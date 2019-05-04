Climate Worrier: Giving Up Flying is Too Much of a Sacrifice

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to climate activist Lisa Floris, greens like her need to be able to fly, to see things with their own eyes, to fully appreciate the harm we are doing to the planet.

Is giving up flying the best way to stop climate change?

By Lise Floris

I start sweating nervously every time I read about how air travel impacts the environment.

Having lived abroad for more than 20 years, I take a plane as if it were a city bus, worrying only about how to get from A to B as quickly as possible.



And yet I know there are very valid arguments for why we should substantially reduce aeroplane journeys, or stop flying altogether.

A very guilty pleasure

Without doubt I am responsible for the emission of hundreds of tonnes of CO2.

…

Modern-day technology means that business meetings can be held via Skype or video conference and we can visit any place in the world just by going on YouTube or putting on our virtual reality glasses.

But perhaps flying offers something even more important. Could it be that flying is necessary for the soul?

…

Flying in order to “be there” has taught me about many things.

With tears in my eyes, I have seen thousands of acres of palm oil plantations in Asia from the air — and their impact on wildlife from the ground.

…