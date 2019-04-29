Fake climate science and scientists

Alarmists game the system to enrich and empower themselves, and hurt everyone else
Paul Driessen
The multi-colored placard in front of a $2-million home in North Center Chicago proudly proclaimed, “In this house we believe: No human is illegal” – and “Science is real” (plus a few other liberal mantras).
I knew right away where the owners stood on climate change, and other hot-button political issues. They would likely tolerate no dissension or debate on “settled” climate science or any of the other topics.
But they have it exactly backward on the science issue. Real science is not belief – or consensus, 97% or otherwise. Real science constantly asks questions, expresses skepticism, reexamines hypotheses and evidence. If debate, skepticism and empirical evidence are prohibited – it’s pseudo-science, at best.
Real science – and real scientists – seek to understand natural phenomena and processes. They pose hypotheses that they think best explain what they have witnessed, then test them against actual evidence, observations and experimental data. If the hypotheses (and predictions based on them) are borne out by their subsequent findings, the hypotheses become theories, rules, laws of nature – at least until someone finds new evidence that pokes holes in their assessments, or devises better explanations.
Real science does not involve simply declaring that you “believe” something, It’s not immutable doctrine. It doesn’t claim “science is real” – or demand that a particular scientific explanation be carved in stone. Earth-centric concepts gave way to a sun-centered solar system. Miasma disease beliefs surrendered to the germ theory. The certainty that continents are locked in place was replaced by plate tectonics (and the realization that you can’t stop continental drift, any more than you stop climate change).
Real scientists often employ computers to analyze data more quickly and accurately, depict or model complex natural systems, or forecast future events or conditions. But they test their models against real-world evidence. If the models, observations and predictions don’t match up, real scientists modify or discard the models, and the hypotheses behind them. They engage in robust discussion and debate.
They don’t let models or hypotheses become substitutes for real-world evidence and observations. They don’t alter or “homogenize” raw or historic data to make it look like the models actually work. They don’t hide their data and computer algorithms (AlGoreRythms?), restrict peer review to closed circles of like-minded colleagues who protect one another’s reputations and funding, claim “the debate is over,” or try to silence anyone who dares to ask inconvenient questions or find fault with their claims and models. They don’t concoct hockey stick temperature graphs that can be replicated by plugging in random numbers.
In the realm contemplated by the Chicago yard sign, we ought to be doing all we can to understand Earth’s highly complex, largely chaotic, frequently changing climate system – all we can to figure out how the sun and other powerful forces interact with each other. Only in that way can we accurately predict future climate changes, prepare for them, and not waste money and resources chasing goblins.
But instead, we have people in white lab coats masquerading as real scientists. They’re doing what I just explained true scientists don’t do. They also ignore fluctuations in solar energy output and numerous other powerful, interconnected natural forces that have driven climate change throughout Earth’s history. They look only (or 97% of the time) at carbon dioxide as the principle or sole driving force behind current and future climate changes – and blame every weather event, fire and walrus death on manmade CO2.
Even worse, they let their biases drive their research and use their pseudo-science to justify demands that we eliminate all fossil fuel use, and all carbon dioxide and methane emissions, by little more than a decade from now. Otherwise, they claim, we will bring unprecedented cataclysms to people and planet.
Not surprisingly, their bad behavior is applauded, funded and employed by politicians, environmentalists, journalists, celebrities, corporate executives, billionaires and others who have their own axes to grind, their own egos to inflate – and their intense desire to profit from climate alarmism and pseudo-science.
Worst of all, while they get rich and famous, their immoral actions impoverish billions and kill millions, by depriving them of the affordable, reliable fossil fuel energy that powers modern societies.
And still these slippery characters endlessly repeat the tired trope that they “believe in science” – and anyone who doesn’t agree to “keep fossil fuels in the ground” to stop climate change is a “science denier.”
When these folks and the yard sign crowd brandish the term “science,” political analyst Robert Tracinski suggests, it is primarily to “provide a badge of tribal identity” – while ironically demonstrating that they have no real understanding of or interest in “the guiding principles of actual science.”
