Democrats Push “Climate Action Now” Bill

Nancy Pelosi and President Trump

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The Democrat controlled House of Representatives is set to pass the “Climate Action Now” bill, which seeks to prevent the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, and requires President Trump to prepare an annual report on compliance with Paris goals.

A BILL TO HONOR PARIS AGREEMENT GOALS COULD BE THE FIRST CLIMATE LEGISLATION TO PASS THE HOUSE THIS YEAR Though the vote is expected to be along party lines, it’s more likely to gain the support of some Republicans than previous climate bills.

LEAH DUNLEVY This week, the House of Representatives is set to vote on a new resolution aimed at mitigating the impacts of President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. The bill, known as the Climate Action Now Act, would functionally reinstate United States participation in the Paris Agreement. The bill first prohibits the Trump administration from using federal funds to withdraw from the agreement. Second, the bill would require Trump to develop a plan (updated annually) for the U.S. to meet its contributions to the agreement, including greenhouse gas emission cuts (by 26 to 28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025), and require that the Trump administration work to ensure that other parties to the agreement are fulfilling their contributions. The bill is expected to be the first climate legislation passed by the newly Democratically controlled House, although it is expected to fail in the Republican-controlled Senate … Read more: https://psmag.com/news/a-house-bill-reinstating-us-participation-in-the-paris-agreement

From the Summary on the Congressional Website;

Reported to House, Part II (04/18/2019)

Climate Action Now Act This bill requires the President to develop and update annually a plan for the United States to meet its nationally determined contribution under the Paris Agreement on climate change. Specifically, the plan must describe steps to (1) cut greenhouse gas emissions by 26%-28% below 2005 levels by 2025, and (2) confirm that other parties to the agreement with major economies are fulfilling their announced contributions. In addition, the bill prohibits federal funds from being used to withdraw from the agreement. Read more: https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/9

What a useless waste of time.

Even if you support climate action, what is the point of this bill?

There is almost no chance of this bill passing the senate, or if by some miracle it passes the senate, President Trump would surely veto, yet the Democrats choose to waste everyone’s time on a hardline partisan climate bill, instead of liaising with other branches of government to discover a workable compromise.



