Judith Curry’s Blog, Climate Etc.
On the costs and benefits of climate action.
Whether we should do anything now to limit our impact on future climate boils down to an assessment of a relevant cost-benefit ratio. That is, we need to put a dollar number to the cost of doing something now, a dollar number to the benefit thus obtained by the future generations, and a number to a thing called “discount for the future”—this last being the rate at which our concern for the welfare of future generations falls away as we look further and further ahead. Only the first of these numbers can be estimated with any degree of reliability. Suffice it to say, if the climate-change establishment were to have its way with its proposed conversion of the global usage of energy to a usage based solely on renewable energy, the costs of the conversion would be horrifically large. It is extraordinary that such costs can even be contemplated when the numbers for both the future benefit and the discount for the future are little more than abstract guesses.
Assessment of the future benefit is largely based on two types of numerical modelling. First, there are the vast computer models that attempt to forecast the future change in Earth’s climate when atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased as a consequence of the human activity of burning fossil fuel. Second, there are the computer-based economic models which attempt to calculate the economic and social impact of the forecasted change of climate. Reduction of that impact (by reducing the human input of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere) is the “benefit” in the cost-benefit calculations.
Taking the climate change calculations first, it should be emphasized that in order to be really useful, the forecast must necessarily be of the future distribution of climate about the world—on the scale of areas as small as individual nations and regions. Calculating only the global average of such things as the future temperature and rainfall is not useful. The economic models need input data relevant to individual nations, not just the world as a whole.
Which is a bit of a problem. The uncertainty associated with climate prediction derives basically from the turbulent nature of the processes going on within the atmosphere and oceans. Such predictability as there is in turbulent fluids is governed by the size (the “scale”) of the boundaries that contain and limit the size to which random turbulent eddies can grow. Thus reasonably correct forecasts of the average climate of the world might be possible in principle. On the scale of regions (anything much smaller than the scale of the major ocean basins for example) it has yet to be shown that useful long-term climate forecasting is possible even in principle.
To expand on that a little, the forecasts of the global average rise in temperature by the various theoretical models around the world range from about 1 degree to 6 degrees Celsius by the end of this century—which does little more than support the purely qualitative conclusion from simple physical reasoning that more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere will increase the global average temperature above what it would have been otherwise. It does little to resolve the fundamental question as to what fraction of the observed rise in global surface temperature over the last thirty or so years (equivalent to a rise of about 1 degree Celsius per century if one is inclined to believe observations rather than the theory) is attributable to the human-induced increase in atmospheric carbon dioxide. There is still a distinct possibility that much of the observed rise in global temperature may be the result of natural (and maybe random) variability of the system.
While the forecasts of future global average climate are not really trustworthy and would probably not be very useful even if they were, the potentially much more useful forecasts of regional climates are perhaps just nonsense. A good example supporting this rather negative view of the matter is the variability of the set of hundred-year forecasts of the average rainfall over Australia. Each forecast was produced by one of the many climate models from around the world. The present-day measured average is about 450 millimetres per year. The forecasts for the next century range from less than 200 mm to more than 1000 mm per year. That sort of thing makes finding a model to support a particular narrative just too easy.
As a consequence, the economic models of the future of regions and nations are highly unreliable if only because their regional and national inputs of forecasted climatic “data” are unreliable. But to make matters vastly worse, the economic models themselves are almost certainly useless over time-scales relevant to climate. Their internal workings are based on statistical relations between economic variables devised for present-day conditions. There is no particular reason why these relations should be valid in the future when the characteristics of society will almost certainly have changed. As Michael Crichton put it: “Our [economic] models just carry the present into the future.” And as Kenneth Galbraith once remarked: “Economic forecasting was invented to make astrology look respectable.”
There is a lot of discussion among academics as to what should be an appropriate “discount for the future” to apply in the cost-benefit calculations associated with human-induced climate change. The discussion quickly becomes incomprehensible to the average person when phrases such as “cross generational wealth transfer” and “intergenerational neutrality” and so on appear in the argument. These are fancy terms supposedly relevant to what is essentially a qualitative concept of fairness to future generations. The concept is so qualitative that there is virtually no hope of getting general agreement as to how much we should spend now so as not to upset the people of the future.
There are two extremes of thought on the matter. At one end there are those who tell us that the present-day view of a benefit for future generations should be discounted at the normal rate associated with business transactions of today. That is, it should be something of the order of 5 to 10 per cent a year. The problem for the academics is that such a discount would ensure virtually no active concern for the welfare of people more than a generation or so ahead, and would effectively wipe out any reason for immediate action on climate. At the other end of the scale, there are those who tell us that the value of future climatic benefit should not be discounted at all—in which case there is an infinite time into the future that should concern us, and “being fair” to that extended future implies that we should not object to spending an unlimited amount of present-day money on the problem.