Genuine climate scientist (and former chair of the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology) Dr. Judith Curry echoes Tracinski. Politicians like Senator Elizabeth Warren use “science” as a way of “declaring belief in a proposition which is outside their knowledge and which they do not understand…. The purpose of the trope is to bypass any meaningful discussion of these separate questions, rolling them all into one package deal – and one political party ticket,” she explains.
The ultimate purpose of all this, of course, is to silence the dissenting voices of evidence- and reality-based climate science, block creation of a Presidential Committee on Climate Science, and ensure that the only debate is over which actions to take first to end fossil fuel use … and upend modern economies.
The last thing fake/alarmist climate scientists want is a full-throated debate with real climate scientists – a debate that forces them to defend their doomsday assertions, methodologies, data manipulation … and claims that solar and other powerful natural forces are minuscule or irrelevant compared to manmade carbon dioxide that constitutes less that 0.02% of Earth’s atmosphere (natural CO2 adds another 0.02%).
Thankfully, there are many reasons for hope. For recognizing that we do not face a climate crisis, much less threats to our very existence. For realizing there is no need to subject ourselves to punitive carbon taxes or the misery, poverty, deprivation, disease and death that banning fossil fuels would cause.
Between the peak of the great global cooling scare in 1975 until around 1998, atmospheric carbon dioxide levels and temperatures did rise in rough conjunction. But then temperatures mostly flat-lined, while CO2 levels kept climbing. Now actual average global temperatures are already 1 degree F below the Garbage In-Garbage Out computer model predictions. Other alarmist forecasts are also out of touch with reality.
Instead of fearing rising CO2, we should thank it for making crop, forest and grassland plants grow faster and better, benefitting nature and humanity – especially in conjunction with slightly warmer temperatures that extend growing seasons, expand arable land and increase crop production.
The rate of sea level rise has not changed for over a century – and much of what alarmists attribute to climate change and rising seas is actually due to land subsidence and other factors.
Weather is not becoming more extreme. In fact, Harvey was the first Category 3-5 hurricane to make US landfall in a record 12 years – and the number of violent F3 to F5 tornadoes has fallen from an average of 56 per year from 1950 to 1985 to only 34 per year since then.
Human ingenuity and adaptability have enabled humans to survive and thrive in all sorts of climates, even during our far more primitive past. Allowed to use our brains, fossil fuels and technologies, we will deal just fine with whatever climate changes might confront us in the future. (Of course, another nature-driven Pleistocene-style glacier pulling 400 feet of water out of our oceans and crushing Northern Hemisphere forests and cities under mile-high walls of ice truly would be an existential threat to life as we know it.)
So if NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio and other egotistical grand-standing politicians and fake climate scientists want to ban fossil fuels, glass-and-steel buildings, cows and even hotdogs – in the name of preventing “dangerous manmade climate change” – let them impose their schemes on themselves and their own families. The rest of us are tired of being made guinea pigs in their fake-science experiments.
Paul Driessen is senior policy advisor for the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT) and author of articles and books on energy, environmental and human rights issues.
60 thoughts on “Fake climate science and scientists”
The US has an annual per capita carbon footprint of 16 metric tons. Many of the countries from which we get refugees and immigrants (legal and illegal) have footprints of about 3 metric tons. Obviously, an immigrant is likely to have increased their carbon footprint by a factor of between 2 and 5 as well as having more children than non-immigrants. So why is it that many, if not most of those concerned about the climate are so opposed to any attempt to restrict illegal immigration?
Living with a low carbon footprint is difficult. That’s why people from Central America are desperately trying to enter the U.S. And why “progressives” are not moving to Central America. They could – Belize is an English speaking country, so they would not have to learn Spanish or Mayan. Learn?? (shudder)
“So why is it that many, if not most of those concerned about the climate are so opposed to any attempt to restrict illegal immigration?”
