Study: Increase in Antarctic Sea Ice due to changes in cloud cover

Increased cloud cover acts as a blanket, keeping heat in, less clouds allows cooling and more ice.
BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) — Researchers have discovered that lower cloud coverage in the Antarctic can promote sea ice growth.
Unlike the rapid decline of Arctic sea ice in the warming climate, Antarctic sea ice witnessed a modest extension over the past four decades, according to the paper published in the Journal of Geophysical Research-Atmospheres.
The researchers from China and the United States found that Antarctic sea ice had a strong rebound from 2011 to 2012.
“We quantified the effects on sea ice growth via a thermodynamic model based on reanalysis and satellite data and concluded that lower cloud coverage cooled the sea surface and accelerated the sea ice storage,” said Wang Yunhe, a researcher from the Institute of Oceanology, Chinese Academy of Sciences.
“Clouds are like a down jacket for the Antarctic to preserve heat during winter,” said Bi Haibo, a researcher from the institute. “Fewer clouds mean more heat is lost from the ocean.”
Rapid temperature decline and thicker sea ice in the Antarctic during the winter in 2011 was mainly due to fewer clouds, he said.
The paper:
https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1029/2018JD029435
The Contributions of Winter Cloud Anomalies in 2011 to the Summer Sea‐Ice Rebound in 2012 in the Antarctic
Abstract
Unlike the rapid decline of Arctic sea ice in the warming climate, Antarctic sea‐ice extent exhibits a modest positive trend in the period of near four decades. In recent years, the fluctuation in Antarctic sea ice has been strengthened, including a decrease toward the lowest sea‐ice extent in February 2011 for the period of 1978–2016 and a strong rebound in the summer of 2012. The sea‐ice recovery mainly occurs in the Weddell Sea, Bellingshausen Sea, Amundsen Sea, southern Ross Sea, and the eastern Somov Sea. This study offers a new mechanism for this summertime sea‐ice rebound. We demonstrate that cloud‐fraction anomalies in winter 2011 contributed to the positive Antarctic sea‐ice anomaly in summer 2012. The results show that the negative cloud‐fraction anomalies in winter 2011 related to the large‐scale atmospheric circulation resulted in a substantial negative surface‐radiation budget, which cooled the surface and promoted more sea‐ice growth. The sea‐ice growth anomalies due to the negative cloud forcing propagated by sea‐ice motion vectors from September 2011 to January 2012. The distribution of the sea‐ice anomalies corresponded well with the sea‐ice concentration anomalies in February 2012 in the Weddell Sea and eastern Somov Sea. Thus, negative cloud‐fraction anomalies in winter can play a vital role in the following summer sea‐ice distribution.
13 thoughts on “Study: Increase in Antarctic Sea Ice due to changes in cloud cover”
A blanket obeys Q = U A dT. More blanket means more U & higher dT. Notice that LWIR is absent.
One popular geoengineering strategy proposed for countering imaginary global warming is increasing the earth’s albedo.
This is accomplished by various physical methods, e.g. injecting reflective aerosols into the atmosphere, spraying water vapor into the air to enhance marine cloud brightening, spreading shiny glass spheres around the poles with the goal of reducing the amount of solar energy absorbed by the atmosphere and surface and cooling the earth.
More albedo and the earth cools.
Less albedo and the earth warms.
No atmosphere means no clouds, ice, snow, vegetation, oceans and near zero albedo.
Zero albedo and the earth bakes in that 250 F solar wind.
These geoengineering plans expose the error and delusion of greenhouse theory which says the atmosphere warms the earth and with no atmosphere the earth becomes a -430 F frozen ball of ice.
A failure of greenhouse theory means no CO2 warming and no man caused climate change.
And the entire alarmist cabal of GHG mafia, faux experts, clueless academics, hack reporters and talking air heads are instantly unemployed and will have to go find something useful to do.
All bases covered, per usual. It is getting tedious.
For someone in the hard sciences, it has been tedious for a looooong time.
How about it was colder and that made less clouds and more ice……
god forbid it’s global warming…can’t have it getting cold first
Lat. That was my thought immediately! A case of confusing effect with cause. In extreme cold there is little water vapor in the atmosphere to get together to form clouds.
Weak article. They don’t demonstrate what they say they demonstrate. And it is silly to analyze a single year and describe a general mechanism based on it.
The fact is that the more sea-ice melts, the more it refreezes the following season. Rebounds don’t require a specific mechanism, and much less a cloud based one.
The most accurate conclusion on influence of clouds I have seen on this forum came from Dr Spencer:
“Clouds are complicated”
I have been saying that at certain latitudes “Increased cloud cover acts as a blanket, keeping heat in, less clouds allows cooling ” for some time here, to be met with stony silence or rebuttal.
My conclusion came from personal observation as a farmer not from my training in science.
Its just another example of behind-the-desk climate theory being far too simplistic
Cheers
M
Michael, re-recall Spencer’s saying. Clouds in the daytime reflect sunshine back cooling the surface in the tropics, for example. The clouds also got there because of evaporation/ convection which also cooled the surface. A blanket of cloud at night when there is no sunshine, in the temperate zones keeps the air below warmer, notably in winter. In extreme cold, there isn’t enough water vapor being fed to the atmosphere to form clouds (Antartica). Clouds blown in get snowed out. Of course there is more.
The graph shows in total 10 minor and major peaks in about 40 years long period; this would suggest elNino association.
Sometimes I like to go through the thought-experiment, “suppose climate science were actually a science.” Not the endless activism/propaganda that it is today.
So here’s a paper that claims to identify a mechanism, changes in cloud cover, that appears to cause sea ice growth in Antarctica. If climate science really were science, some climate scientist would take this paper’s methodology, apply it to Arctic sea ice changes, and look to see if cloud cover changes similarly explain the last decade’s changes in Arctic sea ice.
But of course that would threaten the consensus that Arctic sea ice changes are caused by global warming — can’t have that.
Facts are not enough, propaganda will always win while we have a poorly
educated science wise population.
Lies will always beat facts.
MJE VK5ELL
More clouds would seem to support a greater accumulation of snow/ice on land and existing sea ice. So what metric is most important if you want a frozen winter wonderland?
Extremely rapid flash freezing of the surface that would insulate the sea surface vs a slower but deeper cooling of the upper sea depth while adding ice/snow to existing surfaces. Can the pencil pushers look at two probabilities/possibilities at the same time? They will never achieve the logical reasoning abilities of even an elementary understanding of engineering.
Not knowing that it cools faster and farther on dry, cloudless dry desert nights than it does on clear nights where it is humid is science ignorance.
Not understanding why is science incompetence.
The same phenomena that makes clear desert nights cold causes more ice at the poles. Researchers needed a thermodynamic model to discover this???