Academics tie themselves in knots to justify the need for immediate action on climate change. For example, we hear argument that “discounting should not be used for determining our ethical obligations to the future” but that (in the same breath) “we endorse a principle of intergenerational neutrality”—and then we hear guesses of appropriate discount rates of the order (say) of 1.5 per cent a year.
The significant point in this cost-benefit business is that there is virtually no certainty about any of the numbers that are used to calculate either the likely change of climate or the impact of that change on future populations. In essence it is simply assumed that all climate change is bad—that the current climate is the best of all possible climates. Furthermore, there is little or no recognition in most of the scenarios that mankind is very good at adapting to new circumstances. It is more than likely that, if indeed climate change is noticeably “bad”, the future population will adjust to the changed circumstances. If the change is “good”, the population will again adapt and become richer as a consequence. If the change is a mixture of good and bad, the chances are that the adaptive processes will ensure a net improvement in wealth. This for a population which, if history is any guide, and for reasons entirely independent of climate change, will probably be a lot wealthier than we are.
Perhaps the whole idea of being fair to the people of the future should be reversed. Perhaps they can easily afford to owe us something in retrospect.
The bottom line of politically correct thought on the matter—the thought that we must collectively do something drastic now to prevent climate change in the future—is so full of holes that it brings the overall sanity of mankind into question. For what it is worth, one possible theory is that mankind (or at least that fraction of it that has become both over-educated and more delicate as a result of a massive increase of its wealth in recent times) has managed to remove the beliefs of existing religions from its consideration—and now it misses them. As a replacement, it has manufactured a set of beliefs about climate change that can be used to guide and ultimately to control human behaviour. The beliefs are similar to those of the established religions in that they are more or less unprovable in any strict scientific sense.
This essay originally appeared in The Quadrant.
26 thoughts on “Climate’s uncertainty principle”
“The [CAGW] beliefs are similar to those of the established religions in that they are more or less unprovable in any strict scientific sense.”
So, we have questionable science imploring us to limit atmospheric Carbon Dioxide in direct contrast to actual science showing CO2 is the base of the food chain for Carbon Based Life Forms (all life as we know it), and the conclusion that increasing CO2 from Earth’s current level opens up the Carbon Cycle and supports more life.
CO2 feeds life.
Invariably left out of the cost/benefit analysis is the number of deaths caused by doing something. It is blatantly apparent fossil fuel use has saved hundreds of millions if not billions of lives due to increased food production, timely medical interventions etc.
The question that I’d like answered is how many lives are expected to be lost due to de-carbonization of the Green New Deal? I’m sure that the number will be immediate, calculable and real, rather than an imputed possibility of saving an unknown number of lives 200 years from now.
One possible way to look at it is to calculate the direct increase in food production since the 1920’s.
Why do any cost-benefit analysis when CO2 cannot and does not warm the climate, having no effect on anything but a positive effect plants and photosynthesis?
Any policy based on decreasing emissions of CO2 is patently worthless. Policy to be more efficient and saving energy is fine but to focus on emissions is just wrong.
They should admit that their goals are a totalitarian one-world socialist government and see if the people will buy into it and let their lives be enslaved. It will be a hard sell. Claiming that we should do these policies because they want power and money is not a good strategy, so they lie and prevaricate about their goals.
There is not downside to CO2 and trying to calculate the benefits is a waste of time—we should just enjoy them.
The uncertainty principle has to be applied both ways. How certain can we be that anything we do today will solve the problem. What if we squander $100 trillion and gain little or nothing in the future when those resources could have been used to solve real problems today?
Spending a huge fortune on GW/CC today for a tiny change in climate is just exactly what would harm future generations. As Fred said it could be used to solve real problems today and that would translate to a better life tomorrow for future generations.
Fred is precisely right! The onus is on the fanatics who want to literally turn the western world on it’s ear to show that there is some scientific basis for it, and that cannot be the extreme scenario (8.5) every time due to it’s unlikelihood of coming to fruition. It’s way past time to have a grown up debate about all these items without the hysteria. It’s also way past time , in my opinion, that we moved on to solve some real problems that the money squandered on Climate Change could be used for to create good, as opposed to gaining political power over the populace.
The problem with having a Grown Up Debate over the issues is that the spokspeople on the Pro AGW camp’s side still needs to Grow-Up a little more.