The Democrats are the party of the welfare check. They love spending other people’s money to try to buy votes. In this case, the illegal aliens are expecting to get a welfare check when they come here and the Democrats expect to receive their votes as a result. So illegal aliens are new Democrat voters the way the Democrats see it. The illegal aliens also come from socialist countries so they have an expectation that the State is supposed to take care of them and run things and that fits right into the Democrat mode, too.
I know illegal aliens are not eligible to vote in U.S. elections, but they do anyway.
Republicans need to make sure that only legal U.S. citizens vote in our future elections. Otherwise our American values will turn into South American values, i.e., socialist, authoritarian government..
To add insult to injury, many of these believers in science don’t believe in vaccinations. And they allow unvaccinated immigrants to bring 3rd world and otherwise previously eradicated diseases into our communities.
I know illegal aliens are not eligible to vote in U.S. elections
Not yet, Democrats are working on that “problem”.
Kevin, the left doesn’t want to restrict immigration because a high percentage of them vote for Democrats. The important point of Alinsky (and other) is first get elected (then you can run amuck and do what you want, like AOC).
It sounds like Tammany Hall in the 19th century.
When you search for Paul Driessen on Wikipedia, it redirects you to Anti-environmentalism:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anti-environmentalism
So much dishonesty out there at times it can feel overwhelming, and I am sure that is the intent.
Absolutely disgusting that articles lile this one are being to the public at large. Climate change is an undeniable reality to people living in parts of the world that are the most affected SO FAR.
“Climate change is an undeniable reality …” Of course this is another classic straw man. Few people ‘deny’ climate change. The question most readers here ask is ‘what is the cause?’. So far, I haven’t seen any compelling evidence that humans are the main driver of climate change. So far, I haven’t seen any compelling evidence that the climate is changing from good to bad.
I’m OK with that – environmentalists and everything they do is actually bad for the environment. I’m proud to be anti-environmentalist.
Because the heroes of environmentalism are industrial factories and coal burning electrical plants (if you are a blithering idiot).
Environmentalism is about self loathing and believing you don’t belong in the environment. That’s OK if the self afflicted would keep it to themselves.
Science is real all right. Climate “science”, not so much. Classic straw man.
“But they have it exactly backward on the science issue. Real science is not belief – or consensus, 97% or otherwise. Real science constantly asks questions, expresses skepticism, reexamines hypotheses and evidence. If debate, skepticism and empirical evidence are prohibited – it’s pseudo-science, at best.”
Debate is is not prohibited. You are free to debate all you want.
No one, however, is obligated to answer your questions.
The earth aint flat, regardless of your questions.
No one is obligated to loan you their stage or anwser your demands to “debate” them.
No one is obliagted to invite you to their news program
or read your paper
or explain things to you.
You are welcome to debate and question, but you dont get to unilaterially dictate the terms
The debate happens every day, at conferences, in journals. And if you do good work you’ll be heard
anthony was heard, nic lewis is heard, mcintyre is heard.
You get a hearing. you dont get to set the rules of the court or jury. do MORE than
question, do science and offer a BETTER explanation and you get accolades.
But doubt, mere doubt, mere questions? a bot can imitate most skeptics and has successfully
on the internet.
Real skeptics realize that doubt is a methodological TOOL not a position.
That doubt is a step in the journey but not the end.
Well said!
You beat me to it. . . well said indeed.
The trouble is there is nowhere in Europe where there is a place to escape this insanity and even in the USA despite Trump’s best efforts the green rabies continues to spread like the disease that it is. The article is dead right- this nonsense is already killing people and will soon kill millions more if it continues to flourish.
When I taught 8th grade physical science I always stared year on history of Science and did a look at Psuedo science. A video I used was one of the left’s poster boys Bill Nye. I think those saying 98 % concenses view the video https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=uD6wYiaJerU
Just remember extraordinary claims require extraordinary proof.
Mr. Driessen,
Just excellent!
I believe your commentary above pretty much knocked the ball out of the park.
I am saving a link to this WUWT webpage to pass on to any climate alarmist that I may encounter in the future.
