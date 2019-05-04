Climate Worrier: Giving Up Flying is Too Much of a Sacrifice

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to climate activist Lisa Floris, greens like her need to be able to fly, to see things with their own eyes, to fully appreciate the harm we are doing to the planet.
Is giving up flying the best way to stop climate change?
By Lise Floris
I start sweating nervously every time I read about how air travel impacts the environment.
Having lived abroad for more than 20 years, I take a plane as if it were a city bus, worrying only about how to get from A to B as quickly as possible.
And yet I know there are very valid arguments for why we should substantially reduce aeroplane journeys, or stop flying altogether.
A very guilty pleasure
Without doubt I am responsible for the emission of hundreds of tonnes of CO2.
Modern-day technology means that business meetings can be held via Skype or video conference and we can visit any place in the world just by going on YouTube or putting on our virtual reality glasses.
But perhaps flying offers something even more important. Could it be that flying is necessary for the soul?
Flying in order to “be there” has taught me about many things.
With tears in my eyes, I have seen thousands of acres of palm oil plantations in Asia from the air — and their impact on wildlife from the ground.
…Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-05-04/flying-climate-change-stay-grounded/11067918
The solution is obvious – while flying restrictions should apply to the general population, those who feel most deeply about the degradation we are inflicting on the Earth clearly need access to air travel so they can fully appreciate and cherish the beauty of our world’s natural spaces.
The sacrifices needed to “fight climate change” are always Other People’s Sacrifices, just like the money needed to do it is OPM. Sacrifices on the altar of the most politically correct.
The Progressive Way.
But eventually that system always “eats its own.”
Nothing like shaping your ideology to fit your purpose. It’s the Green way.
According to an item on BBC R4, it is ok to fly as long as you offset the CO2 but planting trees.
So I guess the rich, who can afford to pay for offsets. can continue to fly as much as they want.
A couple of questions however, has anyone ever worked out how many trees would need to be planted each year to offset all of the CO2 from flying, and is there enough space on the planet to plant all those trees.
I need to be sincere in my tear-jerky glurge! I need to see the walrus go ‘splat’!!!!
So…
Claim diesel motors and biofuel are ‘better’ for the environment. Check.
Devastate entire countries to produce palm oil.. Check.
Fly over resultant devastation, sobbing. Check.
Wail about ‘it all’ whilst cashing the checks ‘earned’ by your creative writing on a subject you just had to experience first hand. Cheque.[UK]
Too many “greens” are arrogant hypocrites.
The answer for this writer is to do the travel necessary for her soul by boat and train. She would actually see a lot more of the world at close quarters that but it would be more expensive (probably) and certainly less convenient. It says buckets about her commitment to the environment that she hasn’t considered it.
Shaking my head in dismay – today’s ‘greens’ are the pigs in Animal Farm.
Anyway, based on 1 click (direct to Wikipedia), looks like flying = a measly 2.94 – 3.7 Litres of jet fuel, per passenger, to travel 100 km. Not too bad, IMO.
I like to fly to warmer countries where I can spend the winter so I don’t have to spend more $$$ than an airfare costs to … HEAT MY HOUSE.
Isn’t the solution for these global warming activists obvious. Since they lack the courage of their convictions then they should be helped by putting them on a no fly list. Let them praise and experience first hand the benefits of the benevolent totalitarian state they wish to impose on us unenlightened plebians after all we are told we have only have a few years to save the planet.
Shortly to be followed by tearful plantations of why climate activist hypocrites like her have to use electricity produced by fossil fuels to fully understand how energy is generated, eat choice foods flown in from all over the world to fully understand bio-diversity, have an expensive chauffeur driven car to understand the roads issue and how the misguided other people can be made to realise how unimportant and marginal they are….etc etc
Same old same old Rottenborough, Harrabin, Packham, Lord Deben self-serving drivel. The stench from these eco-hypocrites is truly nauseating.
I truly feel sorry for this lady, what a position she now finds herself in. Here she is working so hard to “Save the Planet”, but she is ndirectly
emitting that dreadful CO2 stuff.
So lets assume that he jobs are truly necessary, how can she atone for the big sin of causing more of that dreadful pollutant .. Perhaps she could revert to the “Sackcloth and ashes” lifestyle that I an sure she wishes on us.
She can to some extent make up for these dreadful gasses by living a very simple life style. Such as when she alights from those flying machine, she then either walks, or at the most cycles to her destination.
As for accommodation,. I suggest a bedroll and a nice bit of grass, we
would truly admire her for making such sacrifices.
Abstain from all of the comforts that our 21 st century, fossil fuel life style provides, so no electronic devices, people can use their mouth to talk directly to each other..
Welcome to the real miserable world that you want us to embrace.
MJE VK5ELL
Shortly to be followed by tearful explanations of why climate activist hypocrites like her have to use electricity produced by fossil fuels to fully understand how energy is generated, eat choice foods flown in from all over the world to fully understand bio-diversity, have an expensive chauffeur driven car to understand the roads issue and how the misguided other people can be made to realise how unimportant and marginal they are….etc etc
Translation: flying is for the aristocracy.