There is a problem with that discussion in that applies fairness not only across time with generation but across the globe at each point in time. Human rights and all that junk is now removed from the Paris rulebook, and countries are simply encouraged to do as much as they can in the spirit of being a good citizen.
It means cost benefit analysis can only really done on a country by country basis you can not globalize it. When you do Intergenerational calcs for some countries you are going to find a number of them are better off doing nothing pocketing the GDP and paying for it when it happens. Won’t make them popular as good world citizens but it will be a fact.
…as long as they can con “us” into believing in the “we” part…..
https://3c1703fe8d.site.internapcdn.net/newman/csz/news/800/2018/2-carbonemissi.jpg
How is this a problem?
It’s been the policy of every society since pre-history. And it’s worked so far.
This is what humans do.
There is no need to model atmospheric CO2 vs Temperature as humans did not cause the rise in atmospheric CO2.
If humans did not cause the rise in atmospheric CO2, the rise in atmospheric CO2 did not cause the temperature rise.
There are a dozen independent observations and analysis results that support the assertion humans caused no more than roughly 5% of the recent rise in atmospheric CO2.
There are a dozen different independent observations that show the recent rise in atmospheric CO2 did not cause the rise in temperature.
“There is still a distinct possibility that much of the observed rise in global temperature may be the result of natural (and maybe random) variability of the system.”
In the 1970s we poured out cooling causing pollutants such as SO2 to such an extent environmentalists went nuts about “acid rain”. They caused smog – which we know reflects sunlight and we know that they had most effect in the areas which saw the most warming (like Arctic) so, not only did the timing of the post global cooling warming fit, but even the geographical distribution of the warming had the signature of the pollutant.
Not only could natural variation have caused the warming but manmade change (caused by environmentalists) may also have been responsible for warming. In addition – in the 1970s we also saw the widespread increase of jet-airliners causing vapour cloud trails. And as the grounding during 911 showed, these also had a warming affect on the climate.
So, let’s not kid ourselves about CO2. The evidence for it having any effect is very slim and the only reasonable prediction that anyone can make is that based on the science of ~1C per doubling of CO2.
And that is well within the region where it is generally agreed that warming will be beneficial. Which means that the cost benefit says we should CAUSE MORE CO2 to be emitted.
Sounds like a great experiment…
Ban ALL air traffic above 20,000′ (no vapor trails) and see how the temperature reacts
Ban ALL private multi engine jets
The concept of a discount rate is absurd on its face, but what I never see in the discussion is the cost of money rate. Most of the western world is in debt. Spending more money NOW requires borrowing. Which has an interest rate. Call it 5% for fun.
$1 Trillion @ 5% per year (compounded) for 50 years….
$11.47 Trillion
That’s what we would be burdening future generations with for something that may or may not happen, that may or may not be harmful, which may or may not be easily adapted to. That’s insane.
Think of the children!
Global warming is a good thing. Increasing CO2 is a good thing. Decreasing CO2 is a bad thing. Any reasonable analysis would show that decreasing CO2 would be a really bad thing.
If global warming is occurring, that is a net good thing. Increasing CO2 is a good thing for life on earth. Reducing CO2 would be a really bad thing.
Garth, even you have accepted a large part of the “progressive” argument by couching cost benefit in the idea that (difficult as it my be) the task is to find what expenditures now equate to value of benefits in the distant future. You ignore what unequivocal benefits today elevated carbon and a degree of warming have brought: bumper crops (doublef and more) on less land, plus 20% increase in forest cover and more in “leafing out” on the globe notably including arid regions.
Now its argued with some sort of whack-a-moley reasoning that this “Great Greening” is bad after decades of arguing shrinking habitat from carbon “pollution” and heating is reducing diversity and populations of species. They even push planting trees to offset carbon footprint of the green jetsetters. And all the while the carbon “pollution” from f fuels is planting trees on a scale that dwarfs any effort of ours (there are 3 trillion trees on the planet, headig fir four trillion soon).Given the virtually intractable figures needed to evaluate an economically sensible approach to climate policy, we should at least create a cost benefit figure that we can measure in the present with considerable accuracy. We are in enormously better shape today than we were in pre-industrial times. Any argument about that??
Notably an extrauniversal God replaced by secular incentive-seeking mortal gods. That said, local and regional development, reasonable environmental protection policies, and pro-native policies (e.g. emigration reform) now. As for religion or moral philosophy, judge a philosophy by its principles.