That’s the tell that there is no science in ‘Climate Science’. It has always been about power and money. Otherwise, the most vociferous proponents of the schemes would just shut up and get on with what they see as necessary to ‘Save The Planet’ and not let us plebes in on the secret.
Excellent ! Thank you.
Nice article, Paul. Not trying to be pedantic, but I assume in the last sentence of the second last paragraph (in parenthesis) you meant to say “glaciation” rather than “glacier”. Anyway, just FYI. Thanks!
I’m surprised nobody quoted Richard Feynman, “Science is the belief in the ignorance of experts.”
In today’s New Age Science, “consensus” is invoked as a ploy to invert the Null hypothesis.
This results in the pseudoscience:
– “Show that it’s not CO2 causing the warming, as both are going up simultaneously.”
– Alternatively stated as, “demonstrate its natural, not man-made.”
That quote from Feynman is somewhat misunderstood.
Too often it is taken “people who claim expert status are ignorant fools.”
What Feynman was conveying was more subtle.
The more one does actual careful, rigourous, documented experimentation and hands-on research, you find you frequently are presented with things you thought were true that ain’t so, or there seems to be frequent, nagging exceptions you can’t explain with what you thought you knew. And that conundrum usually gets worse, not better, the longer you dig and analyze and try and control variables in the experiments. Clean up one problem, and you find (or realize) 2 or 3 more. Maybe not big problems, but nagging questions of “what if.”
And going in, everything you thought you to be true (or expecting completely replicable) was taught in an undergrad-early graduate school textbook by some accepted “expert” in the field.
Or your original knowledge base walking in to the problem was to run control experiments came from a one or a series widely regarded, peer-reviewed research articles from noted experts in the field. And you come to realize nagging problems exist, the more you dig, the more you find. And the experts were ignorant of those.
(As an aside, or corrollary — In many ways, the replication crises has long been with us. It is just coming to critical mass because of the entry of so many new hybrid disciplines, with so many new researchers chasing limiting amounts of dollars, and the intense pressure to find positive results to publish. Feynman recognizes this in his 1980’s interview were he describes much of social sciences as pseudoscience because they can find whatever they need to to justify a statement.)
A common problem in both the immigration and climate discussions is the purposeful distortion of language.
A great example in the former is the emotional phrase “No human is illegal!”
To me that slogan makes as much sense as “You can’t hug a child with nuclear arms!”
The person is not illegal, but you cannot deny that without documentation his or her residency is illegal; they are an “illegal resident”. Period. That’s a matter of law and not morality.
I can’t make undocumented bank withdrawals, wish I could.
If no person is illegal, then they should be advocating the closing of all prisons.
“… manmade carbon dioxide … constitutes less that 0.02% of Earth’s atmosphere (natural CO2 adds another 0.02%)”
Is this accurate?
Only very roughly.
And only if one takes for a given the premise that preindustrial CO2 levels were around 280 ppm.
And that all increases since then are man made (I for one do not see much reason to dispute this. Bigger fish to fry for one thing, and FF emissions have surely raised levels substantially), and thus are “unnatural”.
Given the normal rules of rounding, it would seem that the second number ought to be given as 0.03%
Given the normal rules of rounding, it would seem that the second number ought to be given as 0.03%
0.02% (the first number) + 0.03% (your suggested second number) = 0.05% or 500 ppm which is entirely too high.
It’s a moot point of course, but I don’t think it is. CO2 is somewhere around 405ppm, an increase (supposedly) of about 125 ppm since the Industrial Revolution. Even saying, for the sake of argument that 100% of that increase is due to man, that would make man’s contribution about 31% of the total CO2, making it 0.0123% of the atmosphere, and the natural contribution 0.0276%.
200 ppm = 200/1,000,000, so yes. However, and important distinction is that green house gas theory does not rest solely on the “concentration” of the gas but on the number of infrared absorbing CO2 atoms between the ground and space. Also, it is worth noting that small concentrations of molecules can have big effects. A blood alcohol of .05% (or 500ppm) will get you a DUI in Utah. The limit OSHA limit for ozone is just 0.1 ppm.
