Trump’s Perfect Earth Day Statement

By Tom Harris
President Donald Trump was right to ignore climate change in his April 22, 2019 Earth Day message. Instead, he focused on issues that actually matter and over which we have considerable control: protecting the nation’s water infrastructure, conservation of land, water, and wildlife, improving forest health and, of course, economic prosperity, the linchpin on which all the rest is founded. After all, without prosperity, we cannot afford to protect the environment. Trump explained in his official Earth Day statement:
“Environmental protection and economic prosperity go hand in hand. A strong market economy is essential to protecting our critical natural resources and fostering a legacy of conservation. “
He is correct, of course, but this did not go over well with those concerned about man-made climate change. BNN Bloomberg reported that Andrew Dessler, a climate scientist at Texas A&M University, complained, “The statement is really the antithesis of environmental protection. They are not mentioning the gravest existential threat [man-made climate change] facing humanity.”
The UK-based Guardian newspaper reported, in an article reposted by the left-leaning magazine Mother Jones, “The executive director of the Sierra Club said Trump was ‘the worst president for the environment our nation has ever had.’”
Concerns about dangerous human-caused climate change are not based on observations of what is actually happening in the real world. Even NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies admits that between 1880 and 2019 there has been only slightly more than a one-degree Celsius rise in the so-called ‘Global Annual Mean Surface Air Temperature’ despite a supposed 40% rise in atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) concentration.
And extreme weather is not increasing. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) database of state-wide extreme weather records, likely the best of its kind, shows that, in 2018, only one state record was set—the largest hailstone (5.38 inches in diameter) in the history of Alabama. So far, only one record has been set in 2019: the lowest temperature recorded in Illinois (-38°F on Mount Carroll). In fact, in the first 18+ years of the 21st century, only two states recorded their maximum temperatures—South Carolina in 2012 and South Dakota in 2006 (the latter tied with 1936, when 15 states established their all-time maximum temperature records).
Full story here:
https://townhall.com/columnists/tomharris/2019/04/23/trumps-perfect-earth-day-statement-n2545228
14 thoughts on “Trump’s Perfect Earth Day Statement”
Broken Computer Climate Models Day?
Snowfall is approaching Chicago.
Could you be any further off-topic “ren” you seem to have a spectacular knack for comments that have nothing to do with the thread at all.
Sorry.
But you will teach somebody’s grandmother to suck eggs I bet. Happy, happy, joy, joy.
Flights canceled in Chicago as snow to streak from Minnesota to Michigan into Saturday night
Bravo President Trump! Trump could easily be the best president ever, given the enormous threat of permanent harm to the economic engine of the world, the premier knowledge-based incubator of science and personal freedoms from the most dangeous enemy ever faced by the country- the enormous anti-American fully- financed and dedicated enemy within. One more round of néomarxiste , insidiously brainwashed children and university graduates may be enough to dump America and, of course the rest of the workd into a new Dark Age lasting centuries.
Trump is on the verge of saving a reluctant Europe and the civilization it created from willful self-destruction by its ugly invention, the many times failed ideology that still holds these people under a macaber spell.
PR has to be directed relentlessly at the Republican Party, not to an implacable enemy, to get them to understand that if they don’t join up and support the revitalized party this man has brought to them, it is definitely lights out for America and the world.
+1
Have an unplanned (i.e. born alive) baby, today.
They are not mentioning the gravest existential threat [man-made climate change] facing humanity.”
So, to recap: It’s worse than they thought. That’s new.
President Trump epitomizes the statement “Walk toward the fire. Don’t worry about what they call you.” May God continue to bless President Trump, 1st Lady Melania, and the United States of America!
Yep, he nailed it, and of that supposed 1C rise since 1880, it’s a good bet that as much as half that is bogus, due to UHI and rural station drop-out (which would tend to have cooler temperatures).
Weather.com has a predictable Earth Day headline story reporting “troubling” Great Lakes Ice cover trending downward from the 1970’s to 2010. Why stop at 2010? Maybe because:
2015 – 95.7%
2014 – 95.8%
2009 – 93.7%
The alarmists have their heads in the sand, or possibly somewhere else.
A casual scan of the globe shows that the places with the best environments are those places where the population is not so desperate that they have to despoil the land just to survive.
The only way the alarmists will be satisfied is if humanity is wiped from the face of the planet.