You may remember last week some climate zealot with the “Extinction Rebellion” glued her boobs to the pavement in protest. Josh was inspired by this action and writes:

I think many people are suffering from a mental disorder we could call Climate Derangement Syndrome. Sadly I think it is a real thing. Luckily it can be medicated by gluing yourself to things.

Personally, I think these people are “stuck on stupid”.

Buy him a beer at Cartoons by Josh