To quibble with your DUI example, the natural level of blood alcohol is essentially zero. A level of 0.05% is an essentially infinite or at least very very large increase from natural background.
Accepting that earth’s background CO2 level in 280 ppm, going to 410 ppm is a 40% increase of the basic building block of life.
The bump comes when you try to explain how a 1 ppm increase in CO2 could possibly direct enough heat into the oceans to raise their temperature the observed amount over the past 3 decades, thereby causing the ‘not as frozen’ polar wintertime temperature anomalies responsible for driving up the calculated global temperature. Along with that there needs to be a process hypothesized by which CO2 can cause amplification of positive ENSO activity. These are clearly observed influences on global temperature which priests of the Model Fellowship of Mann, parish of the Church of Omnipotent Greenhouse In Carbon must somehow reconcile to human culpability.
Your analogies don’t mean anything. Physics and biochemistry are two very different things.
The atmosphere is currently approx. 410 ppm that would be 0.041% of the atmosphere. So 0.02% + 0.02% = 0.04% is roughly correct for the total. However, it’s questionable as to the breakdown between man-made and natural since it’s been estimated that it was something like 275 ppm in 1750 (when CO2 concentrations were not attributable to man) which would not only make the entire increase from 1750 to present (135ppm) as being man-made but also a bit more than that (another 60 or so ppm) meaning natural CO2 has been decreasing as man as been adding CO2. If that’s the case, they should be thanking man for adding all that CO2 as without it, life would soon be no longer sustainable on this planet as we’d be at 200ppm and dropping (once below approx. 150 ppm, the plants will die off).
Yeah, but what about the polar bears? You didn’t mention them.
Climate hysteria has reached a new peak especially in the UK. Here is a link to the GWPF complaint re the recent BBC fearmongering broadcast, with blatantly false statements by Mann, Oreskes and Attenborough and a link to my guest post on WUWT which challenged the whole dangerous warming meme head on .
https://www.thegwpf.org/content/uploads/2019/04/BBC-complaint-April2019.pdf?utm_source=CCNet+Newsletter&utm_campaign=ac93b96d82-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2019_04_26_09_49_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_fe4b2f45ef-ac93b96d82-36404485
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/01/23/the-co2-derangement-syndrome-a-historical-overview/
Here is a quote
“When analyzing complex systems with multiple interacting variables it is useful to note the advice of Enrico Fermi who reportedly said “never make something more accurate than absolutely necessary”. The 2017 paper proposed a simple heuristic approach to climate science which plausibly proposes that a Millennial Turning Point (MTP) and peak in solar activity was reached in 1991,that this turning point correlates with a temperature turning point in 2003/4, and that a general cooling trend will now follow until approximately 2650.
The establishment’s dangerous global warming meme, the associated IPCC series of reports, the entire UNFCCC circus, the recent hysterical IPCC SR1.5 proposals and Nordhaus’ recent Nobel prize are founded on two basic errors in scientific judgement. First – the sample size is too small. Most IPCC model studies retrofit from the present back for only 100 – 150 years when the currently most important climate controlling, largest amplitude, solar activity cycle is millennial.
This means that all climate model temperature outcomes are too hot and likely fall outside of the real future world. (See Kahneman -Thinking Fast and Slow p 118) Second – the models make the fundamental scientific error of forecasting straight ahead beyond the Millennial Turning Point (MTP) and peak in solar activity which was reached in 1991. These errors are compounded by confirmation bias and academic consensus group think.”
“Climate hysteria has reached a new peak especially in the UK.” I agree.
Check out this recently published article in the Guardian regarding the ‘Extinction Rebellion’.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/video/2019/apr/26/owen-jones-meets-extinction-rebellion-were-the-planets-fire-alarm-video
From the article: “So if NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio and other egotistical grand-standing politicians and fake climate scientists want to ban fossil fuels, glass-and-steel buildings, cows and even hotdogs – in the name of preventing “dangerous manmade climate change” – let them impose their schemes on themselves and their own families. The rest of us are tired of being made guinea pigs in their fake-science experiments.”