Climates Uncertainty Principle? Here’s some certainty for you: the planet we call Earth is about five million years into an Ice Age, with both intra-and-inter glacial phases, and is somewhere near the end of a cyclic inter-glacial. Milankovich Cycles? Sun cycles? Whatever. Along comes the AGW crowd and they believe we have stumbled on a trick to stop or stall the onset of the next intra-glacial cycle, simply by raising atmospheric CO2 level from 250 to 400 parts per million? We were much higher than 400 ppm CO2 when we slid into this Ice Age, so this theory looks like a nonstarter. Nuclear power anyone?
Captures it in a nutshell. Humans change faster than climate.
Even if the bad predictions are correct (and almost every thing indicates they are not), humans are still better off making themselves less poor first, and then ‘fixing’ the environment. History has shown this to be the best approach for several reasons.
It is going to get very cold. Eventually. Start planning for that one. Warm is good. Life thrives. So while we are thriving, figure out a way to grow food in a world that is too cold to grow food in the Northern Hemisphere.
Probably not. When Lorenz stumbled over chaos theory, the models he was working on didn’t account for turbulence.
The climate system is chaotic even without turbulence.
A simple energy budget such as that proposed by Monckton et al. is probably as valid as the finite element models. After all, if I want to know the current in a wire, I do not calculate the position of each and every electron.
The concept of IRR (Internal Rate of Return) for any of the presently
proffered “solutions” is intuitively NEGATIVE. AOC possible is a little weak in economics, and this may escape her….but the congressional budget office ought to do the calculations. However, they depend on deciding
1) If we are still warming out of the Maunder Minimum…
2) or, a Dalton Minimum is approaching…
3) or we only have 12 (10) years left until the end of civilization. I pick #1.
Question for the audience:
We have been through this time after time, the great Cathedrals were build from extra cash from a agriculturally warm period in Europe and England,
The Great Pyramids were built during an agriculturally strong period on the Nile
If (2, agriculture is going or is about to go to pot. So,
what is the average time in Prehistory that it took to get out of one of the many dips like the Little Ice Age? Is 1) likely the answer?
This mis-states the idea. It has nothing to do with “concern for welfare”, but with our sense of uncertainty, inflation, risk, and other intangibles. Let me relate a pertinent story. Just after WWI, when radium was in great demand and commanded a very high price, some bright fellowed learned the dump of the old silver mine at Lusk, Wyoming contained a lot of yellow rocks. The yellow was carnotite, which contained radium salts as accessory mineral. He obtained a lease to the dump and began sending railroad cars to Denver for processing.
When the lessors found out what was afoot they immediately got a judge to issue an injunction preventing any more sales of ore until a lawsuit could be settled on the question of ownership. It took seven years to settle the suit, and by then the dump was worthless as higher grade ores in the Belgian Congo were brought online. Discounting is a way of paying for just such contingencies among many others.
“… and a number to a thing called “discount for the future”—this last being the rate at which our concern for the welfare of future generations falls away as we look further and further ahead”
I’m going to disagree that that’s what the discount rate represents. The discount rate is more like an exchange rate between today’s money and tomorrow’s money. A dollar in the future is worth less than a dollar today because a dollar today is expected to earn an investment return over time. It has nothing to do with concern for future generations.
The intergenerational nonsense is just that — nonsense. Simply make your decisions as if you’re going to live forever. In that case, the discount rate used in business decisions is appropriate. Since the discount rate reflects the riskiness (uncertainty of benefits) inherent in a project, and since the potential returns on climate mitigation projects are so sketchy, a relatively high discount rate should be applied.
This argues that we should hold off on large expenditures until we know more.
“To expand on that a little, the forecasts of the global average rise in temperature by the various theoretical models around the world range from about 1 degree to 6 degrees Celsius by the end of this century—which does little more than support the purely qualitative conclusion from simple physical reasoning that more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere will increase the global average temperature above what it would have been otherwise. “
The problem is that it DOES NOT follow from “simple physical reasoning” that an increase in the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere leads to an increase in temperature. Gas temperature is not related to its ability to absorb IR radiation (this absorption changes the energy of vibrational and rotational energy levels of molecules). Gas temperature is determined by the change in the kinetic energy of the translational motion of molecules. The main components of air are nitrogen and oxygen, which do not absorb IR radiation, but absorb HEAT, as well as “greenhouse gases”, depending on their HEAT CAPACITY.
There is no theoretical dependence of air temperature on carbon dioxide concentration. Empirical (logarithmic) dependence is based on a set of data on the average air temperature and carbon dioxide concentration in the atmosphere in a certain period. In other words, this rеlation obviously ignores numerous factors affecting temperature. Any theoretical models based on this relation, in principle, cannot give correct predictions.