Isn’t it wonderful that we live in a Republic made up of individual States!
This way a fool like Bill De Blasio can ruin a state like New York, but none of the other states are obligated to follow suit. In fact, the other states can note the failures in New York and decide that is the last thing they want to do in their state.
We have several Leftwing experiments in government going on. It will be interesting to see how it all works out. They look like trainwrecks.
Bill De Blasio is a real piece of work.
As long as they can maintain the 97% consensus lie it is difficult to assume that 97% of scientist are dishonest, lying, or practicing poor science.
Probably very few scientists have actually studied climate or even closely perused the evidence. Even fewer are actually qualified in climate sciences and of those with some qualifications have them in fields that only encompass a narrow portion of the subject.
My own research has shown that most who proclaim the dangers of AGW and CO2 have no relevant education or experience. A obvious example is Al Gore and his theological education. It seems that economists have the most (often absurd) opinions. In fact they seem to dominate the list of IPCC authors. I am not even sure economics qualifies as a science.
It seems that even a degree in Philosophy or Psychology is an excuse to pontificate on the dangers that accrue from our use of the planet.
It is obvious that our planet has warmed recently and many times in the past and CO2 levels have fluctuated wildly. To attempt to make that into a clear and present danger and an excuse to incite panic is the arrogance of an elite group in the extreme.
A great post Paul.
The 97% consensus is so anti science and those firmly believing in the science they espouse to prove global warming totally miss how wrong that is.
I have been following some topics in Astronomy and that field is in such a state of flux and so is Quantum Physics. If scientific fields aren’t in a constant state of questioning they become non scientific.
The links are to articles about how the universe is expanding faster than what was previously thought and how this information is going to change the current ideas, “break everything” as one scientist said.
https://www.cnet.com/news/universe-is-expanding-faster-than-we-thought-and-no-one-knows-why/
https://astronomy.com/news/2019/04/hubble-hints-todays-universe-expands-faster-than-it-did-in-the-past
In California, at least, some of the worst environmental problems have been caused by the actions of environmentalists:
1) Adding MTBE, a known carcinogen, to gasoline – poisoned fish, leaked into water wells.
2) Forest fires.
3) Wind Farms – kills birds, including endangered species such as bald eagles and condors. (A $10,000 fine for anyone else).
4) Solar farms – destroys the habitat for desert tortoises and Mojave rattlesnakes.
Meanwhile, the streets of San Franciso are covered with feces, due to the policies of the same people.
(The New Brown Deal ?).
The environment is too important to be left to the decisions of environmentalists.
Also, I am not sure that climate “scientists” are unaware of conventional scientific methodology – they just choose to ignore it when it does not fit their political agenda.
Great article–but I recommend one change: For “algorithm,” substitute “AlGoreRhythm,” thus getting right the spelling of “rhythm,” perhaps the only word with two h’s, neither of which begins a syllable.
Which though, thorough, thought rhythm
(others? …)
what he said.
The idea that there is a ‘Climate Crisis’ resonates with children, and is not recognized as such by most adults is because it is just that — a childish notion.
When I started a job as Chief Geologist for a mining company in Argentina, one of my charges was to provide education in modern mining exploration techniques. I remember one “class” where I asked the assembled Argentine Geologists “what does it mean when I am wrong about a geological interpretation?” I was met by a stunned silence. Finally one of the younger geologists said “the boss is never wrong”, and the older geologists said that’s it! We are seeing more and more that social demands trumps scientific facts, that is, few persons want to challenge the crowd. Good job with the topic, Paul D.
“But instead, we have people in white lab coats masquerading as real scientists. “…all promoted by Hollywood, Pop singers and school children.
AGW cannot exist because of the existence of a force called surface tension. Surface tension is a force naturally occurring on the surface of water and it blocks physical heat from penetrating the surface of water, however it does not block radiated energy . We make the mistake of assuming that because the sun heats the ocean that the ocean accepts physical heat through its surface
The first line after “We Believe” should have been
– “In Displaying Our Wealth and Politically Correct Virtues to Our Neighbors”.
That sign is another way to say “No Trespassing – Members only”
“and claims that solar and other powerful natural forces are minuscule or irrelevant compared to manmade carbon dioxide that constitutes less that 0.02% of Earth’s atmosphere (natural CO2 adds another 0.02%)”
Although the whole article is well thought out and accurate in its conclusions, this one point deserves to be addressed. It states a central assumption in the IPCC CO2 analysis and their efforts to create the image of looming catastrophe this article seeks to expose as false. In fact anthropogenic CO2 amounts to only about 4% of the atmospheric CO2 and has accounted for only about 15% of the post industrial revolution gain (Harde 2017).
Mr. Driessen and many other skeptics seem to have missed this important point and should weigh the evidence that supports it. The evidence used by the IPCC to support their claim of 30% are very week and have been formulated using erroneous logic.
Fake climate science is the work produt the IPCC. To keep the deception going, they fabricated a self serving consensus around the reports they generate all in support of the UNFCCC and its repressive agenda of stealing wealth and redistributing it to corrupt third world regimes under the guise of climate reparations.
Applying the scientific method to climate science has not worked and will not work until the IPCC and its cult like following is exposed for the fraud against science they’ve perpetuated. This will be difficult as it’s their committed role to collude with the political left and the MSM in order to circumvent both scientific and economic truths that unconditionally precludes their agenda and even their reason to exist.
We’re beyond hope.
When politicians give time to a mentally ill child as saviour of the planet and groups like XR spread their lies we are well beyond reason.
The fools are following the barking mad people like this dangerous guy at Cumbria university, no I didn’t know either.
https://jembendell.wordpress.com/about/
It’s proving hard for truth to catch up with reality when we aren’t being told what reality is. The media has effectively blocked all messages contrary to the AGW narrative. We’re at the point of only time will tell.
It is said that from the enlightenment on a process of secularization started that is still going on today in the western world. But all that happened is, for many a person, the old religion is replaced by a new one: “science”. I put in quotation marks because of course pure science is not a religion. But the deep and general belief with the public – “science will give us the way and the truth” – is.
In my view this attitude towards science as the new “savior” is a myth. Scientists in the end are tool-makers. Clever tools maybe, or frightening ones, or not so good ones, but still: just tools. As far as scientists themselves are not happy with this and want some more and uphold the “savior” myth and prefer to shroud in religious-like cloth and authority, they uphold this myth themselves.
Fake climate science is the work product the IPCC. To keep the deception going, they fabricated a 97% self serving consensus around the reports they generate all in support of the UNFCCC and its repressive agenda of stealing wealth from the developed world and redistributing it to corrupt third world regimes under the guise of climate reparations. This can only be described as insanity motivated by greed and envy, supported with ignorance, malfeasance and fear mongering. It’s an embarrassment to all science that fake climate science has arose and has been allowed to persist.
Applying the scientific method to climate science has not worked as it should and will not work until the IPCC and its cult like following is exposed for their fraud against humanity. This will be difficult as it’s their committed role to collude with the political left and the MSM in order to circumvent the many scientific and economic truths that unconditionally preclude their agenda and even their reason to exist.
Looking at this from outside the USA, I’m unimpressed.
(1) Isn’t this old news? From early March?
(2) What’s the difference between the “Presidential Committee on Climate Science” this article talks about, and the “Presidential Commission on Climate Security” that was announced a few weeks ago?
(3) Can anyone here give a list of names (beyond William Happer) of who will be on the commission, or committee, or whatever it’s called?
(4) By what date is the commission, committee, or whatever it’s called, tasked with issuing its report?
Sorry to be a curmudgeon, but (as you all know) this is important… and not just to Americans.